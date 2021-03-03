The Public Pulse: OPS move raises concern; NU, up your game; Foster youths' needs

Don’t close off options
I am one of the parents “asking the district to pump the brakes” regarding the changes coming to OPS high schools.
A study published in the Professional Journal for Educators states that “academies endeavor to integrate academic and vocational curricula while providing students with valuable job-related experience.” I am concerned that our high schools are trying to push “vocational curricula” on all students. Vocational instruction and experiences can be key to many students’ high school success and futures; however, I hesitate to think all students would benefit from this type of structure. Wouldn’t it be more equitable for students to have the option to participate?
The $2 million dollar price tag (for 2020-2021) is a worry. Why aren’t we directing those moneys to credit recovery and teacher support after this disruptive school year? Students are looking for a degree of normalcy, not continued upheaval.
OPS is also decreeing that all high schools change to block scheduling (4-period day). Currently, Central and South have a modified block schedule (9-period day). Let’s again ask OPS to leave options for all of our students. Our neighbor district, Millard, has options with block at Millard South and Millard West and modified block at Millard North. I would hate to see students who don’t thrive in block scheduling feel compelled to leave the district.
No two students are alike. Please keep an array of opportunities and experiences for all within our district.
Laura Ritchie, Omaha
NU, up your game
Regarding Don Rider’s Feb. 27 letter about top student athletes not choosing UNL: It’s not just athletes, but academically gifted students as well. As the parent of two high school scholars, each of whom was selected for both Regents and Kiewit scholarships, their decisions to go out of state for college came down to which programs provided the best opportunity to excel in their chosen areas of study. The ample financial support did not keep them from leaving the state.
Rather than putting the burden on the students “to build Nebraska to the top again,” what can NU do to up its game across all areas to attract all types of talented and gifted students?
Annabelle Keene, Bellevue
Foster youths’ needs
When I entered the foster care system at age 5, one home changed my life forever. I remember being given one bowl of cereal while the other kids had pancakes on my first day, because of an argument with the foster parents. I was abused. Another kid constantly hit me. The parents hit my head with pool sticks. I stepped on a barbed wire fence, and they responded, “You will live.” Due to this, I had to get foot surgery and caused two strokes, and long-term health issues.
I’ve been to 50 different homes and other placements in three different states, including Nebraska, and hospitalized 31 times for mental health. All I wanted was a safe, forever home with parents that cared for me.
I’d like to see a change in the care of each youth in the system, which is why I support Legislative Bill 357. Known as the Youth in Care Bill of Rights, it strengthens youth’s knowledge and power to advocate for themselves. The bill includes rights related to accessing services and supports, equity for all youth, and more. It outlines the process for how youth will be educated on their rights and what to do if their rights are infringed.
The system is complex, and the state should ensure youth know their rights. Tell your senator to support LB 357 and help me help youth find their voices.
Jacob McKirdy, Battle Creek, Neb.
A worthy bill
Who do our elected leaders in Lincoln actually represent?
On Friday, Feb. 26, I drove 55 miles to Lincoln to testify at the public hearing of the Judiciary Committee in support of Legislative Bill 282, Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill that will close a loophole and protect minors from criminally-obscene materials.
I had a written, prepared testimony to give, yet because of the committee-imposed time constraints and hearing schedule, there were only four proponents who were allowed to testify, with at least seven more, including myself, who did not get to do so. Interestingly, only one prepared opponent testified against the bill, and he was a paid lobbyist. There I sat waiting my turn — ready, with facts and first-hand knowledge; a lifelong Nebraskan; a retired K-12 educator with many years of experience with children; and expecting that our representatives who had called for a public hearing actually wanted to hear from the public.
The not-so-subtle message to us: You are not as important or influential as the lobbyists, unions, lawyers or career politicians.
Since there were many average citizens who were not allowed to testify, perhaps Chairman Steve Lathrop and the Judiciary Committee will deign to allow this bill on the floor so at least the whole body of elected senators can have a chance to debate it.
Or is this too much to hope for?
Maris Bentley, Plattsmouth, Neb.