The Public Pulse: Parties need humility; Fair treatment for presidents; Reckless drivers

Parties must take stock
Leaders and key members of both major political parties, Democrat and Republican, need to take a hard look at themselves as we move forward as a nation with a new president and residual political flash-fires from his predecessor that remain.
Democrats should not celebrate too proudly over the national election results. Although winning the presidential election, this was not a role-reversal of the landslide victory Ronald Reagan achieved over Jimmy Carter. This was a contested election. While Donald Trump garners an extremely loyal group of ardently vocal supporters, that number is small compared to the number of moderate and independent voters that cast their ballots for him this past election. Additionally, the Democratic Party did not achieve the "sweeping victories" it had hoped for in congressional elections.
It is still Democratic Congress members Nancy Pelosi, Bernie Sanders and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez with a socialist-oriented agenda that will drive moderates from both sides of the political aisle away, even if that means toward someone as polarizing and questionable as Trump and his supporters.
Conversely, the Republican Party must asks itself if it still wants Trump and the seemingly fanatical loyalty he demands as the face of its political party. People are judged by the company they keep, and the increasing prevalence of right-wing extremists and racist groups openly supporting Donald Trump should have Republican Party members concerned.
People and leaders have emphasized the need to heal a polarized U.S. It starts with the two major political parties that are propagating the polarization to take a stern look at themselves and decide who they really are and what they want to be.
Frederick Wong, Omaha
Fair treatment
Joe Biden is now our president. Although I did not vote for him, I am more than willing to give him something his predecessor was never allowed — the benefit of the doubt. While I "like" or "love" many memes my fellow conservatives post on Facebook, there is one in particular that I will not click on, "Joe Biden is not my President." That does not help. It is just as bad as silencing, shutting down and drowning out the other side's voice.
Yes, he is our president. It does not have to descend to blind loyalty or submission. But we should still be able to have honest discussions without name-calling and hatred. Since I agreed with President Trump that "no president should ever be treated ... in such a manner," I continue to hold that opinion as a new president takes over.
If, after the first three years of Biden's presidency, the unemployment rate gets back to 3%, where it was under Trump, pre-COVID, and numerous businesses reopen, then Biden will have a good case for reelection. Add to that jobs returning from outside the country back to ours, and historically low jobless rates for most minority groups, then he will have a great case for reelection.
Unity can only exist if and when all sides agree to be civil. One side calling Biden "senile" and the other side ostracizing anyone that worked for, or even voted for, the previous leader will not further unity. Can we please have a meeting of the minds without a knocking of the heads?
Mel B. Shelnutt, Clarinda, Iowa
Facts matter
Referencing the Pulse letter of Jan. 20 entitled "Hypocrisy" by Ray Salinas, I feel that his entire premise is just a rehash of the big lies of the last four years repeated over and over on Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and other MAGA stations. Virtually every point Mr. Salinas brings up has been proven false. Facts matter. Perhaps Trump supporters should fact-check instead of continuing to repeat these lies that are still being circulated by right-wing conservative media. History has taught me to fact-check instead of accepting and repeating lies.
Fran Coren Omaha
True sign of unity
It is good to hear Biden talk about unity. If he is sincere in unifying the country, he will immediately halt the impeachment effort. Guess we'll see.
Beth Trimmell, Council Bluff
Energy awareness
As I gaze out my family room window at another gray, sunless sky and listen to military jets take off from nearby Offutt Air Force Base. I am amused reading a World-Herald article titled “NU students call for fossil fuel divestment.” What disturbs me more is the genuflecting response of NU president Ted Carter and Creighton University’s announcement that it will divest within 10 years.
Surely Carter, a retired Navy admiral, knows that aircraft, ships and most military vehicles run on fossil fuel. The NU student's idealism and naiveté can be excused due to youth and lack of real-world experience. University leaders, not so much.
If we were to abandon fossil fuels, we would find ourselves like California, unable to supply needed power and subject to rolling blackouts when the sun isn’t shining. The Omaha metro area depends on natural gas to heat our homes, electricity to run our appliances and air conditioning and gasoline to drive our cars the great distances in our state. Currently no electric automobile offers enough range to transverse the state, and the charging infrastructure doesn’t exist to accommodate them. We have shifted to cleaner energy fueled by natural gas and away from coal. Unfortunately, nuclear power has fallen out of favor.
Perhaps our university leaders should educate students on the consequences of dependence on unreliable “green” energy. I’m waiting for Admiral Carter’s solution to military vehicle propulsion!
Jeff Sena, Bellevue
Reckless drivers
As a follow-up to Brian Surette's Jan. 17 Pulse letter, "I'm glad to help," I have thought about that same thing many times. Not that I want to volunteer like he does, but I have always wondered why the city or counties don't hire a special "traffic control" arm of the law. These people would be on traffic control only, picking up speeders, people running red lights, and the like. Have all fines go toward the running of this agency and not to schools as other fines do now.
If you had 20 or 30 traffic control people enforcing these laws of the street, maybe it would put a stop to some of the lawlessness that we now have. You see offenders every time you drive, and as Brian said, the police aren't doing it now probably because they are too busy catching real crooks or helping at wrecks where someone was speeding or ran a stop sign or light.
You never see a patrol car on the streets during rush hour when cars are exceeding the speed limit by 10-30 miles an hour. This would be the biggest money-making agency in town if they would stop even 10-20% of the violators. This group could also turn in the vehicle registration violations like Brian suggested.
Either do this or quit spending money on stop signs, lights and speed limit signs, because half the people pay no attention to them anyway.