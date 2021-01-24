The Public Pulse: Parties need humility; Fair treatment for presidents; Reckless drivers

People and leaders have emphasized the need to heal a polarized U.S. It starts with the two major political parties that are propagating the polarization to take a stern look at themselves and decide who they really are and what they want to be.

Frederick Wong, Omaha

Fair treatment

Joe Biden is now our president. Although I did not vote for him, I am more than willing to give him something his predecessor was never allowed — the benefit of the doubt. While I "like" or "love" many memes my fellow conservatives post on Facebook, there is one in particular that I will not click on, "Joe Biden is not my President." That does not help. It is just as bad as silencing, shutting down and drowning out the other side's voice.

Yes, he is our president. It does not have to descend to blind loyalty or submission. But we should still be able to have honest discussions without name-calling and hatred. Since I agreed with President Trump that "no president should ever be treated ... in such a manner," I continue to hold that opinion as a new president takes over.