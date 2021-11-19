The Public Pulse: OPS has no shortage of these; Disagreement on Build Back Better

No shortage there
I don’t hear anyone complaining about a shortage of administrators at OPS.
Hmmm.
Gean Clapper, Tabor, Iowa
So relieved
On Sunday, my husband and I attended the afternoon performance of "Hamilton" at the Orpheum Theater -- which was awesome! Upon arriving home, my husband discovered he had lost his wallet. After two days and many phone calls to security at the Orpheum/Holland, we got a call that the wallet had been found. Our sincere thanks to Jerome and the security staff.
There truly are decent and honest people in this world.
Bev DeVault, Council Bluffs
Costly burdens
Joe Biden says no one making less than $400,000/year will pay anything for his “Build Back Better” legislation. That is false on several fronts.
The new law increases tobacco taxes by a substantial amount, and lower-income people have a much higher usage of tobacco than higher-income people. In addition, when corporate taxes are raised, it costs all of us. Corporations don’t pay taxes; people do. Whether shareholders trying to save for retirement receive a lower return on their investment, employees receive lower amounts in future compensation or customers pay higher prices, we will all pay for this. Raising corporate taxes is just a back door way to hit your pocketbook, which the politicians hope you don’t notice.
Biden has said a number of times it won’t cost us one cent because it is all paid for (by taxes instead of borrowing). So, if I pay cash for my groceries instead of putting it on my credit card, does that mean my groceries did not cost me anything?
If this legislation is so wonderful, why do they need to tell so many lies about it?
Randall Bradley, Papillion
Strong public support
The American public is not nearly as divided as is commonly assumed. Take the various components of the Build Back Better plan and their levels of support, according to a CBS News/You Gov survey:
Lowering Medicare prescription drug prices — 88% support. Medicare coverage for dental, eye and hearing — 84% support. Paid family and medical leave — 73 % support. Universal pre-kindergarten for children — 67% support.
Other components such as help with child care and community college expenses also garner majority support.
How will such programs be paid for? By taxing the wealthy, another idea which has an extremely high level of support.
Why have such popular ideas not translated into legislation? For one, the U.S. is more an oligarchy than a democracy. For two, because the media loves to talk about “politics” (which party is winning; how much programs will cost) and not “policy.” Thirdly, because conservatives (who incredibly were opposed to Social Security and Medicare!), the Republican Party (the Party of “No”) and libertarians are adamantly against anything proposed by liberals/Democrats and somehow believe -- oh my goodness -- we might become more like Europe!
Gasp! Economic power Germany mandates 24 paid vacation days, up to six weeks paid sick leave, and 14 weeks of paid maternity leave. U.S. workers should be so lucky!
Stuart Williams, Omaha
District comes first
By virtue of my position as the chair of the Douglas County Democratic Party, I am a partisan. When it comes to elections, I have worked hard to get Democrats elected and will continue to do so. However, after the election is over, it’s time to govern. Congressman Don Bacon voted yes on the infrastructure package. Not because it was a Democratic or Republican proposal, but because it was right for this district. I’m happy he chose to vote with the district instead of the party. Legislative decisions need to be made based on what is good for the constituents and country and not what is best for the party. Congressman Bacon helped negotiate the bill and get bipartisan support.
I’m disappointed in those that are attacking him now. I’m also disappointed his reaction to the critics is to declare himself a “hard NO” on a bill that has yet to come to the floor. By taking a position already, he has lost any leverage he would have had to make the bill better.
C.J. King, Omaha
Give ticket options
Edward L. Burchfield hit the nail on the head with his Public Pulse letter regarding MECA's arbitrary mobile ticket policy. The decision by MECA to go to 100% mobile tickets for the CWS has nothing to do with COVID, security convenience or any other half-baked excuse MECA is trying to use for not allowing printed tickets. We all know that MECA made this decision to save the cost and effort it takes to print tickets regardless of what the season ticket holders need or desire.
MECA could care less about what we the customers want! Not every season ticket holder has a cell phone and/or is comfortable using this technology and not every season ticket holder has the time or desire to attend all 14-17 CWS games..
My question is simply this: Did MECA canvass all of its' CWS season ticket holders to seek our input before this decision was made? The answer is clearly no! If MECA really wants to serve their customers they will send a questionnaire to all the CWS season ticket holders with two very simple "Yes" or "No" questions:
(1) Would like like to have the option of mobile tickets, printing your own tickets, or receiving printed tickets for your CWS season tickets?; and (2) Would you like to have the option to sell your excess CWS tickets in the competitive marketplace to recoup some of your costs (for example, Stub Hub or Ticketmaster)?
Stan McLaughlin, Omaha
Protest is warranted
Gov. Ricketts thinks "it's disgraceful to kneel during the national anthem, especially when we're talking about Veterans Day" I guess he didn't read the story by the AP titled "Veterans Day legislation targets GI Bill racial inequalities." He would have learned how returning Black Veterans from WW II basically did not get to participate in the GI Bill. It was totally appropriate for Rainelle Jones of Maryland to kneel during Veteran's Day week to protest how Black veterans were treated. Black Americans died for our flag also!
Kim Bainbridge, Omaha