The Public Pulse: OPS mask mandate; City council vote; Nursing home closures

Virus question

Leading causes of this are obesity, sedentary lifestyle, alcohol and tobacco use. Would you be in favor of the government mandating your maximum weight, 30 minutes of daily exercise, and limiting or eliminating your alcohol and tobacco use? All of which would contribute to better health. It is also a fact that a fully vaccinated person can catch, pass along and die from COVID-19 . To be clear, I am not anti-mask or anti-vax, but I do believe it is a gross overreach of power for the government to mandate either. After much study and thought on this, I do have a question. Is this really about health or about control?