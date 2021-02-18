The Public Pulse: Outage outrage; Anti-landlord bills; Tuskegee Airmen; Well-done clinic

I don’t believe I ever knowingly approved subsidizing another private energy company in an eight-state coop based on my paid fees and taxes over the years.

I would appreciate a detailed explanation from OPPD about where we stand, as citizens and rate- and taxpayers of Omaha and Nebraska, regarding this issue. Why have public power for Nebraska citizens when it truly isn’t “public” power.

Ted Hall, Omaha

Wrong energy path

Guess we’re trading one problem for another. So, now we have rolling blackouts in the winter! Wind turbines freezing up and can’t generate electricity, too much electrical demand to keep up, and calls to lower your thermostat in sub-zero weather. Who’d have thought?

Rolling blackouts are more or less expected in the desert southwest and California in the summer months, but the Midwest in winter?

I chuckled when read that California would switch to all-electric vehicles by 2035 and wondered how they would ever produce sufficient electrical power for all their needs. They can’t do it now without electrical vehicles! They can’t do it now just to keep everyone cool in the summer! How will they do it in the future to charge their vehicles in order to get back and forth to work?