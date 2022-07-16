 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Out-of-town policy; Thoughts on abortion; SCOTUS haters

Revised proposal

Three-term Mayor Stothert wants to change the city charter to allow her to run the city while she’s on one of her frequent travel trips. If the city council changes the charter to accommodate her, they should all be recalled.

George Mills, Omaha

Follow the science

Children have been in poverty, ill-fed and abused for the last 49 years, when abortion was legal. Pro-abortionists tout that abortion prevents that. Wrong. Substituting one evil for another is not progress. A woman’s body is her own. A baby’s body is its own. They are separate entities, otherwise killing a fetus would always also kill the mother. Follow the science. Most people know or have a family member who suffered in their young life, many of whom were rescued by adoption.

Beth Trimmell, Council Bluffs

SCOTUS haters

To all you Supreme Court haters, I trust none of you have ever changed your mind about something.

Dean Hayes, Bellevue

No easy fix

Amendment II reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed”

“The right to bear arms” was appropriate and correct when it was written, but in today’s world it can’t mean that “anyone can carry any type of gun they choose, take it wherever they wish and shoot it however they want to.” The guns in question are military weapons of war and were not really intended to be in the hands of the public.

The Second Amendment was written at a time when most guns were single shot muzzle loaders or some kind of handgun. But it doesn’t work so well with the population of AR-style guns in the hands of the public today. The authors of the Second Amendment could never have envisioned all of the automatic-style guns that exist today. I used to own an “AR” gun — finally got rid of it because the it scared the hell out of me. I didn’t know what might happen if the wrong person got ahold of it. I had a case full of hunting rifles and shotguns, so I was well familiar with guns.

This is a difficult subject to deal with because it’s so divisive. Some changes in the article language would be a place to start. Our government people seem to ignore the issue hoping it will go away. But it won’t go away — it will just continue to get worse. This fix will not be easy.

Robert W. Hansen, Omaha

Benefits of partnerships

I must disagree with Ricky Fulton’s perspective of the public-private partnerships that Omaha has used for improving community spaces (Pulse, July 10). It was a public-private partnership that helped build the new health care facility at the Veterans Hospital.

As someone who has spent time at military facilities and also at several government jobs, I can assure Mr. Fulton that there is not an advantage to having total government control over planning, designing and construction of places intended for long-term service to our community now and in the future. If any of these projects were strictly government-influenced, they would be obsolete by the time they were finished.

Let’s be glad that these public-private partnerships are making it possible to benefit from their achievements in our own lifetimes while we are still able to walk through a park or read a book. If you have input towards the development of any of these projects, I believe you will find that these partnerships are much more receptive to suggestions than any government system would be and that these partnerships are far more capable of exceeding expectations.

A.R. Gentry, Omaha

Just another day

Another day and an another mass shooting. Residents Irina and Kevin McCarthy were killed in the street during a parade in Illinois. Their 2-year-old son, Aiden, was left alone.

This shooter had two encounters with police in 2019. One was a suicide attempt and the other was a family reporting that he was threatening to kill them with 16 knives that he owned. Mental health cleared him and law enforcement didn’t see that the incidents justified legal action.

He purchased two assault weapons in 2020 and 2021 at different gun shops. He was dressed in women’s clothing running away with the crowd. The uncle living with him said there were no signs that he could do what he did.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives with words that matter: “There is no reason that we have weapons of war on the streets of America.”

Just another horrific day in the USA. So very sad knowing that all major countries have mental health issues, but no countries have as many mass shootings with assault weapons. We are so much better than this.

Kathe Strand, Omaha

Social Security’s rising costs

President Biden traveled to Ohio to address underfunded pension plans as a result of the COVID pandemic. Eighty-six billion dollars in taxpayer funding (my money) will now go to union plans. The long-known underfunded Social Security program, however, falls to the back of the bus for the rest of us without a “union pension.” So when does our federal government get off their rear ends and do something about that?

Michael Marion, Omaha

Wordy liberals

I can always tell when reading the Public Pulse who is liberal vs. conservative. If I a see a huge, long, wordy commentary, I believe it’s a liberal.

Michelle Danielson, Omaha

