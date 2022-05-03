 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Public Pulse, ORBT riddle; Coach salary bump; Republican rivalry hurts Nebraska

  • 0

Riddle me this

If a tree falls in the forest and there is no one around, does it still make a noise? If an ORBT bus travels from downtown to Westroads and it has no passengers, does it still provide a vital community service? Or perhaps the passengers are simply waiting for the streetcars to begin running.

Michael E. Wagner, Bellevue

UNO basketball

Thanks to World-Herald sportswriter, Sam McKewon for his informative and comprehensive article, “Crutchfield gets salary bump over predecessor.”

Nearly $100,000 more per year in base salary than the previous coach? A yearly salary that is more than that of the new athletic director and than that of a four-year hockey coach, who doubles as the hockey program’s director of operations? A five-year contract with buyout clauses should the new coach be fired or resigns?

People are also reading…

How about bonuses for defeating any Power Six opponent with the option of scheduling or not scheduling such games? The previous coach had no such scheduling options. And more bonuses including being named Summit Conference Coach of the Year. The previous coach was so named at least twice, as recently as 2019. All this and more in a very short period of time since the new athletic director took over the office of the departed Trev Alberts.

And also wondering about the status of fired Coach Derrin Hansen’s retirement package (if there is such) after he spent so many years of dedicated service, loyalty and sacrifice during the very difficult transitional years from NCAA Division 2 to 1. Then add Hansen’s scheduling of so many “money games” against high-powered opponents for the benefit of the entire athletic department. I and many others believe Derrin Hansen will go on to better opportunities! What’s over is over! For now, may all the UNO sports teams have success this spring and into the 2022-23 upcoming season! Looking forward to it! Always a Mav!

Bob Mackie, Omaha

Higher power

Charles Herbster said the first thing he’ll do as your governor every day when he gets up is “pray.” Just in case this happens, I’ve already started.

Robert J. Giese, South Sioux City, Neb.

Zipper merge

To the driver of the big truck that pulled in front of me and suddenly stopped to prevent me from continuing to drive south near 72nd and Maple Streets last month: You are breaking the law! When there is one lane due to construction, Omaha drivers are allowed to zipper merge, using both lanes to merge into one, thereby improving the flow and safety of traffic. Never heard of the zipper merge? Look it up! https://justzipit.org/.

Laura Beal, Omaha

Strengthen our democracy

I have a recommendation for the many people who feel like me. To those of you who join me in their pent-up desire to throw a punch at Putin — to knock him out — my recommendation is to work to strengthen our democracy. Vote. Help others to understand the importance of constructive participation in our democracy and hold your elected representatives to account for the work you elected them to do.

Gary L. Fischer, Omaha

Absurd comparison

Omaha’s Own Berlin Wall? I can hardly recall reading anything as ridiculous as Tom Kenny’s letter (Pulse, April 23) comparing the DoubleTree Hotel to the Berlin Wall. To compare a luxury hotel that occupies two square blocks to a 103-mile long concrete wall topped with barbed wire and gun turrets that literally surrounded the city of Berlin and cut it in half is absurd. This comparison also somewhat trivializes what millions of Germans had to deal with for 28 years. Given the writer’s penchant for hyperbole, I thought that he might have compared the DoubleTree to Mount Everest instead of lowly Stone Mountain Georgia.

John Zukaitis, Omaha

More tax cuts

Please say it’s not true — greed over need? The governor’s priorities are not mine. Legislative Bill 873 offers yet more tax cuts for the wealthy and large corporations while he proposes to take money from providers who care for the poor and vulnerable. This is is yet another example of the governor’s priorities for the people of the state.

Jeffrey Smith, Omaha

Ineffectual governing

To let the public know how ineffectual our elected officials are, we have no further to look than Gov. Pete Ricketts. This includes Sasse and Fischer in the U.S. Senate and Smith and Bacon in the U.S. House. And this also includes some of our elected state senators.

Nebraska is one of only eight states that pays into the federal government. The 42 other states get a net profit from the federal government. The fact that the governor turned down $120 million for rental assistance bears this out. That $120 million assistance to renters and homeowners adds additional taxes into the coffers of Nebraska at the expense of Washington. For Nebraskans to make that up, we have to tax the Social Security benefits of our elderly.

These are some of the same people that would benefit from the rental assistance. Some of us regular Nebraskans don’t have wealthy elderly parents.

Christopher Feuerbach, Omaha

OWH Public Pulse April 2022

The Public Pulse: Thibodeau is the adult in the room; No mow May; Ricketts' pet projects
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thibodeau is the adult in the room; No mow May; Ricketts' pet projects

  • Updated
  • 0

Theresa Thibodeau is more inclined to focus on the citizens of the state of Nebraska, Pulse writer says

The Public Pulse: Pahls remembered; Lindstrom endorsement response
Letters

The Public Pulse: Pahls remembered; Lindstrom endorsement response

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Rich Pahls was a dedicated public servant and will be missed by the Millard community.

The Public Pulse: Amendment removal troubling; EV's save money; Water projects
Letters

The Public Pulse: Amendment removal troubling; EV's save money; Water projects

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer expresses concern about removing the amendment from LB 888.

The Public Pulse: Battiato retires; Whitewashing history; Biden ups 'royalty rates'
Letters

The Public Pulse: Battiato retires; Whitewashing history; Biden ups 'royalty rates'

  • Updated
  • 0

As Douglas County Assessor/Register of Deeds Diane Battiato prepares to retire, she expresses gratitude for the confidence and support she has received for the past 22 years.

The Public Pulse: Transit-oriented development; Conservative conservation conversation; Present, not voting
Letters

The Public Pulse: Transit-oriented development; Conservative conservation conversation; Present, not voting

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says it is time to give serious thought to what the economic locomotive rail can provide.

The Public Pulse: ER is vital and neglected; Ashford leaves legacy;
Letters

The Public Pulse: ER is vital and neglected; Ashford leaves legacy;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says charitable and public dollars should be spent on updating the Nebraska Medical Center's Emergency department.

The Public Pulse: Groundwater is lifeblood; Herbster campaign; Debate strategy
Letters

The Public Pulse: Groundwater is lifeblood; Herbster campaign; Debate strategy

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer asks why candidates to talk about Nebraska groundwater issues.

The Public Pulse: Blowing smoke; Raikes for Ed. board; Assault is not political
Letters

The Public Pulse: Blowing smoke; Raikes for Ed. board; Assault is not political

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer would like to see a cost-benefit analysis of the benefit versus the health impacts of controlled burns.

The Public Pulse: Remembering Brad Ashford; Susceptible oil supply; State of college football
Letters

The Public Pulse: Remembering Brad Ashford; Susceptible oil supply; State of college football

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers are grateful to Brad Ashford for his passion for public service and his dedication for helping veterans.

The Public Pulse: Prayer list; Sanctions ineffective; Inclusive education
Letters

The Public Pulse: Prayer list; Sanctions ineffective; Inclusive education

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer has some additions for Gov. Pete Ricketts prayer list.

The Public Pulse: Herbster allegations; Landscape cleanup; Fossil fuel limitations
Letters

The Public Pulse: Herbster allegations; Landscape cleanup; Fossil fuel limitations

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on the allegations against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster.

The Public Pulse: National Volunteer Week; Kudo to Republican Senators; Easter message
Letters

The Public Pulse: National Volunteer Week; Kudo to Republican Senators; Easter message

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says during National Volunteer Week (April 17-23) It is vital that we continue to create awareness of Alzheimer’s and engage more of our community members to consider volunteering.

 

The Public Pulse: Crops under water; Keep abortion legal; Sports history
Letters

The Public Pulse: Crops under water; Keep abortion legal; Sports history

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer expresses concern over farmland that would be lost to proposed marina construction.

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on LB920; Title 42; Lake project
Letters

The Public Pulse: Thoughts on LB920; Title 42; Lake project

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says LB920, would have reformed the adult criminal justice system and saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. 

The Public Pulse: Blood fits the bill; Judge Jackson's confirmation; Wildlife services
Letters

The Public Pulse: Blood fits the bill; Judge Jackson's confirmation; Wildlife services

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Carol Blood is a progressive candidate who will work for all our citizens.

The Public Pulse: No free rides; Insurrectionists to the rescue; Ads set wrong tone
Letters

The Public Pulse: No free rides; Insurrectionists to the rescue; Ads set wrong tone

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says making the fare for the streetcar "free" will have toxic effects down the road.

The Public Pulse; Racism is real; Pandemic power ordinance; Ricketts rejects rental assistance
Letters

The Public Pulse; Racism is real; Pandemic power ordinance; Ricketts rejects rental assistance

  • Updated
  • 0

Diversity makes us stronger, Pulse writer says.

The Public Pulse: OPS problems are real; Redemption center proposal; War repercussions
Letters

The Public Pulse: OPS problems are real; Redemption center proposal; War repercussions

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says safety for students and staff needs to take a higher priority.

The Public Pulse: Litter box debacle; Transformative tax cuts; Pinocchio politicians
Letters

The Public Pulse: Litter box debacle; Transformative tax cuts; Pinocchio politicians

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Sen. Bruce Bostelman's kitty litter claim gave him a good chuckle.

The Public Pulse: Race and social equity; Offensive campaign ads; Concealed firearms
Letters

The Public Pulse: Race and social equity; Offensive campaign ads; Concealed firearms

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says LB 1077 would do irreparable harm to our state’s education system.

The Public Pulse: Lindstrom is most qualified; Public transit problems; Proper poll training
Letters

The Public Pulse: Lindstrom is most qualified; Public transit problems; Proper poll training

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says Lindstrom is best-equipped to effectively accomplish what this state needs.

The Public Pulse; Praise for McDermott article; Support for Pantos; Water policy questions
Letters

The Public Pulse; Praise for McDermott article; Support for Pantos; Water policy questions

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer praises Tom Shatel's article on Creighton basketball coach Greg McDermott.

The Public Pulse: Don't waste taxpayer money; Russian invasion; Attack ads
Letters

The Public Pulse: Don't waste taxpayer money; Russian invasion; Attack ads

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer says the State Legislature focuses on the wrong priorities for Nebraska.

The Public Pulse: Growth should include public safety; Streetcar names; Health inequities;
Letters

The Public Pulse: Growth should include public safety; Streetcar names; Health inequities;

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writer urge decision makers to consider the impact the urban core redevelopment plans could have on Omaha’s public safety.

The Public Pulse: Oscars talk; Daily prayer; Campaign ads
Letters

The Public Pulse: Oscars talk; Daily prayer; Campaign ads

  • Updated
  • 0

Pulse writers weigh in on the Will Smith-Chris Rock confrontation at this year's Oscars.

The Public Pulse: Lindstrom talks issues; Iowa's 'flat tax; Kudos to the Omaha Symphony
Letters

The Public Pulse: Lindstrom talks issues; Iowa's 'flat tax; Kudos to the Omaha Symphony

  • Updated
  • 0

Brett Lindstrom is the only candidate talking about things a Nebraska governor can truly impact, Pulse writer says.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert