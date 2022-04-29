The Public Pulse: Pahls remembered; Lindstrom endorsement response

Remembering Pahls

Rich Pahls will be dearly missed by the Millard Community. He impacted so many Millardites in so many ways.

In 2003, Ron Fechner and I Co-Founded the Millard Business Association. Rich joined early and offered to help in any way.

In 2004, he published the MBA’s very first membership directory.

A couple years later, after his first campaign for Nebraska state senator was over, Rich contacted the advertising company that put all of his campaign ads on bus benches all around Millard and had the MBA’s logo and mission statement put on all of the benches for the rest of his advertising contract. They ended up leaving them on the benches for almost three years! It brought great marketing to our new organization and helped our growth.

In 2004, plans were made by MUD to re-paint Millard’s water tower. The MBA wanted to have “Millard” put back on it. I called Rich Pahls to ask for direction and he aimed me towards the people at MUD that he thought could help make it happen. When we had the big unveiling ceremony of our “new” Millard water tower in 2006, the Millard South Marching Band could be heard coming down the street from the school to the water tower at 144th and Q. I looked at Rich and he had a big grin on his face. He had contacted the band leader and asked them to make this a very special event for our community … he did.

In 2016, Rich joined the Millard Business Community Foundation Board, the MBA’s 501©(3) benevolent fundraising organization, to continue to help support the Millard community.

Rich Pahls was always a dedicated public servant, who I knew I could count on to help when I needed him.

Thank you, Rich! We will miss you!

Steve Andersen, Omaha

Endorsement response

If I remember correctly, the Omaha World-Herald endorsed Joe Biden as president. Enough said about taking seriously their endorsements.

Doug Wittmann, Dodge, Neb.

Hypocritical behavior

In response to the long list of elected Republicans that continue to defend Charles Herbster in light of several young women accusing him of groping them: you are all hypocrites. Did you write and list your names to defend Andrew Cuomo? Or Al Franken? No? Yet you contend that the timing of these accusations against Charles Herbster are politically motivated.

When there is a time when both sides of the political spectrum recognize that sexual misconduct is a systematic problem and especially pervasive is power hierarchies, then there will be change. These same Republicans mention Donald Trump, who was caught on tape specifically outlying his crude behavior toward women. Yet they support him to this day. Nothing has changed.

And in response to Andrew L. Sullivan’s editorial assertion that suggestive clothing is to blame and there are “biological realities,” I hope you don’t have daughters. You are defending former Mayor Hal Daub’s questioning what the woman who was groped was wearing. Shame on you both.

My husband and I are the parents of six college-educated daughters. No man has the right to put his hands up their skirt or down their shirt. What they wear to the office is an outfit not an invitation.

Susan Johannes, Elkhorn

Company you keep

You are known by the company you keep. Experience tells anyone with ears and eyes and common sense that one who aligns himself with Donald Trump should be taken with a liter of salt. Herbster complains that people are treating him the same way they treat Trump. Uh, so? What did you expect?

I am embarrassed that Nebraska is going to be aiding and abetting this cluster mess of Trump blabbing on and on about his good pal, Herbster. Why doesn’t he have his rally in Missouri, where he belongs?

I am so tired of rich men buying their way into public positions of power and feeling entitled to grab whatever and whoever they want on the way there.

Helen Jordon, Omaha

Voting rights

As a wave of anti-voting legislation moves across the country, Nebraska stands out for voter integrity with little or no measurable fraud. (I think two situations were found in the 2020 election). We long ago abandoned the need to have a reason for the then called “absentee ballot.” A number of rural counties have, for some time, used voting by mail as a convenience. In more recent years, Douglas and Lancaster Counties have implemented the same — without any fraud.

During COVID, Sarpy County initiated the practice. Sadly, Sarpy County has abandoned the practice this year, once again requiring the need to request the ballot to vote by mail. (It is a misunderstanding that early voting favors Democrats over Republicans, a possible reason for the change in Sarpy County.) This change is confusing to voters. It creates a hardship for many seniors and disabled citizens. It’s inconvenient for busy, young adults and families with young children.

Join me in contacting the Sarpy County election commissioner, 402-593-2167, to request this matter be corrected before the 2022 general election. We should be making voting easier, not harder. It is about voting rights, the very core of our democracy.

Peg O’Dea Lippert, Papillion

Progressive headwind

Despite the perception that Nebraska politics is dominated by conservative Republicans, the fact is three big, conservative priorities in the Legislature this year were stymied by progressive senators from Omaha and Lincoln.

Funding for private schools with taxpayer dollars was shot down. Easing restrictions for gun ownership was also defeated in the Unicam, as was the proposed bill to abolish abortion should Roe v. Wade go down.

That’s a pretty good job for the state senators from Omaha and Lincoln. Voter ID bills didn’t even come up this time since it has failed repeatedly.

And while it might seem that, since Omaha has a Republican mayor and a GOP representative in Congress (thanks to gerrymandering), things would look rosy for conservatives in Omaha.

And despite recent wins at city hall by corporations and developers, Republicans and conservatives face huge headwinds here in the face of Omaha’s progressiveness.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Jackson confirmed

Ketanji Brown Jackson appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States. I have never felt more proud to be an American citizen. She is one class act.

Michael Connor, Omaha

Abortion laws

Does Dr. Donald R. Frey M.D. (“What will it really take to end abortion,” April 10) truly think the Nebraska legislators, legislators in other states, pro-life supporters or anyone are so naïve as to think abortion will simply disappear upon the passing of any anti-abortion law or the overturning of Roe v. Wade? No, laws won’t end abortion as he states. However, such laws will deter it. Also to argue that since a law won’t put an end to it, should we just throw up our hands and let it happen? Our laws delineate what is or is not acceptable behavior based on our society’s moral compass.

Dr. Frey states that abortion will end only when contraception is available, and a litany of other “only when” popular tripe. Please don’t fool yourself good doctor. Even if all your “only whens” come to pass, abortion would still be with us. The closest you came to getting to the heart of the matter was your expectation that men should be accountable or responsible for, the consequences of sex as should women. Indeed, men, and women, must have the fortitude to cope with the realities of sex and having a family.

To answer Dr. Frey’s question directly of what will it take to end abortion — it will take a change of heart. Every person in our society must have a change of heart, belief and attitude toward abortion, pregnancy and sex. Only repentant men and women with the grace of God can do that and thus fully and truly end abortion. Until then, all that we mortal men can do is tamp it down by instituting laws, discouraging the behavior and caring for those who fall victim to agony of abortion.

Alvin Brunner, Papillion

Mute them

To all those who are weary of the Herbster and Pillen ads, your remote control has a mute button. Use it. Works for me.

Gordon Vavricek, Fremont

OPS transparency

On April 3, the OWH ran an eye-opening article about the state of our public high schools (“Tough times in the halls of learning”). That same day, I sat in the auditorium of Central High School and watched my son, along with over 130 juniors, be inducted into the National Honor Society. Later this spring, 760 Central students will earn their “purple feather,” an honor for students who have maintained a 3.5 cumulative GPA throughout their high school careers. For well over 100 years, great things have happened, and continue to happen, at Central.

That said, the article addressed some of the challenges that students are currently facing in area schools. Central, other OPS schools, other Omaha-area schools, as well as schools across the nation, are working to support students who have been affected by stressors brought on by the pandemic.

Unfortunately, the public is not aware of building-level interventions, and successes, because OPS administration is, once again, not being transparent. Every single OPS board member should have immediately responded to the reporters’ queries for information regarding these challenges. I was disheartened to read that not a single, elected board member bothered to respond. Superintendent Logan should have immediately met with the reporters to answer specific questions. Instead, the administration belatedly sent out a press release with little to no information. How can the public be adequately informed if no one in our public school administration bothers to address the situation? A lack of communication is not a solution.

Laura Ritchie, Omaha