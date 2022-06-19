 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Pansing Brooks is problem solver; Quiet beauty; Recent grads should leave state

  • 0

Pansing Brooks support

How refreshing it was to listen to a Congressional candidate who prioritizes the need for bipartisanship to solve issues facing Nebraska. Thank you, Patty Pansing Brooks for putting problem solving ahead of a political party. We need more politicians with that attitude. I’m tried of all the bantering and bashing. People don’t care what party you are from if you problem-solve issues!

Barb Wagner, Omaha

Nebraska’s quiet beauty

Nebraska’s beauty is not that of California, which grabs us and sweeps us off our feet with its roaring surf, palm trees, mountains and Hollywood Hills. Nebraska’s is a quiet beauty, one that requires a person to slow down and take it in and reflect. It can easily be taken for granted. I have often thought that there is a segment of Nebraskans who, deep down, have a sort of inferiority complex about the state, which then makes it difficult to market a narrative of Nebraska as a lovely, friendly destination, worth flying to rather than flying over.

As someone who has traveled to all continents of the world, I have often encountered people in far flung places who knew something of Nebraska and thought it an interesting place. A friend in Italy, for example, had dreamed of moving to Nebraska long before we coincidentally met on social media. A walk on a California beach serendipitously brought me into a conversation with a California native who told me she and her boyfriend had just been thinking of moving to Nebraska. Friends of mine from Alabama love visiting Omaha during the Berkshire Hathaway meetings. A German I met in Argentina was already aware of Nebraska City (my hometown) as a place of rolling hills and apple orchards.

Indeed, I would place my hometown on a sunny autumn day as one of the most beautiful small towns in the world. And there are interesting, surprising destinations all over this large state that many people would want to experience if we could make them aware of them.

Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue

Leave, live and learn

I recently read an opinion piece from the current governor of Nebraska asking recent graduates to “put roots down in the Good Life.” As a graduate of Alliance High School and someone who could only afford one year at the University of Nebraska, I ask all graduates to leave Nebraska before putting down roots anywhere.

The problems that plagues this state will not be resolved by Nebraskans who stay in Nebraska. The best of our culture is not what we’ve grown up with living in our small towns with people who look and think like we were raised. After my one year at UNL, I moved to Colorado and began my career. I learned about how diverse this country really is and obtained skill sets that are not taught anywhere in the Nebraska Panhandle, allowing me to work remotely and still not put down my roots in the “Good Life.”

Lowering property taxes — as the wealthy current governor constantly beats the drum of — is not how Nebraska brings back skilled labor leaving in droves. Nebraska added 135,163 people from 2010 to 2020. There are over 117,000 people in Colorado who were born in Nebraska, myself and many of my family included. Learning to embrace diversity in all aspects of life and not living in the past is the only way to bring your children back to the state.

Until then, the services needed to support the poorest of Nebraskans will suffer while one political party drums up uneducated fears of undocumented workers pouring over the border taking jobs, spending half a billion dollars on the lie that Colorado is stealing 90% of our water, or a fear that a trans-person is in your restroom. Get out and learn about the world that is outside our Midwest and Great Plains hometowns.

Jarrod Munger, Fort Morgan, Colorado

Ridiculous property taxes

The letter from Dick Wilson titled “Higher Tax Bite to Come,” has prompted me to speak up, as well. We, too, have recently received the unwelcome news of our current property valuation. Although not as drastic as the one for Dick Wilson, nevertheless, it is outrageous. The personal property assessments and taxes in Douglas County are unacceptable. I must have been dreaming when candidates were campaigning for a seat in the Nebraska Legislature. I thought I heard several people talk about reducing taxes in Nebraska, and then we get this news in the mail. Nothing has been done to stop the local government from taking advantage of Nebraska citizens.

I realize that the letter clearly states that it is only a statement of our property assessment. I decided to get online to check out the current tax levy. It really should be no surprise that the rate appears to have also grown higher. I’m surprised that anyone would want to come live in this state but then the taxes in this state aren’t broadly publicized. We have got to stop these ridiculous taxes. They are especially harmful to those on a fixed income.

Janyce Dawson, Omaha

