The Public Pulse: Park exceeds expectations; Straight to the point; Gun violence

Iconic downtown park
I moved from Omaha in 2017 and visit a few times a year. My son took me and his cat to the Gene Leahy Mall recently and all I can say is wow. It’s beautiful and so family-friendly. The open space and bandstand is very inviting. Looking forward to more visits to downtown Omaha. Good job!
Cathy Kelly, Nampa, Idaho
Conservative vs. liberal
In response to Michelle Danielson (Pulse, July 16) who claims liberal writers craft long, wordy commentary: Biden won.
Dennis Gehringer, Omaha
People are also reading…
Bill opposition
The Consumer Price Index for June was released recently. The news? We are now being pummeled by a 9.1% inflation rate — a record not reached since November 1981. Former Obama and Clinton economic advisors cite the $1.9 trillion spending bill last spring as the culprit, coupled with a pinched supply chain.
Thank you to the Nebraska delegation, including Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer for opposing the nearly $5 trillion Build Back Better bill in November. Had that passed as well, we would likely be facing over 20% inflation. In trying times like these, we need wise and consistent leadership in D.C. We should give Republicans control of the legislative chambers this fall to force compromise in Washington and encourage more prudent policy making.
Nora Sandine, Papillion
Gun violence
The solution to gun violence in America is quite simple: Stop electing public officials who won’t do anything about it.
Jim Edwards, Omaha
Guns, justice and power
The recent shooting of a mass murderer in Indiana by a good man with a gun is emblematic of precisely how we can make our society a more peaceful and decent place.
The great philosopher and mathematician, Blaise Pascal, wrote that “Justice and power must be brought together, so that what is just may be powerful and whatever is powerful may be just.” This is what happened in the recent shooting. An armed person who values justice carried with him the power of a firearm. He prevented the taking of more, perhaps many more lives.
We need ever greater linkage between the power of a handgun and this kind of courage, goodness, and justice in the service of protecting innocent life.
Michael Gendler, Omaha
The people’s behalf?
In his Pulse letter (July 14), Ken Bahr claims that our country “is a constitutional republic, where representatives are selected by the people to govern on behalf of the people.” Although this may be true, it is truly laughable to believe that representatives govern on behalf of the people. Representatives govern on behalf of the lobbyists and for the ability of their party to maintain power.
Also, Mr. Bahr makes a comment regarding the “tyranny of the majority.” I assume that this “tyranny of the majority” applies only to when Democrats are in charge. If Republicans were in charge, I doubt that Mr. Bahr would have ever mentioned the phrase, “tyranny of the majority.”
Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs
Power grab
Do not confuse Mayor Stothert’s request to change the city charter enabling the mayor to run the city away from Omaha with anything but a power grab. Do not use the ruse of technology today as being the precedence for complete connectivity.
If the mayor truly was concerned in her absence that the City of Omaha cannot function without her, then she should maintain her presence at the job she was re-elected to do.
If she is unable to abide by the current charter rules, then perhaps her resignation would be appropriate.
William Dudzik, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse June 2022
Pulse writer says abortion is not exclusively a female issue.
Pulse writers sound off on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The Public Pulse: Voting against your own interests; Politicians should look in mirror; OPS superintendent raise
Pulse writer says Nebraska will not improve unless people stop voting against their own interests.
The Iowa bill allowing hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to kill deer is tone deaf, Pulse writer says.
Taxpayers and taxing authorities should demand a five-year moratorium on approving new TIF projects, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer bids a fond farewell to legendary Joe Tess restaurant.
The Keystone XL Pipeline would not have helped with gas prices as much as some may think, according to Pulse writer.
Pulse writer says Don Bacon will never stand up to Trump, so it is time for a change.
Pulse writer urges you to contact your Senator to support gun safety legislation.
Pansing Brooks puts problem-solving ahead of political party, Pulse writer says.
Spending $4,500 on each OPS staff member is a waste of tax payer dollars, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says raising the minimum wage helps give every Nebraskan the real chance to achieve the “American dream.”
Maybe we should hire private firms to take care of city parks, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer upset with Rep. Don Bacon over his Protecting Our Kids Act vote.
Pulse writer has a recommendation for Nebraska's tourism slogan.
Pulse writer questions if there will be room for books in Omaha's proposed public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Pulse writer thanks Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp for advocating for renewable energy efforts in Iowa.
The Public Pulse: Don't miss 'The Sound of Music'; Vargas understands the difference; Science is solution
Pulse writer says hurry to get tickets for "The Sound of Music" at the Rose theater.
Pulse writer implores Sen. Sasse to vote in favor of meaningful gun reform.
Pulse writer wants to know what elected leaders are doing about gas prices.
Pulse writer remembers the voice of the CWS, Jack Payne.
Pulse writer says as a country we still lack the will to do what is necessary to address mass shootings and school safety.
Pulse writer asks what rights should outweigh others?
Pulse writer says defense procedures illustrate why the Second Amendment is important.
Pulse writer has a few concerns about the city's urban core plans.
The Public Pulse: Sad reality; Loss of a child; Leave assault weapons to the military; A people issue
Pulse writers continue to discuss the violent deaths from mass shootings and how they affect us all.