The Public Pulse: OPS problems are real; Redemption center proposal; War repercussions

Safety is priority

As a former educator in OPS, I took early retirement in 2021. Since 2008, I worked primarily with refugee and immigrant students in a variety of schools and settings. Most of these students did not participate in the disturbing behaviors described in the OWH article (April 3). The great majority of them showed exemplary behavior and were a pleasure to work with.

At the same time, I saw many of the problems described in the article. I personally witnessed students sexually harass teachers, chaos in the halls, threats of violence against staff and a severely beaten middle school girl, among other discouraging events.

More so than COVID, I think a lack of clarity and action from top administration and our school board have allowed the situation to compound and worsen. In fairness , they are saddled with an extremely difficult set of circumstances and objectives. On one hand, they are under great societal pressure to narrow the achievement gap, avoid out-of-school suspensions and to graduate students by the age of 18; all the while dealing with increased social ills, mental health concerns among students and not a few hurting and broken families. With a population of more than 50,000 students, this is an enormous challenge.

I found the letter addressing this issue published by the TAC administration and the school board to be woefully inadequate. In part it said, “Our district has shared several times that addressing these disruptions will take time —…”

I’m sorry but pleading again for patience is no longer appropriate. While my daughter was attending Burke High School in 2010, a handgun in a student backpack discharged accidentally on a school bus. That was well before COVID-19, and I think precautions against such dangers remain unchanged. Safety for students and staff needs to take a higher priority.

Glenn Simonsen, Omaha

Unclaimed deposits

It was surprising to recently learn that $48 million in unclaimed deposits on cans and bottles goes to beverage distributors, not the Iowa treasury. The Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association claims that 200 jobs will be lost if they don’t continue to get our deposit money. Since the IWBDA is a 501©3 non-profit with only two employees, apparently these millions of dollars provide salaries for the for-profit distributors, at $240,000 per employee. It would be instructive to see their job descriptions.

Legislators have proposed a network of redemption centers every 15-to-20 miles throughout the state. Just a 20-mile round trip would typically burn one gallon of gas. At $3.50 a gallon, the average Iowan would need to redeem 70 cans and bottles just to cover fuel costs, not to mention the time involved and the vehicle’s unnecessary emissions. No wonder only 30% get redeemed. Requiring stores selling the beverages to also handle redemptions makes infinitely more sense.

At a nickel for each deposit, $48 million equates to 960,000,000 unredeemed bottles and cans, an incredible environmental impact. Other states do much better. In Michigan, for example, where the deposit is 10 cents, the redemption rate is 70%. Are Michigan’s legislators that much smarter than Iowa’s or are they less influenced by lobbyists?

Adding a proposed advisory group to set a five-year plan and require annual reports seems long overdue. Iowans deserve more responsible leadership on this important issue.

Thomas Cook, Iowa City

Allergies wreak havoc

Climate change is personal for me. I am not a farmer facing drought, or a rancher facing wildfires. And I have been lucky to escape damage from bomb cyclones or flooding.

For me, it’s about allergies.

As an asthma and allergy sufferer and a nurse, I found it unsurprising yet disappointing to read Seth Borenstein’s article (March 15) on the impact climate change is having on pollen season. Ragweed, tree and grass pollen season already wreaks havoc for Midwesterners who suffer from seasonal allergies. A longer season will be miserable. At best, these allergies are an aggravation of watery eyes, stuffy or runny nose, headache and sneezing. At worst, they can lead to the development or exacerbation of asthma in children and adults. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American, allergic asthma is the most common form of asthma. Pollen is a common allergen. Borenstein cites the cost of health care for allergies and asthma as well as the cost related to lost work and school days. Aside from staying indoors in a climate-controlled setting or forever wearing masks while outside, there are a steps we can take to slow this trend. We must be willing to take measures to reduce carbon emissions and pollution to safeguard our health and comfort.

I don’t want to leave my grandchildren with a world where we have to stay indoors for longer and longer periods during allergy season. I’m working to stop the worst of climate change by passing a law that puts a price on carbon.

Ann Harms RN, EdD, Omaha