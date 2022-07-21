The Public Pulse: Park exceeds expectations; Straight to the point; Gun violence

Iconic downtown park

I moved from Omaha in 2017 and visit a few times a year. My son took me and his cat to the Gene Leahy Mall recently and all I can say is wow. It’s beautiful and so family-friendly. The open space and bandstand is very inviting. Looking forward to more visits to downtown Omaha. Good job!

Cathy Kelly, Nampa, Idaho

Conservative vs. liberal

In response to Michelle Danielson (Pulse, July 16) who claims liberal writers craft long, wordy commentary: Biden won.

Dennis Gehringer, Omaha

Bill opposition

The Consumer Price Index for June was released recently. The news? We are now being pummeled by a 9.1% inflation rate — a record not reached since November 1981. Former Obama and Clinton economic advisors cite the $1.9 trillion spending bill last spring as the culprit, coupled with a pinched supply chain.

Thank you to the Nebraska delegation, including Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer for opposing the nearly $5 trillion Build Back Better bill in November. Had that passed as well, we would likely be facing over 20% inflation. In trying times like these, we need wise and consistent leadership in D.C. We should give Republicans control of the legislative chambers this fall to force compromise in Washington and encourage more prudent policy making.

Nora Sandine, Papillion

Gun violence

The solution to gun violence in America is quite simple: Stop electing public officials who won’t do anything about it.

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Guns, justice and power

The recent shooting of a mass murderer in Indiana by a good man with a gun is emblematic of precisely how we can make our society a more peaceful and decent place.

The great philosopher and mathematician, Blaise Pascal, wrote that “Justice and power must be brought together, so that what is just may be powerful and whatever is powerful may be just.” This is what happened in the recent shooting. An armed person who values justice carried with him the power of a firearm. He prevented the taking of more, perhaps many more lives.

We need ever greater linkage between the power of a handgun and this kind of courage, goodness, and justice in the service of protecting innocent life.

Michael Gendler, Omaha

The people’s behalf?

In his Pulse letter (July 14), Ken Bahr claims that our country “is a constitutional republic, where representatives are selected by the people to govern on behalf of the people.” Although this may be true, it is truly laughable to believe that representatives govern on behalf of the people. Representatives govern on behalf of the lobbyists and for the ability of their party to maintain power.

Also, Mr. Bahr makes a comment regarding the “tyranny of the majority.” I assume that this “tyranny of the majority” applies only to when Democrats are in charge. If Republicans were in charge, I doubt that Mr. Bahr would have ever mentioned the phrase, “tyranny of the majority.”

Joe Ankenbauer, Council Bluffs

Power grab

Do not confuse Mayor Stothert’s request to change the city charter enabling the mayor to run the city away from Omaha with anything but a power grab. Do not use the ruse of technology today as being the precedence for complete connectivity.

If the mayor truly was concerned in her absence that the City of Omaha cannot function without her, then she should maintain her presence at the job she was re-elected to do.

If she is unable to abide by the current charter rules, then perhaps her resignation would be appropriate.

William Dudzik, Omaha