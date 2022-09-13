The Public Pulse: Paper carrier celebrates 50 years; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month; NU fight song

Congrats on 50 years

On Sept. 3, 2022, Robert Dropinski, celebrated 50 years of delivering Omaha World-Herald newspapers. Bob is an “old school” paper person. If you want your paper in the door, he puts in the door. Where ever you want your paper, that is where it is when you retrieve it. No throwing the paper out the vehicle window. Bob walks his routes. He never takes any day(s) off. Who would deliver this personal service that Bob does to his customers? We met Bob about five to six years ago. The Lord blessed us that day.

Bob is more than a paper delivery person. Bob is a very dear friend of ours. He has been there for us when we emotionally needed someone. He is a very genuine person. Everyone who has shared his friendship is well aware of that fact. We have met a lot of people who are blessed with his friendship, and each and every one has a unique and great story about Bob.

In 1993, Bob won the National Grocery Sacker Championship in San Francisco. He competed against more than 15,000 grocery sackers from throughout the U.S. He was featured on “The Late Show with David Letterman.” It is on YouTube.

If someone needs a helping hand, Bob is there. Bob is a workaholic. He mows lawns and shovels/snow blows snow. He knows all of his clients personally. He spends personal time talking with most — if not all — of them. Who does that anymore? Well, we know one person who does, Bob Dropinski. We have asked Bob numerous times to join us on various trips. His response, “Can’t, have papers to deliver.”

Joe and Dot Krajicek, Bellevue

Suicide and mental health awareness

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month. In the greater Omaha metro area, according to the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment, suicide is among the top leading causes of death. Together, we can do something about this. Suicide is preventable.

As a community, we can all help by reaching out to our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers to check in on them and be ready to listen. We can also be aware of language and the way that we talk about suicide. We may unknowingly use language that is stigmatizing and harmful. The Public Health Agency of Canada has created a Language Matters: Safe Communication for Suicide Prevention, which provides examples of words to use.

I think it’s important that we begin to openly and honestly discuss the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health. Advocates in our community are working to normalize these conversations through a storytelling campaign called WhatMakesUs. You can check out the campaign on Facebook and Instagram, as well as by visiting whatmakesus.com. You can also check out our local and national mental health resources by visiting thewellbeingpartners.org/resources.

Together, we can make a difference and ensure that our community is one that thrives for this and future generations.

Claudia Granillo, Omaha

NU fight song

An extra stanza might be in order for the NU Fight Song — “God Save The Coach.”

Marjorie Stevens, Ralston

Husker curse?

Husker football evidently cursed themselves with the firing of Frank Solich, much like the Red Sox did when they sold Babe Ruth to the Yankees. If Husker Nation is looking at an 86-year championship drought, they’d better get comfy; they aren’t even half-way through their term.

Jon Bakehouse, Hastings, Iowa

Generous gesture

Eight of us were at dinner at Romeo’s in Bellevue, last month. We were seated next to a table with a couple and their son. Light and joyous banter ensued during dinner with the next table. Banter like: who is buying dinner or drinks? The couple and their son finished before the eight of us. They left with friendly comments and and the man paid for our dinners — all eight of us and drinks!

We wish to thank him for his generous gesture, what a kind surprise! It is a reminder for us to pay it forward! Thank you to this man for his kindness!

Gwen Sinclair, Bellevue

Humbling experience

My husband played in a Labor Day golf tournament at Champions Run. Each foursome had three members and one retired military service member.

My husband served 20 years in the Navy.

The gentlemen he played with presented him with three woods and a driver on four different holes. Each one handmade by a disabled veteran. My husband told me this story and was so overwhelmed by their kindness.

We hope those gentlemen know how much this meant. Thank you so much!

Thank you also to Champions Run for holding such a wonderful golf tournament.

Rich and Janet Phipps, Papillion

Safer America Plan

Joe Biden received a round of applause during a recent speech when he said, “... the answer is not “defund the police,” it’s “fund the police.” Let that sink in for a minute, and then let your mind travel all the way back to the summer of 2020.

Quite a few prominent Democratic politicians in this country were advocating defunding the police, and the ones who weren’t, their silence spoke volumes.

Ed Leahy, Bennington

Coach’s challenge

Like many Nebraskans, I enjoyed watching the Nebraska-Creighton volleyball match. My complaint is the delay reviewing a “coach’s challenge.”

Is it really too much to have the athlete, instructed by the coach, to honestly say yes or no? It’s not complicated. Aren’t these players the product of all the values claimed to be taught in sports?

Maybe our coaches could lead an honesty movement for youth and fans.

Steve Shadle, South Sioux City, Nebraska

Church teachings

I am very proud of Megan Hebeck and other parents who spoke up against the Omaha Archdiocese’s attempt to propagate the history of discrimination the church has. Thank God the church, in its wisdom, has pushed back the implementation of that policy another year. No god of love would do that to his children. It’s time for the church to get out of the Middle Ages. They cannot continue to perpetrate this type of ignorance and hatred upon us. The risk to our children is far too great. This circle of ignorance and arrogance has to end.

Stanley Gocek, Blair

Debate needed

What do you know about the political candidates running for office? Do you know their thoughts and ideas? Do you know their priorities? Or who is funding them? It all matters.

Henry Kringle (Sept. 6) thinks Jim Pillen “may” do several things, but he derides Nancy Dickinson from finding out in a debate between candidates. Kring believes Pillen has explained himself in the events held prior to this campaign. But I haven’t had any Pillen events in my area for him to explain what kind of governor he would be.

A statewide, televised debate would correct that. And what does Kring know of Carol Blood’s years in the legislature. Does he know that Blood worked on a multitude of issues including changing the annexation requirements and property tax provisions for special provisions? How about her work on voter registration and requests for early ballots? Or her work on redefining basic skills competency for teachers and administrators certificates?

The point is that unless a voter has a chance to hear and hopefully question candidates, their right to know is being short-changed. And to those who want someone to represent the “Good Life” slogan of Nebraska, Carol Blood has worked tirelessly to do just that.

Barb Wagner, Omaha