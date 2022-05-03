The Public Pulse, ORBT riddle; Coach salary bump; Republican rivalry hurts Nebraska

Riddle me this

If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one around, does it still make a noise? If an ORBT bus travels from downtown to Westroads and it has no passengers, does it still provide a vital community service? Or perhaps the passengers are simply waiting for the streetcars to begin running.

Michael E. Wagner, Bellevue

UNO basketball

Thanks to World-Herald sportswriter, Sam McKewon for his informative and comprehensive article, “Crutchfield gets salary bump over predecessor.”

Nearly $100,000 more per year in base salary than the previous coach? A yearly salary that is more than that of the new athletic director and than that of a four-year hockey coach, who doubles as the hockey program’s director of operations? A five-year contract with buyout clauses should the new coach be fired or resigns?

How about bonuses for defeating any Power Six opponent with the option of scheduling or not scheduling such games? The previous coach had no such scheduling options. And more bonuses including being named Summit Conference Coach of the Year. The previous coach was so named at least twice, as recently as 2019. All this and more in a very short period of time since the new athletic director took over the office of the departed Trev Alberts.

And also wondering about the status of fired Coach Derrin Hansen’s retirement package (if there is such) after he spent so many years of dedicated service, loyalty and sacrifice during the very difficult transitional years from NCAA Division 2 to 1. Then add Hansen’s scheduling of so many “money games” against high-powered opponents for the benefit of the entire athletic department. I and many others believe Derrin Hansen will go on to better opportunities! What’s over is over! For now, may all the UNO sports teams have success this spring and into the 2022-23 upcoming season! Looking forward to it! Always a Mav!

Bob Mackie, Omaha

Higher power

Charles Herbster said the first thing he’ll do as your governor every day when he gets up is “pray.” Just in case this happens, I’ve already started.

Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City, Neb.

Zipper merge

To the driver of the big truck that pulled in front of me and suddenly stopped to prevent me from continuing to drive south near 72nd and Maple Streets last month: You are breaking the law! When there is one lane due to construction, Omaha drivers are allowed to zipper merge, using both lanes to merge into one, thereby improving the flow and safety of traffic. Never heard of the zipper merge? Look it up! https://justzipit.org/.

Laura Beal, Omaha

Strengthen our democracy

I have a recommendation for the many people who feel like me. To those of you who join me in their pent-up desire to throw a punch at Putin — to knock him out — my recommendation is to work to strengthen our democracy. Vote. Help others to understand the importance of constructive participation in our democracy and hold your elected representatives to account for the work you elected them to do.

Gary L. Fischer, Omaha

Absurd comparison

Omaha’s Own Berlin Wall? I can hardly recall reading anything as ridiculous as Tom Kenny’s letter (Pulse, April 23) comparing the DoubleTree Hotel to the Berlin Wall. To compare a luxury hotel that occupies two square blocks to a 103-mile long concrete wall topped with barbed wire and gun turrets that literally surrounded the city of Berlin and cut it in half is absurd. This comparison also somewhat trivializes what millions of Germans had to deal with for 28 years. Given the writer’s penchant for hyperbole, I thought that he might have compared the DoubleTree to Mount Everest instead of lowly Stone Mountain Georgia.

John Zukaitis, Omaha

More tax cuts

Please say it’s not true — greed over need? The governor’s priorities are not mine. Legislative Bill 873 offers yet more tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations while he proposes to take money from providers who care for the poor and vulnerable. This is is yet another example of the governor’s priorities for the people of the state.

Jeffrey Smith, Omaha

Ineffectual governing

To let the public know how ineffectual our elected officials are, we have no further to look than Gov. Pete Ricketts. This includes Sasse and Fischer in the U.S. Senate and Smith and Bacon in the U.S. House. And this also includes some of our elected state senators.

Nebraska is one of only eight states that pays into the federal government. The 42 other states get a net profit from the federal government. The fact that the governor turned down $120 million for rental assistance bears this out. That $120 million assistance to renters and homeowners adds additional taxes into the coffers of Nebraska at the expense of Washington. For Nebraskans to make that up, we have to tax the Social Security benefits of our elderly.

These are some of the same people that would benefit from the rental assistance. Some of us regular Nebraskans don’t have wealthy elderly parents.

Christopher Feuerbach, Omaha