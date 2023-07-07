OPS building maintenance

A June 22 article describes the $2.29 billion building maintenance plan for OPS schools. I take issue with chief operations officer Charles Wakefield who said the OPS plan is much like how a homeowner would plan for a kitchen or bathroom remodel. A homeowner cannot be assured of gainful employment with a rising salary year after year. A homeowner has to consider family members and health issues in the years to come. OPS, on the other hand, has an unending stream of rising income, year after year, thanks to Omaha taxpayers who themselves may be putting off home improvements due to their tax burden.

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

SHARE Omaha

As summer is in full swing here in our metro, over 740 hardworking nonprofits aren’t taking a vacation. Dedicated not-for-profit organizations are giving their all today to carry on their missions and help people thrive. How will you join in and do good today? ‘Tis the season to get connected to local causes!

SHARE Omaha is here, year-round, to help you make the change you want to see. Whether you care about animals, seniors, the arts or those experiencing homelessness, the ways you use your time, influence, dollars and talents matter. Support your favorite causes with dollars and schedule your next volunteer day. You could brighten the lives of cancer patients at Hope Lodge, deliver marketing materials for Dear Diabetes, help Victory Riding Academy with light landscaping or gather a group to volunteer at COPE.

This could be the time you consider becoming a CEDARS foster parent, sign up to provide meals for Youth Emergency Services or donate furniture and household items to Restoring Dignity. We as community supporters can’t take a vacation from addressing the needs of our metro neighbors. Go to SHAREomaha.org or SHAREiowa.org today and choose your ways to do good.

Teresa Mardesen, Omaha

SHARE Omaha

executive director

Grateful to be home

After reading all the things said about the statue in Memorial Park, I could say a lot of things. I only wish my 20-year-old brother, whose name is on the memorial in the park and whose plane was blown apart by the Japanese on Oct. 19, 1944, could have been the one grateful to be home after all those horrendous years and was able to kiss a nurse.

Virginia Barnes, Omaha

Setting aside their oaths?

Last month, I called the offices of the five Nebraskans (two U.S. senators and three representatives) who represent our state. I asked if their elected official had a statement concerning Donald Trump, especially the recent indictment concerning classified documents.

Only one (Rep. Don Bacon’s office) said “yes.” Bacon’s statement was refreshing, given staff members of the other offices had nothing to report. No statement, no position, no idea when a statement would be made concerning the former president.

It appears that four of the five-member delegation have set aside their oath of office (“... I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic ...”). Apparently, they are willing to sit by and say nothing in defense of our democracy, our way of life. They must think it is fine for a person who lies and cannot accept the results of a legal election to act as president of our country. And these elected officials from our state must feel that a person who disregards very important classified documents should be considered for the highest office of our country in the future.

This should be an easy decision to take a position and make a statement. If our elected officials cannot make a statement, it puts into question any decision they make about any issue.

Wade Nutzman, Nehawka, Nebraska

Commend congressmen

In “Fiscal Responsibility falsehoods,” Linda Wood calls Nebraska’s three congressmen liars for their comments on the recently passed debt limit legislation, as quoted in a Nebraska Examiner article.

Since when does rational policy commentary constitute “lies?” One may disagree, but labeling supportive commentary as “lies” is irresponsible in my opinion. Wood continues with claims that the debt ceiling needs to be raised “partly due to Trump’s disastrous tax cuts for the rich and corporations.” Technically, the ceiling needed to be raised because spending had been approved that would require borrowing beyond the current debt ceiling.

Deficit spending has exploded recently primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic and business curtailment that resulted, in the final year of the Trump administration as well as the initial two years of the Biden administration. The Trump administration tax cuts were in response to the economic issues caused by the crisis of 2008-2009, which continued through the Obama administration. Tax receipts actually reached an all-time high in 2021 — 25% higher than in 2017 — from enhanced business activity.

Wood says the rich should pay their fair share, but the top 1% pays more than 42% of all taxes. How much is their fair share? Wood appears to want to expand the welfare state, which has been considerably expanded during the COVID crisis and loss of jobs, but those jobs and the economy are recovering.

The real issue currently is the scourge of inflation, caused by greatly expanded government spending, and wages not keeping pace. Continued enhanced government handouts with deficit spending, or vastly increased upper-income taxes, does nothing for enhanced economic performance.

Nebraska’s three congressmen should be commended for voting to pass compromise legislation to forestall what might have been a potential economic meltdown with a default.

G.R. Florine, Omaha

Human rights

The “Human Rights Campaign,” the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organization recently declared a “state of emergency.” They say that an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LBGTQ+ has swept the nation’s legislatures.

They have singled out Nebraska and the “Let them Grow Act” for condemnation, but let’s take a closer look. Nebraska’s effort, which is supported by considerable science and research, simply states that life-altering chemicals and surgeries should not be used on children until they have reached the age of consent. Our legislature is protecting children.

Tom Sanderson, Omaha

Perfectly stated

Thank you Robert Bastarache (“Denigration of women”) for your June 23 Public Pulse letter. It states the obvious perfectly.

Cheryl Gorman, Omaha