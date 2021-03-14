The Public Pulse: Path to racial progress; property tax relief; Bill Gates and steak

I can only imagine Cynthia is making inaccurate and uninformed assumptions about these schools, and the “bubble” they are in. If she had looked closer into Creighton Prep’s curriculum, she would have known “24th & Glory,” a book about civil rights and black athletes in Omaha, was required reading by all students this past summer. In addition, students study other racial perspectives from literature by minority authors such as Sandra Cisneros and Gene Luen Yang, to name a few. I have no knowledge on how other schools address racism or integrate the topic into their curriculum, so I will not make any assumptions.

I can also say that while a student at Creighton Prep, I never experienced any kind of racial or derogatory slur or comment directed towards me because of my Mexican heritage. Unfortunately, that was not the case while I was attending public school in elementary and junior high. The point being is that racism needs to be addressed at every school, business and other organizations. No one should be making assumptions about any institution or group of people, and we all need to educate ourselves in order to make progress.

Chad Diaz, Papillion

