Many thanks

Recently, I was invited by Bruce Crawford to make an appearance at his 48th Omaha Classic Film Event honoring a film I costarred in, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.” It was shown at the prestigious Omaha Community Playhouse benefitting the Omaha Christian Academy.

Before the screening, our Q&A was a pleasure and went remarkably well. Due to Mr. Crawford’s streamlining abilities and insightful questions, the members of the audience engaged enthusiastically and responded warmly. He is a gifted and accomplished interviewer, as well as an outstanding host.

The tremendous efforts he and his sponsors, volunteers, friends, etc. contribute for these events is inspiring. They are an organized, efficient and entertaining group of delightful people I hope to meet again.

I’d like to sincerely thank Bruce Crawford and Judi Morinelli, Jerry and Patti Gress for welcoming us into their incredible home, Kurt and Jenny Goetzinger, Iowa Rep. Jon Jacobsen, Richard and Heidi Anzalone, Michael and Cassandra Beacom, Roger Humphries (especially for the trip to the awesome zoo), and last but certainly not least, Sheriff Kirk Kunze and his son, Joe Kunze, who were always there for us. Anyone I’ve left out — please forgive me!

Thank you so much Omaha, I'll certainly be back for a longer visit next time!

Robert Macnaughton, New York City

Fun to see

An enthusiastic thank you is once again in order for Bruce Crawford after Friday evening at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Bruce brought "E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial" to an excited crowd made up of older people like me who enjoyed the movie when it first came out in 1982, young children who have never seen it, and a whole lot of people in between those age groups. It was fun to see it again, but just as much fun was watching and listening to the young people who had never seen it and were experiencing it for the first time. That alone was worth the price of admission!

This was the 48th presentation Bruce has done since he began in 1992. Films such as "Ben-Hur," "Gone With the Wind," "Casablanca" and "The Great Escape" have been shown. And stars who have been guests have included Patricia Neal, Cloris Leachman, Debbie Reynolds and Tippi Hedron, just to name a few. The guest for this show was Robert Macnaughton, who played the older brother in the family who befriends E.T. He was quite personable and did a terrific job warming up the audience prior to the film.

If you haven’t attended one of Bruce’s films in the past, put Oct. 20 on your calendar. That will be the next installment. And with the recent move from Joslyn Art Museum to the Playhouse, the experience is even better. And, parking is much easier as well. Personally, I can’t wait to see what he has in store for next spring when No. 50 rolls around! Thank you again, Bruce. Omaha is very fortunate to have you.

Terry Forman, Omaha

Classic film benefit

My daughter and I have made a habit of the dinner and a movie thing over the past year. We have done this in conjunction with the movie events put on by Mr. Bruce Crawford. The production this time was "E. T. the Extra Terrestrial." Mr. Crawford was able to bring in the actor Robert Macnaughton who portrayed Michael, Elliot's big brother in the movie as the special guest. As per usual the film is preceded by a talk/conversation/Q&A session with the special guest. Mr. Macnaughton gave his remembrances, insights into the film as well as his saying that he visited Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and loved it!

Omaha Christian Academy was the charitable recipient of the event. OCA, which began as Temple Christian Academy, was founded in 1972. Through the ups and downs of the years, OCA now has a permanent home near 102nd and Fort in northwest Omaha.

For those who have never attended one of these events, I highly recommend them. I sometimes wonder how Bruce picks the movies shown and finds the perfect special guest. But even though this is only the fourth event for me, he has hit the ball way out of the park!

Bob Sheffield, Omaha

Must see exhibit

Earlier this month, a friend and I went to the Baader-Meinhof gallery on 20th and Vinton. It is showing an exhibition by Benjamin Langford of immense flower photographs. Each flower is photographed in millimeter increments and then blown up to 10-feet in size onto canvas. Each petal is then sewn in place and arranged in 3-dimensional form. The result is astounding. It’s a must see exhibit.

The curator of the gallery is Kyle Laidig, recently from New Jersey, but now an Omahan. He has an interesting life story as well, but you should visit the gallery to see the beautiful, out of this world art form and have him tell you all about it.

Coleen Stice, Omaha

No Menthol Sunday

No Menthol Sunday, on May 21, is an annual observance led by the Center for Black Health & Equity to engage faith leaders and their communities in a discussion about how to improve health and reduce health disparities among Black people.

This is a time for us to come together to reflect on how tobacco use has impacted our lives and take action to end the death and disease associated with tobacco use. At the Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition (MOTAC), we know such disparities unfortunately hold true in Nebraska: Statewide, nearly 22% of Black adults are smokers, compared to nearly 15% of White adults, according to 2018 data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Tobacco is still the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Nebraska, killing 2,500 residents each year. Nearly 14% of adult Nebraskans smoke and just over 27% of high school students in the state use a tobacco product.

Today is a perfect day to begin your journey to quit. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ I Want To Quit Tobacco web page, including the free Nebraska Tobacco Quitline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, or the web-based QuitNow program are great resources plus lung.org/quitsmoking.

Erin Smith, Omaha

Health Promotions Manager

American Lung Association in Nebraska & Metro Omaha Tobacco Action Coalition (MOTAC) member

Florida of the Midwest

In the wake of constitutional carry being recently signed into law and other bills such as those for school choice and preventing trans procedures to minors, many critics are expressing their outrage and disgust with our state leadership. Many on the left claim that young people will move away and Nebraska will wither away into the dustbin of history. That begs the question: Will people really move out of Nebraska because of these three pieces of legislation? Or, like Florida, will we see a surge in population growth?

Despite our notoriously temperamental weather patterns, Nebraska has a golden opportunity to become the Florida of the Midwest. No, we don't have white sandy beaches, warm weather in December, or Disney World, but we do have the opportunity to become a beacon of freedom in the region. People that are seeking lower taxes, less restrictions, and more freedom. We have the opportunity to do the same in Nebraska and I applaud Gov. Jim Pillen for leading the way on these positive, pro-freedom reforms.

Collette Tiar Black, Omaha

Punishing public schools

LB 753 is not really about providing school choice to families.

In Nebraska, students and their families already have a choice to attend any public school they wish. This is called option enrollment. The Nebraska option enrollment program has provided better educational opportunities to thousands of Nebraska students — myself included. Essentially, it is public school choice.

So, school choice already exists in Nebraska, without having to strip money away from already cash-strapped school districts. Therefore, LB 753 can only be considered a punishment to public schools of Nebraska. But it would punish families, too: if we strip more money away from public schools in Nebraska, these public schools would be forced to make up the difference on their own — I can hear the looming threat of higher property taxes as I write this letter.

As such, LB 753 must be soundly defeated in the legislature.

Ed Schweikert, Omaha

Pay your bills

The approach of the Republican congressional members to the nation’s debt limit is absolutely ludicrous. I liken their approach to saying, "I am not going to pay my mortgage/rent, electric bill, water bill, phone bill, etc., until I can figure out how to get my unsustainable spending under control." For the individual, this approach will not work out well and it is not going to work out for all of us if the Republican leadership continues down this path.

The Republican leadership owns a huge share of the debt problem, which was created under the last administration. It is time to stop the political theater, pay the countries bills and then come up with responsible budget to get the country back on track. This is a great opportunity for Don Bacon to show us that ability to reach across the isle that he is always touting.

Randy Ritchie, Omaha

Student loan crisis

I believe the Supreme Court should rule in favor of Biden's plan for student loan relief. The decision could go either way, it seems. What is clear is that there will still be a student loan crisis. The relief of some of the debt would be a step in the right direction, but something more needs to happen as the country goes forward: the cost of college tuition needs to come down and the government should stop issuing new student loans (or at the very least make those loans far less common).

It concerns me that there is so much talk of loan forgiveness while not enough talk about putting a plan into place to stop making the same mistake of simultaneously adding to the debt with the new loans that people are taking out. Shouldn't the government also consider cancelling the student loan program itself? That may sound drastic, I know, but this is after all, a crisis. It demands a serious change of course in the status quo before we can achieve true relief.

Eileen McKinstra, Omaha

Ban AR-15s

There is no doubt in my mind that our kids and grandkids would be better served and much safer if Republicans would ban AR-15s instead of library books. I am a gun owner myself. In fact, I own quite a few of them, but I do not own any weapons of war like an AR-15. I can see no logical reason for an ordinary citizen to own one and if you think you need one to hunt with, then you best find a different sport.

Randy Thompson, Martell, Nebraska

Book burning next?

May 10, 2023, was the 90th anniversary of the Nazi book burning in Germany. Across the country people gathered books that weren’t “German” enough and burned them in mass rallies. Classics of western philosophy, literature, mathematics, science and so on were destroyed.

I wonder how far we are from book burnings when we regularly seek to remove books from libraries, classrooms and other public venues. My wife and I have raised three children and now have two grandchildren. We always had good communication with our children and their teachers. We didn’t forbid our children from reading certain books — my experience has been that when someone, such as a religious organization or a teacher, told me I wasn’t allowed to read a book, I wanted to know why and I found a way to read it anyway.

Many of the books sought to be banned today deal with gender issues, but also include classics of American literature. Banning books isn’t going to change the demographics of our population — people are LGBTQ if they are LGBTQ. Not talking about their realities doesn’t make them go away and is dehumanizing and dangerous. If there are troubling or offensive passages or thoughts in a book (in the eyes of the censor), isn’t it better to have a dialogue so both sides can learn about the realities the author is presenting?

Tom Purcell, Omaha

Learn from the past

I see in the OWH that in 1933, Hitler was burning books in Germany. The bad thing about burning books is that you are preventing someone from learning something. The good thing for those who ban books is that when your mind is made up, you don’t have to be concerned about doing research.

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Nebraska

Florence truck routes

To the planners trying to propose a solution to the truck traffic on 30th Street through Florence, you have proposed an economical solution of cutting 30th Street to one lane in each direction with a center-turn lane. Additional proposals included, diverting traffic from Pershing Drive and Craig to the west side of the MUD water-treatment plant and back onto 30th Street north of Florence, and the most expensive solution, extending the North Freeway up across the river to I-680 on the Iowa side.

This past few weeks (April into May), there has been a curb re-construction and an MUD gas line project on 30th Street from Martin Avenue all the way to McKinley. The one-lane traffic through the construction area is a nightmare. During rush hour, it is not uncommon to see two-block long traffic back-ups. Vehicles waiting to enter or turn off of 30th have extended wait times. Emergency vehicle traffic through these areas will be subject to delayed response due to the extra traffic load. And, most importantly, there will still be heavy truck traffic through Florence and the North 30th Street corridor.

The only logical solution is to do it right and spend the money to extend the North Freeway across the river to I-680 on the Iowa side. A seldom utilize interchange is already in place at mile marker 1, just east of the Missouri River. Use it! Decommission Highway 75 through Florence making 30th Street local traffic only. Divert all of the through truck traffic to the new route. Spend the money and solve the problem the correct way!

Joel Sacks, Omaha

PRAXIS test repealed

I am very disappointed that our governor signed off on repealing the basic skills test (PRAXIS) for teachers. Really? If our teachers -- with a four-year or more college degree -- can't pass a basic skills test, how can we expect our students to do any better? If the teachers can't pass the test, what does that say about our higher education facilities?

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

Cox Kids Day

This game was attended by thousands of grade school students, I was impressed with the good behavior of these kids and their politeness. We sit at the end of a row and, therefore, some of the students had to walk in front of us and almost all of them said "Excuse me."

I would like to commend the teachers that were in charge of the kids. The teacher that sat next to us made sure that if the kids were going up to the concourse, they needed to have an adult going with them or they got sent back to their seat.

Also, before they departed the game most of them were busy cleaning up their trash. A completely good experience at the ballpark and we got to see a great game.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Guaranteed right

Amidst all the consternation and angst generated by the passage of LB 77 aired daily in the Pulse pages of the OWH, I must admit that the exclusion of required training and licensing for persons who desire to carry deadly force is, in my opinion, poor public policy.

With that being said, all of the protestors should understand that the right to carry is and has been guaranteed by the Nebraska State Constitution, adopted in 1875 and amended in 1988 via initiative measure No. 403. This is not a new right dreamt up in a smoke-filled back room. Article 1, section 1 clearly and unequivocally defines and guarantees that specific right to all citizens of the State of Nebraska. "All persons are by nature free and independent and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are; the right to keep and bear arms for security and the defense of self, family, home and others and for lawful common defense, hunting and recreational use and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof."

It cannot be overstated that LB77 does not create any new or innovative way to carry or hide or employ deadly force. If the act was illegal before LB 77, it is still illegal and will be for the foreseeable future. So to implement change to the basic rights guaranteed by our constitution, it must be amended via the initiative process. With that, peace be upon you and yours.

Stephen L. Coffey DDS, Fort Calhoun