The Public Pulse: OPS has no shortage of these; Disagreement on Build Back Better

Biden has said a number of times it won’t cost us one cent because it is all paid for (by taxes instead of borrowing). So, if I pay cash for my groceries instead of putting it on my credit card, does that mean my groceries did not cost me anything?

If this legislation is so wonderful, why do they need to tell so many lies about it?

Randall Bradley, Papillion

Strong public support

The American public is not nearly as divided as is commonly assumed. Take the various components of the Build Back Better plan and their levels of support, according to a CBS News/You Gov survey:

Lowering Medicare prescription drug prices — 88% support. Medicare coverage for dental, eye and hearing — 84% support. Paid family and medical leave — 73 % support. Universal pre-kindergarten for children — 67% support.

Other components such as help with child care and community college expenses also garner majority support.

How will such programs be paid for? By taxing the wealthy, another idea which has an extremely high level of support.