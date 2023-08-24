Palermo’s plea

I am concerned about the current trial of former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo. He was indicted by a grand jury with no chance to give his side of the story. He pleaded not guilty. Despite the fact that he requested to go home to his wife and seven children and wear an ankle bracelet the judge decided that she was doing him a favor by keeping him in jail so he could devote his attention to his case. He was given the Faustian choice of a long expensive court battle that might still end in 20 years in jail, or taking a plea and serving 21 months? We may never know what his defense might have been. How do we know that justice was served?

Terry White, Omaha

Our science fiction future

Like many kids, I read science fiction and was dazzled by seeing those visions of the future come true: TV, nuclear power, computers, space travel, robots. Star Trek opened our eyes to endless possibilities for a benevolent future.

But sci fi, for all its imagination, overlooked a biggie. The greenhouse effect had long been known. In 1956 Life magazine ran “Our New Weather,” stating that scientists forecast more severe weather in the future. The only early sci fi author I know who anticipated the dystopian climate future was a Nebraskan, H. Chandler Elliott (Reprieve from Paradise, 1955).

By 1977, scientists at Enron understood the dangers. Senior scientist James Black proposed actions, but instead ExxonMobil hired former tobacco-lobby scientists and created the “astroturf” (fake grassroots) Global Climate Coalition to promote misinformation and deny the science.

In 1996 CIA Director John Deutch warned that the climate crisis endangers our national security by spreading chaos and irrational mass movements.

The result of foot-dragging and ignoring such warnings? Headlines about the newest climate disaster now appear daily, becoming routine. In 2022, extreme heat hurt crop harvests all over the world. The number of people facing famine jumped from 135 million (2019) to 345 million (2022). Unendurable heat from the Mideast through India and Southeast Asia will drive a billion people to flee north across all borders.

Which sci-fi scenario is now more realistic? Some desperate last-second (too late) technological miracle, a Star Trek “First Contact,” or the Mad Max nightmare?

Billions will be crying out to some supernatural entity or galactic federation to intervene — but crickets. By denying reality, the climate science deniers deprived us of livable outcomes. They robbed the human race of its future.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Keep an open mind

Some of the opinions on the Aug. 13 editorial pages of the Omaha World-Herald contained references to the term “woke.” To those authors, the woke movement is “a stain on the American societal fabric.” That is true only in their misguided minds.

If the belief of being woke is judged as being harmful or wrong, then so too are the Constitution and the rights that woke people work to preserve. Part of the Democratic agenda is to have the party work to make right the injustices of racism, systematic or not against, against minorities and LGBTQ communities and to secure voting rights for all. If those two issues are already secured by the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, why are the governors of Florida (Ron DeSantis) and Texas (Greg Abbott) afraid to let people even learn about them? Why ban the teaching and reading about them? Why make it harder for people, especially minorities, to vote?

The term woke has become their dog whistle, their code for anti-anyone who rises to speak to these issues. I agree with the author who wrote that in today’s changing world, we need to be thoughtful and speak from the heart to give it straight to the people. I would like to add: Be knowledgeable and listen with an open mind.

Barbara Wagner, Omaha

Gun control?

The Democrats seem to be looking the other way when it comes to Hunter Biden committing four gun felonies. Why? The answer is simple: the laws only apply to those they disagree with. The Nazis, fascists and communists understood that in order to have absolute control over a population they must first disarm them. This is why our Founding Fathers gave us the Second Amendment.

We are told that militia means the National Guard and therefore no one else should own a gun. Militia in the 18th century was any male, 16 years and older, who could shoulder a rifle; these were civilians, not government. The National Guard is a branch of the government. Our Founding Fathers were adamant about the population having the ability to protect themselves from their own government.

Thomas Jefferson wrote in the Declaration of Independence: “That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.” It would be almost impossible to abolish a government without an armed citizenry. Nazi Germany disarmed the Jews in the 1930’s but they didn’t disarm the Polish Jews and it cost them plenty!

Pat Schneider, Omaha

Not target practice

In response to Eilleen McBride letter, “Squirrel hunting season,” does she not know that squirrels are harvested to eat, not for target practice? We had two older gentlemen who came down from Omaha with their kids to hunt. They always thanked us and said they were going to have a big meal when they got home.

We also ate them. Never wasted our harvest!

Tom Othmer, Elk Creek, Neb.

Letter response

Dean Hayes (“State park fees”) questions why Iowa charges no fees for using state parks while Nebraska does have fees and calls Nebraska the “Tax Me” State.

It is always easy to criticize from the cheap seats. Is Dean aware that Nebraska’s state sales tax is 5.5%, but Iowa’s is 6.0%. Why?

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb.

Trump’s accomplishments

OK, so maybe Trump couldn’t coach the Huskers or ride a bike, as David Harwood wrote in his letter (Pulse, Aug. 18), but we do agree Trump won the 2016 election. So what is it that Joe Biden does well or has ever done well? I think this coming year may be quite revealing as to how Biden (and his son) have done so well financially, all on the salary of a civil servant.

David, I challenge you — write another “Opinion” letter one year from today, and tell me more about how great Biden is and list all of his accomplishments.

What Trump did not do is get us involved in any foreign wars. I pray you don’t have any sons/grandsons of draft age. Please pull your head out of the sand and do a little reading. Have some fun: Google “Biden administration accomplishments,” and then “Trump administration accomplishments. Then you can see why Trump supporters think he can do almost everything.

Sandi Tabor, Omaha