The Public Pulse: Outage outrage; Anti-landlord bills; Tuskegee Airmen; Well-done clinic

Energy failure
Gov. Ricketts says it is completely unacceptable to have rolling blackouts. But the reason for the blackouts can be traced to Texas’ own utilities and policies, not federal regulation as Ricketts claims. If Texans would have paid for the infrastructure needed to ensure energy reliability, if their policy makers had required it, they wouldn’t have frozen gas lines, frozen power plant instruments, frozen power plant water lines, and the extreme distress and even deaths resulting from this crisis. But Texas policy makers and utilities have chosen to go cheap rather than charge what’s needed to build resilient infrastructure.
Since it’s now a federal disaster zone, perhaps there should be a new federal regulation, to require freeze-ready infrastructure in Texas.
Steven Rothe, Omaha
Public not in control
I’m trying to understand where I am at as a Nebraska taxpayer and OPPD ratepayer regarding George Norris’ concept of our ownership of “public” power. As a citizen of Nebraska and Omaha, I pay taxes and fees for the “ownership” of public power and have done so for several decades. However, due to OPPD’s inclusion in the Southwest Power Pool organization, my energy priority as a Nebraska taxpayer and ratepayer is subservient to other power companies, many of them private and for profit, in other states, based on their energy draw on the pool.
I don’t believe I ever knowingly approved subsidizing another private energy company in an eight-state coop based on my paid fees and taxes over the years.
I would appreciate a detailed explanation from OPPD about where we stand, as citizens and rate- and taxpayers of Omaha and Nebraska, regarding this issue. Why have public power for Nebraska citizens when it truly isn’t “public” power.
Ted Hall, Omaha
Wrong energy path
Guess we’re trading one problem for another. So, now we have rolling blackouts in the winter! Wind turbines freezing up and can’t generate electricity, too much electrical demand to keep up, and calls to lower your thermostat in sub-zero weather. Who’d have thought?
Rolling blackouts are more or less expected in the desert southwest and California in the summer months, but the Midwest in winter?
I chuckled when read that California would switch to all-electric vehicles by 2035 and wondered how they would ever produce sufficient electrical power for all their needs. They can’t do it now without electrical vehicles! They can’t do it now just to keep everyone cool in the summer! How will they do it in the future to charge their vehicles in order to get back and forth to work?
Don’t laugh. In a few years the Midwest will be right behind them when we “transition” to all-electric vehicles, except we’re apt to freeze in the winter.
Well, I guess I’ll hang on to my fossil fuel-burning vehicle for a while. At least gas is available (for now, depending upon how many more pipelines get shut down over the next four years.) I remember when we were no longer dependent on foreign oil, and we kept the country running and the heat on in the winter. That didn’t last too long for some reason? Stay tuned, you likely haven’t heard the last of this issue.
Ken Schaefer, Springfield, Neb.
Nuclear still needed
While it is freezing outside, OPPD is shutting down power in parts of Omaha, which is really dangerous to the home owner.
When we had nuclear power at the Fort Calhoun Nuclear power plant, never was there a lack of power in the winter with totally freezing conditions and OPPD shutting down power to their customers.
Shame on Tim Burke, OPPD’s president, for making his priority to shut down our nuclear plant, Fort Calhoun.
Patty Dailey, Omaha
Anti-landlord bills
In response to Erin Feichtinger’s Feb. 14 Pulse letter “Housing justice,” the mischaracterization of these bills as not being anti landlord is disingenuous at best.
Legislative Bill 45 would extend to tenants unlimited continuances to eviction proceedings, allowing them to continue to live rent free in violation of the legal contract called a lease.
Currently an evictee is notified of eviction proceedings by “diligent efforts.” LB 46 would force personal service of the eviction notification, opening the door for evictees to dodge personal service and continuing to live rent free.
Currently everyone in the state of Nebraska has the right to supply their own attorney in civil litigation. LB 419 would provide all evictees an attorney paid for by Nebraska taxpayers. Why are evictees allowed a special privilege given to no one else in Nebraska?
LB 196 creates another protected class of individual based on “source of income.” This would force all landlords to accept Section 8 tenants or open themselves up to being sued for violation of fair housing based on “disparate impact” of their rental practices. Due to Section 8 rules, this would indirectly force rent control on landlords.
LB 128 would eliminate all evidence of prior evictions, making it extremely difficult for a landlord to determine the risk to rent to a prospective tenant. It is akin to not allowing a bank or car dealer to run someone’s credit before extending a loan.
The end result of these misguided bills will be to drive landlords out of business, thus decreasing, not increasing, the availability of affordable rental housing and driving up rents for the remainder of available properties.
Dennis Tierney, Omaha
Tuskegee Airmen
I was so happy to read your front-page story about Robert Holts.
Back in the late ’80s when I was a Special Ed teacher at Marrs Middle School, Col. Charles Lane, one of the original pilots with the Tuskegee Airman, asked me to join a new Civil Air Patrol branch named after his branch of the service: the Tuskegee Airmen. Col. Lane said he had seen a picture in The World-Herald of me and some of my Marrs students flying out of the Millard Airport. He knew I was a flight instructor and worked well with young people. I accepted the offer as volunteer flight instructor and was with this new CAP group for approximately 12 years.
Eventually my husband, Charles Peters Sr., and grandson Will joined the group.
Lt. Col. Michael Thomas was the commander of this new group. His wife and I became friends, and Angie Thomas has been my financial advisor since the early 1990s.
Jeanne (Peters) Huelskamp, Omaha
Well-run clinic
I just returned from receiving my Douglas County COVID vaccination at the CHI Immanuel. This was an impressive operation. It took me only 30 minutes from the time I pulled into the parking lot to the time I left. This includes a 15-minute wait time after the shot.
The directional signage was very clear, the staff in the parking lot that endured 15 to 20 below wind chill to greet us and get us inside to clinic were amazing. It was snowing also, and they keep the lots very clear of ice and snow. Golf carts were used to transport people to and from their vehicles.
A heartfelt thank-you to all involved.
Bill Petersen, Omaha
No accountability
The action of the Republican Party not to find guilty Trump’s actions that led to the insurrection on Jan. 6 is in itself criminal. Six people lost their lives due to the continued call for action of this mob.
Better than half of the republicans wouldn’t even consider the evidence. Just know that Republicans have opened the door to other leaders making outrageous comments and not being held accountable for the actions they insight. Shame on you, Republicans!
Andrew Williams, Omaha
Lasting harm
Early last year I recognized Trump preparing his base to believe mail-in ballots were overwhelmingly fraudulent, though 40 years of investigative oversight had never revealed any fraudulent activity of significance. His misinformation poisoned public discourse and generated unnecessary challenges during a deadly pandemic, creating needlessly dangerous circumstances for the entire country, especially the immuno-compromised.
Then, his lies and baseless claims went unimpeded by most Republicans who well knew the truth but schemed to capitalize on the rising tide of fear and perceived injustice he had instigated. I watched the Jan. 6 insurrection in horror.
I am deeply disappointed with the 43 Republican senators, including Sen. Deb Fischer, who chose not to hold Trump accountable for inciting an insurrection against his own government. No matter the reason(s), that decision will affect this nation’s future for generations to come.
No technicality will explain to my teenage daughter why, when consequences for violence in school are swift and painful, there are no consequences for violently attempting to overthrow a branch of the United States government.
Democracy operates on trust and goodwill. Believing those with different views are still worthy of our full cooperation is imperative! I’m especially grateful to Sen. Ben Sasse for not following along with mob rule or the deification of our leaders. Sadly, by standing for truth and democracy among Republicans in Nebraska, he now stands alone. The damage done to our political institutions by former president Trump cannot be overstated.
Sarah Wheeler, Omaha
Kindness appreciated
A random act of kindness for another act of kindness made my day. I want to publicly thank the couple in the white Highlander that paid for my lunch on Saturday, Jan. 30 at the Chick-Fil-A out front of Costco on 123rd and Dodge, I let them cut in front of me as we entered the drive through order line. They ordered and drove off. When it was my turn to pay, what a big surprise to be told the couple in front of me took care of my meal.
Willy Theisen, Omaha
Great OWH carriers
I too want to comment on the wonderful service we receive from our World-Herald delivery people. We live in the Edgewood development near the Council Bluffs airport. Kelly and Leonard Pruett are always on duty, no matter the weather. We really appreciate their work.
Steve and Marge Leaders, Council Bluffs
A bit too much
I know that our new president has asked us to lower the temperature, but ... this week, we might be overdoing that.
Charles Posey, Omaha