The Public Pulse: Out of control spending; Respect for Marriage Act; Thoughts on AR-15s;

CHIPS Bill

Like most Americans, I agree that we should make an earnest effort to bring manufacturing back to American soil. The bill voted on in Congress last week, the CHIPS and Science Act, appears at first glance to do just that. Unfortunately, this bill seeks to bring chip manufacturing back to the U.S. through additional spending rather than tax incentives. This bill would add roughly $54 billion in new spending each year over the next five years. With inflation at 41-year highs and a shrinking economy, we cannot afford another $54 billion annually.

This vote also came on the heels of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband trading millions in chip stocks mere weeks before the vote, drawing the ire of many on Capitol Hill. Thank you to Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer for opposing it.

Michelle Dirks, Omaha

Bacon’s Marriage Act vote

I am thankful Congressman Bacon voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. As 1 of the 47 Republicans to cross the aisle to codify marriage equality, I believe Congressman Bacon has cast a vote that represents the diverse ideals, lives and opinions of his constituents.

Congressman Bacon is a common-sense, compassionate, consensus-building representative for NE-02. I look forward to voting for him on Nov. 8, and I encourage my fellow citizens to do the same.

Tyler Gloe, Omaha

Fun to shoot?

The editorial by the Houston Chronicle printed in the World-Herald (July 28) is spot on in the assessment of the need to ban assault weapons. I have heard statements supporting the availability of these weapons because they are “so fun to shoot.” The thought of this excuse in comparison to the tragic loss of innocent lives in a matter of moments is truly repulsive. These weapons need to be banned and mandatory background checks implemented.

Patricia Smith, Kearney

Weapons of war

In the Another View column from July 28, the discussion about AR-15 rifles mentioned Republican Sen. John Thune, who had commented that many of his constituents enjoy using AR-15s to shoot prairie dogs.

I have hunted prairie dogs in South Dakota. I used a single-shot varmint rifle specifically made for that activity. If you need an AR-15 to spray bullets all over a prairie dog town, you should really consider some marksmanship training.

David Feyerherm, West Point

We need our militias

In response to Ernie Rousek (Pulse, July 27), I’d like to defend the first part of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state.” A militia is comprised of citizens that are able to be called upon in an emergency. First of all, who are our citizens? We don’t know because we cannot ask that on the census anymore. Second of all, not all emergencies necessitate rifles. Sometimes, a militia is called to do civil duties: firemen, police, rescue units, engineers in utility areas, etc. We need our militias at the most local of levels. The military of the federal government is supposed to be for foreign affairs. The most basic level of domestic government in our country is the Township (TWP). It was designed by Thomas Jefferson as a small, manageable, and inexpensive way for a few common folk to govern themselves in plain and simple service as a democracy.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden

Ed board picks

Marni Hodgen, Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones and Elizabeth Tegtmeier are the best choice for Nebraska’s State Board of Education.

While bureaucrats at the Nebraska Department of Education have indisputably made their choice to focus on topics that are damaging to children, the aforementioned group above wants to change course and get students back to the fundamentals. Schools touch every young person’s life. We should aspire for that to be in a positive way. Teaching Nebraska’s youth to read, to write, to do math, and an optimistic view of America, while recognizing our historical flaws is the way to best serve them.

Blake Aspen, Lincoln

Radio history

I was an avid listener of Paul Harvey for many, many years. At one time, he had audiences of over 24 million listeners on the radio. In my opinion, he was a true American.

There are three episodes of his program, “The Rest of the Story,” on YouTube that are worth checking out:

Gas Crisis

Abortion

1965 If I were the Devil

As Paul always said, “Now you know the rest of the story.”

Larry Woolery, Bennington

Environment protection

My heart hurts just looking at that photo of the fish dying in a puddle in a drying up Platte River here in Nebraska (“Drought cuts stretch of Platte to a trickle,” July 30).

It got me thinking of all the money we have spent fighting fires, and recovering from fires, floods and droughts, and all the money we are losing on dying crops and livestock, and the tragedy of all the wildlife dying in floods, fires and droughts, like the fish pictured in the story.

I can’t help but wonder, if we had spent this money on a serious effort to protect the environment to begin with, could we have spared all the lives, livelihoods, livestock and other living creatures? Wouldn’t this make more sense, to spend the money at the front end instead of waiting for all the waste and carnage to be paid for?

I should think this would save lots of money, as well as lives and property.

Marylyn Felion, Omaha

Annexation issues

The trip from Elkhorn to I-80 previously took less than 25 minutes, now there are times that it can nearly double. It appears that city officials annexed us to fund pet projects in eastern part of the city and ignore any developing problems out west.

Dan Hoffman, Elkhorn

Price gouging

We are reading many stories about the rising prices for goods in this country. Many of these articles vilify the oil companies, who are making record profits during these times of uncertainty.

Oil is pumped out of the ground in Saudi Arabia, shipped across an ocean, refined, maybe in Texas, put in a fuel truck, driven across the country to Omaha, pumped into an underground tank and then pumped into a car’s gas tank for, let’s say $4 a gallon, and we scream bloody murder.

Then we go into the gas station and buy a Diet Mountain Dew for $2 or more. The cost for a gallon of Mountain Dew would be over $16. What would be the cost of a gallon of Starbucks iced coffee be? Surely over $20! How much do you think it costs to produce a gallon of flavored water or an iced vanilla latte? Pennies?

Yes, the oil companies are taking advantage of consumers, but when it comes to overcharging the public and raking in huge profits they have a lot of company.

Robert Sprain,

Glenwood, Iowa