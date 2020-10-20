The Public Pulse: Parents' accountability; Sasse comments are tardy; Democrats and Kleine

Parents must be accountable
After recent reporting regarding 40 Gretna High School students testing positive for COVID-19, I wonder where accountability lies for the parents who knowingly hosted a homecoming party when school officials canceled other activities to avoid what actually transpired. Perhaps those parents should face financial responsibility to reimburse the state for the cost of 342 subsequent tests conducted last week.
At best, these parents owe their school system — the faculty and staff who educate their children — and the community at large an apology for recklessly hosting a superspreader event in Sarpy County.
Sue Knott, Springfield
Sasse is tardy with comments
To Senator Sasse: I am a registered Republican. I will vote for Biden-Harris for many more reasons than what you outlined in your recent widely publicized telephone town hall message.
While many are lauding your courage, I am not. I actually am sickened by your tardiness. Where have you been? I wonder how many lives you could have saved in this pandemic had you come out with this opinion about President Trump’s mismanagement seven months ago. You and your fellow Republican enablers idly stood by on this and with so many of Trump’s calamities, including the impeachment hearings. The established Republicans in the Lincoln Project are the courageous ones — not you.
Nebraskans — and let’s face it, many other Americans whose support you would need if you run in 2024 — see your message for what it really is. You’re afraid to be associated with a president who could lose reelection, and you’re running away now to try to save face.
John Kugler, M.D., Omaha
Let’s avoid disunity
It is disheartening to see the angst and lack of respect between the Republicans and Democrats. Look at the confirmation battle for Judge Amy Coney Barrett as their latest display of disunity. It’s even worse to witness such division within the GOP involving Sen. Ben Sasse.
A spokesperson for Sen. Sasse claims he is defending the Republican Senate majority by castigating President Trump. I find this unacceptable. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link; unity is important for strength.
Sen. Sasse loses my respect and my vote.
Craig Collins, Bennington
Letters should offer substance
The Pulse selecting Ms. Koca’s Oct. 17 opinion (“Defend right values”) is just one more disappointing selection lacking thoughtful criticism or insightful dialogue. Readers might as well read tabloids, Twitter feeds and biased Facebook pages. World-Herald readers deserve better.
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Barrett is a troubling selection
I agree with Ms. Koca that something is wrong (“Defend right values,” Oct. 17 Pulse). But here is how it looks to me, if I may quote:
“When a highly educated Christian woman with seven children, two of whom are adopted and of another race” seems to threaten the health care of millions of people; the right of people to marry; and the right of a woman to make her own decisions regarding her own life and health care, something is very wrong indeed.
At least it helps explain why millions of people leave Christian churches every year.
Richard Kujath, Omaha
Democratic message and Kleine
Nuri Heckler of UNO wrote in an Oct. 14 Pulse letter of Don Kleine’s missed opportunity. Unfortunately, Heckler spreads misinformation as he twists the truth when he writes: The “Nebraska Democratic Party stated that Kleine’s statements about James Scurlock were evidence of racism in the system.” Professor Heckler’s rewording does not target Don Kleine personally and speaks much more mildly than the Democratic Party’s actual wording in their self-titled “Public Denunciation” of Kleine. They clearly and fully intended to denounce his handling as a personal abuse of his political office.
Here is what the Democratic state central committee — having deliberated among themselves, and having kept it secret from its subject — actually published in its resolution as they felt it their duty to “speak out on elected officials who abuse the power of their offices in a way that perpetuates white supremacy, racism, and inequity.” They further stated: “Be It Resolved: The Nebraska Democratic Party will support activist reformation efforts by; denouncing the actions of elected democrat Don Kleine in his handling of the James Scurlock case in a way that perpetuated white supremacy and sparked deep division in Omaha.”
The Democratic committee very clearly published in black and white, and announced to all who would hear, that Don Kleine abused his power as county attorney in order to discriminate against blacks, to give supremacy to whites over blacks, and to spark deep division, clearly implying an intentional act on Kleine’s part. That statement differs significantly from Professor Heckler’s rewrite of it.
Professor Heckler rewriting the actual message into a very different one perpetuates misinformation and causes concern that Professor Heckler has charge of educating university students about these very matters.
Do not read this as a political statement. Neither party is better — both are made up of humans with all their faults. It is a defense of the truth. It highlights the necessity of veracity in our communications and debates.
Bridget Rapoza, Omaha
