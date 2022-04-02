The Public Pulse: Oscars talk; Daily prayer; Campaign ads

Smith’s actions

Will Smith, an actor of questionable talent, chose a moment to ruin an annual event for Hollywood, by going up on stage to slap Chris Rock because he didn’t like his joke, and then sat down and began using obscene words on air during Hollywood’s biggest event of the year. He could have waited and went backstage to confront the Chris Rock. He truly showed how low-class he really is. After all, this is supposedly a family affair and for the whole world to hear his profanity is an outrage. I hope the Academy choses to de-list him from future events and disqualify him and take back the Oscar. He does not deserve it.

Ron Kistner, Omaha

Out of line

Regarding the Academy Awards on Sunday, I appreciate the apologies of Will Smith following, however, Chris Rock was out of line. He was paid to introduce the next nominees and announce the winner, and he added his unneeded comments when he had the microphone.

Ric Miller, Omaha

Pray for Ukraine

Not knowing what else to do and having little faith in government, I’m choosing to say a prayer for the people of Ukraine every day at noon. Please feel free to join me.

Larry Mitchell, Omaha

Racial animus

What is depressing about the current Republican gubernatorial TV ads is their unapologetic and obvious racism. It is dreadful that this racial animus is now normalized thinking for a narrow, but influential, segment of Nebraska voters. So ask yourself, what kind of leader would allow these divisive messages become part of their vision for our people?

Steven M. Watson, Omaha

Comparison question

Charles Manson was not present when his minions broke into buildings, vandalized and committed murder. And he rotted away in prison. So, why is Trump being treated differently?

Robert Herling, Lincoln

Lewis and Clark revisited

I see that a substitute teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School has been accused of using a racial slur and physical force on a student (Feb. 18). His alleged behavior, if proven true, is worthy of his banishment from OPS work. I am surprised, however, that given our society’s prevalent culture of canceling people and institutions based on centuries-old events, that the school’s name remains Lewis and Clark Middle School. Lewis and Clark’s mission was to explore the Louisiana Purchase, establish trade with the Natives and affirm the sovereignty of the United States in the region. This imperialistic goal should not be glorified by naming schools after these explorers. Perhaps changing it to something generic like “Middle School 101” would be good and surely would conform with our current societal values. Hopefully “101” doesn’t offend anyone.

John Glazeski, Omaha

Pillen campaign

Rebecca Shuster’s letter (Pulse, Feb. 3) is a very polite description of Jim Pillen’s campaign’s misguided attempted “shots” at public health and public restrooms. He comes across as nothing less than a “bully.”

I believe his service as a Nebraska Board of Regents should be terminated with due cause.

Larry W. Matiyow, Council Bluffs

Tax issues

Our next governor cannot claim to be able to fix our property tax issue if he cannot even pay his own taxes on time. Charles Herbster has been late almost 600 times on his property taxes. When confronted with this fact, Herbster brushed it off, claiming he pays his people before he pays his taxes.

Herbster’s explanation doesn’t make sense when you dig in. During his period of tax delinquency, he spent millions of dollars on political donations to friends and political allies.

Nebraskans should elect someone who actually knows how to run a business. Jim Pillen has built his own business from a dirt lot. He’s a self-made man who helped create thousands of good paying jobs in Nebraska. Jim is a man of character and it is his business experience that I trust to help bring property tax relief to taxpayers around this great state.

Dennis Baumert, Scribner, Neb.

Trump and Putin

The world is at war with Russia. Fiona Hill, one of our top experts on Putin and Russia is calling this WWIII, and other experts warn us of the uncertainty of the future. Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world and the ability to do great damage with cyber attacks. As in the past, Americans should rally around our president, our troops and our state department. At bare minimum, zip your mouths and refrain from supporting the enemy like Trump, Pompeo, Cruz, Hawley, Tucker, Ingraham and the rest. I’m guessing most Russian citizens don’t support this war. Those supporting Putin are some of his soldiers, a few third world countries and a whole bunch of ignorant Republicans. Pathetic, or should I say “sad?”

Any knowledge of Putin and Russia would be helpful in a war. There is one “American” who has spent hours alone with only Putin and translators. This disgraced, twice-impeached ex-president confiscated the notes of Marina Gross, his interpreter, and refuses to reveal anything about his discussions with our enemy. Donald Trump’s translator did disclose that their chats were relatively chummy like “two friends chatting in a bar.”

Trump has reportedly gone to extreme lengths to hide the details of his conversations with Putin. Why? Who does that benefit? America first? More like “Trump loves Putin Forever!”

Scott Thomsen, Waterloo

Prison overcrowding solution

Here’s an idea. Prisons are overcrowded and employers are in need of workers. Set up a program where employers identify themselves as willing to hire prisoners earning early parole. Have early parolees sign up for these jobs before release so there is a job and a future waiting for them on the outside. Win-win!

Harlan Holmes, Omaha

Reproductive rights

Conservative Nebraska state lawmakers are pushing an aggressive series of laws which will dramatically affect women’s access to get a safe abortion. The bills include regulations for the abortion pill and ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected. These laws will make it increasingly more difficult for a woman to get access to a safe abortion. Many women are not even aware they are pregnant at six weeks. If these laws are passed, women will lose their right to safe abortions. It is a woman’s right to have access to affordable safe health care and a safe abortion is health care!

If they pass these laws, safe abortions will become nonexistent and the state of Nebraska will be following Texas’ lead in the extreme controversial laws and consequences that those seeking an abortion will face. Currently, in Texas this is a critical issue for women because you can be put into jail or fined for receiving an abortion, giving one or even helping the patient get to the clinic. These laws will not stop abortions, just make them dangerous and unprofessional. Does Nebraska really want to follow this lead?

There are solutions like, voting in lawmakers with positive ideas towards women’s reproductive rights. We can be more informative with children in school about contraception to avoid abortion instead of strictly teaching abstinence. Our youth deserve to know the truth about their health and sexual reproduction instead of shaming those who have premarital sex. Teaching about the usage of different types of birth control and condoms and encouraging practicing safe sex with contraceptives, will decrease chance of pregnancy. Combat these harmful laws by giving money and advocate for non-profit organizations like Planned Parenthood that continue to fight for women and men’s reproductive health.

Dahly Long, Omaha

Truth in politics

The carnage in Ukraine is happening on TV in front of the entire world and even with the people in that country telling their relatives in Russia, they are not believed.

This is exactly what is happening here in the U.S.

The misinformation from some news outlets, publications and the past president and his followers results in half of the public still stating the presidential election should be overturned, that voting should be harder (for some people) and violence is OK if you don’t get the results you want.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t see a difference!

Dale Rezac, Omaha