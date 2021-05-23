The Public Pulse: OPS, try this approach; Help the disabled; Israel/Palestinians

Why is it our governor can comment on anything and everything happening in Washington, D.C. but doesn’t have any interest in our own state and the needs of these human beings? Our mental health resources have been totally depleted over the years. Our son, Donny, resides at the Beatrice State Developmental Center, which is defined as an institution and so defamed by so many. We would say that it is and has been his home now and on a number of other occasions. Now the state again is trying to close it, not allow new admissions, reduce staffing and the list goes on. Another case where the state is not fulfilling its responsibility.

Our state could and should do so much more for families and individuals who need help. One only has to see what has happened to our child welfare system to observe more incompetence on the part of our governor and DHHS. People, please stand up, take an interest and understand the special needs of those in Nebraska. They need us and, by the way, they did not choose to have a disability, but we have a choice in helping them and their families.

Joe Valenti, Omaha

advocate for the developmentally disabled

Hatred toward Israel