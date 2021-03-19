The Public Pulse: OPS on wrong path; No to meat

Who should pay
The OPS teacher’s union controls who gets voted to the OPS school board by encouraging teachers to vote for their picks. The board then decided who would represent the teachers on its pension board. They appointed friends of the union, not skilled investment counsel. The pension fund managers made mistakes. And now OPS wants taxpayers to bail them out. All other school districts in the state used the state’s Nebraska Investment Council to manage their retirement funds — and those funds are solvent. The union and teachers who voted the union line should pay the price — reduced pensions.
Herman D. Weist, Omaha
Wrong path, OPS
I continue with great distress to watch speakers at OPS board meetings and read news articles regarding the upcoming changes.
I have lived in Omaha 30 years now, and one of the reasons we decided to stay here, rather than moving to one of the coasts, was the opportunity for our children to attend outstanding neighborhood OPS schools. Frequently, as new neighbors would move in, they would ask our advice on sending their kids to OPS or other schools, and our answer was always a resounding “OPS. It’s the best.”
No longer is that our answer. Our answer is now, sadly, that OPS is too bureaucratic, too much focused on a monolithic one-size-fits-all structure for a very diverse set of students, and that it does not pay attention to the concerns of its parents.
I echo what so many are saying about the inferior opportunities our youngest will have, compared to his siblings: Block scheduling for all classes, rather than just for the classes for which it provides a clear advantage, like those with labs. At least eight fewer classes over the course of four years, as one per semester is removed (not to mention the requirement for an undesired pathway class).
I also echo what so many are saying about the clearly rushed and forced implementation of this plan, coming as everyone tries to regroup following the pandemic. I remain completely unconvinced that this is actually solving any problems and that there is any proof that it can or will succeed at anything.
One of the largest strengths of OPS has always been its recognition and support of diversity, and vast array of opportunities for all students. Please don’t dilute this strength by imposing these restrictive changes for all OPS high schools.
Keith Winton, Omaha
No to meat
My name is Madeline Freestone, I am a 9-year-old who lives in Omaha. Gov. Ricketts, you may laugh when you see my age, or you might not care because I am not old enough to vote and I won’t send money to your campaign. In fact, I wouldn’t vote for you even if I were old enough to vote.
Not eating meat once a week is not a “direct attack on our way of life.’’
If your way of life is killing and eating animals every day of the week, then that is based on the food industry — the people getting the money you pay — and not science.
I’m a vegetarian and a happy, healthy child. So is my brother. My family barely ever eats meat, and we are healthier than when we ate meat.
Your actions affect my future.
I told you this so you don’t say more untrue statements.
Madeline Freestone, Omaha
Sex education
With regard to the proposed guidelines for sex education in our school systems: Where is the education on setting boundaries, the dangers of sexual predators, the “definitions” of pedophilia, incest and rape? If the intention is to give the children “tools” to navigate the complexity of sexuality, why does it seem to be grooming the children for sexual activity? Is it for the purpose of identifying children that are more vulnerable for manipulation and creating “tribes” that would be ripe for exploitation?
Scientifically, sex education in a school setting is appropriate to teach the biology of reproduction so that children are aware that a baby is the result of a sperm an an egg and the manner in which they are joined. If being “cutting edge” is the agenda, then teach about menstruation, in-vitro fertilization, adoption, surrogates, miscarriages, abortion, the birth process and C-sections.
It seems that these new guidelines are attempting to remove the physiology and purpose of sex and replace it with the psychology of physical gratification, which sounds more like introducing a religion than improving instruction, as the focus is placed on what a person believes in their mind rather than the actual attributes of the reproductive organs. It should not be necessary to point out that religion has been banned from the public school system.
A.R. Gentry, Omaha
Going electric
We are a two-vehicle family. That’s not unusual. But we recently replaced my 2005 conventional car with a 2019 Nissan LEAF (all electric). We have figured out we were paying 11 cents a mile to run our former vehicle, and we pay now about 3 cents a mile to run the Leaf.
The Leaf is fun to drive, fast, quiet, and accelerates like a jackrabbit. Consider an EV (electric vehicle)! Our LEAF is more than enough to get us around the metro area, Lincoln, Omaha, Ashland, etc. I imagine a time (and I’m working for it!) when every gas station also has a fast charge station for electric cars. If you are looking for a new vehicle, consider electric!
Kim Moss-Allen, Papillion