The Public Pulse: Parents' accountability; Sasse comments are tardy; Democrats and Kleine

Here is what the Democratic state central committee — having deliberated among themselves, and having kept it secret from its subject — actually published in its resolution as they felt it their duty to “speak out on elected officials who abuse the power of their offices in a way that perpetuates white supremacy, racism, and inequity.” They further stated: “Be It Resolved: The Nebraska Democratic Party will support activist reformation efforts by; denouncing the actions of elected democrat Don Kleine in his handling of the James Scurlock case in a way that perpetuated white supremacy and sparked deep division in Omaha.”

The Democratic committee very clearly published in black and white, and announced to all who would hear, that Don Kleine abused his power as county attorney in order to discriminate against blacks, to give supremacy to whites over blacks, and to spark deep division, clearly implying an intentional act on Kleine’s part. That statement differs significantly from Professor Heckler’s rewrite of it.

Professor Heckler rewriting the actual message into a very different one perpetuates misinformation and causes concern that Professor Heckler has charge of educating university students about these very matters.