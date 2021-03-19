The Public Pulse: OPS on wrong path; No to meat

I echo what so many are saying about the inferior opportunities our youngest will have, compared to his siblings: Block scheduling for all classes, rather than just for the classes for which it provides a clear advantage, like those with labs. At least eight fewer classes over the course of four years, as one per semester is removed (not to mention the requirement for an undesired pathway class).

I also echo what so many are saying about the clearly rushed and forced implementation of this plan, coming as everyone tries to regroup following the pandemic. I remain completely unconvinced that this is actually solving any problems and that there is any proof that it can or will succeed at anything.

One of the largest strengths of OPS has always been its recognition and support of diversity, and vast array of opportunities for all students. Please don’t dilute this strength by imposing these restrictive changes for all OPS high schools.

Keith Winton, Omaha

No to meat

My name is Madeline Freestone, I am a 9-year-old who lives in Omaha. Gov. Ricketts, you may laugh when you see my age, or you might not care because I am not old enough to vote and I won’t send money to your campaign. In fact, I wouldn’t vote for you even if I were old enough to vote.