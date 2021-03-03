The Public Pulse: OPS move raises concern; NU, up your game; Foster youths' needs

I’ve been to 50 different homes and other placements in three different states, including Nebraska, and hospitalized 31 times for mental health. All I wanted was a safe, forever home with parents that cared for me.

I’d like to see a change in the care of each youth in the system, which is why I support Legislative Bill 357. Known as the Youth in Care Bill of Rights, it strengthens youth’s knowledge and power to advocate for themselves. The bill includes rights related to accessing services and supports, equity for all youth, and more. It outlines the process for how youth will be educated on their rights and what to do if their rights are infringed.

The system is complex, and the state should ensure youth know their rights. Tell your senator to support LB 357 and help me help youth find their voices.

Jacob McKirdy, Battle Creek, Neb.

A worthy bill

Who do our elected leaders in Lincoln actually represent?

On Friday, Feb. 26, I drove 55 miles to Lincoln to testify at the public hearing of the Judiciary Committee in support of Legislative Bill 282, Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill that will close a loophole and protect minors from criminally-obscene materials.