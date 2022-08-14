The Public Pulse: Peony Park history; Praise for America in Bloom; Excellent article

Back in the day

Regarding the OWH historical column “Back in the day, July 26, 1963: Peony Park pool admits 10 Black youths,” I just might have been there then. I recall when Black kids started coming to the pool. I spent a lot of time at Peony. We used to sneak in the back way, along the creek on the north, to avoid paying at the front main gates for entrance into the park. You still had to pay to get into the pool though.

I experienced so many firsts there: first swimming lessons, first swim non-stop from dock to dock, first dive off the boards, first front flip off the boards, first jump off the high tower, first flip off the low tower and on and on. Lots of good memories! The underlying drone of summer music was right out of “The Life and Times of the Thunderbolt Kid.”

There never should have been a ban for Black kids — they were just as entitled to the summer memories Peony had to offer. It was long overdue, as is the end of any kind of racism.

Michael Leonard, Omaha

America in Bloom

Our thanks and appreciation goes to Omaha and the Downtown Improvement District for its participation in the America in Bloom awards program. Special thanks go to Holly Barrett and all the participants, sponsors, and volunteers for organizing a remarkable tour and meetings July 21-22, 2022. We have enjoyed meeting and spending time with all of you as you showcased the reasons Omaha has to be proud.

America in Bloom envisions communities as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work, and play — benefitting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.

Sue Amatangelo, Aiken, South Carolina

Carlo Balistriere, Lake City, South Carolina

Fueling an epidemic

Everyone should read the excellent article by Henry Cordes: “Fentanyl fuels rising drug deaths in Nebraska” (Aug. 7). It provides great insight into this public health crisis. One thing it did not include is the absolute difficulty for people with addictions in jail getting any meaningful rehab support to help them avoid continued illegal drug use after they are released.

Our son had a six-month sentence for trying to obtain opiate prescription meds. He did not receive even one minute of rehab services while he was in jail despite numerous requests and even begging the jail, court and his attorneys for help. He couldn’t get one class, access to AA books, AA or NA meetings and no mental health counseling. How can our community allow this to be happening? It is absolutely inexcusable.

He died three weeks after his release from an accidental overdose from fentanyl poisoning. He is one of the statistics in this article and it could have been avoided. He was a kind and gentle soul, had very positive family support and was an Eagle Scout. It wasn’t enough, and now he’s dead because the court system and Douglas County Jail refused to try and help him.

I have written multiple people about this horrible situation and still am getting no response. I think we need to get a lot more people demanding changes or a lot more good kids are simply going to end up dead like our son. The system is broken.

Gary Glissman, Omaha

A question of ethics

My doctor is part of a large group of specialists. My co-pay is $45. In a recent matter of some urgency my doctor’s schedule was filled for over two months ahead, so I made an appointment with her physician assistant. I saw no one else, still I was charged the copay for a specialist.

My question: Is it within medical ethics for doctors to charge my insurance company and me a specialist fee for the services of a person who is far from being a specialist?

William S. Nelson, Omaha

Unity in the community

As an Old Market resident, I walk to the new Gene Leahy Mall nearly every day to simply celebrate our city’s insightful investment in a creative project that equitably benefits everyone. The innovative park design is magnetic, and attracts people from every community in our city, our state, and beyond, to happily and respectfully unite on common ground, to satisfy common human needs.

People need opportunities to socialize, and have fun, interesting, self-selected things to do. During a walk through the Mall, I see families enjoying an affordable outing where they can choose from an array of activities, have a picnic, or just play together. I’m fascinated by the creative play centers for children where they imaginatively explore while making new friends and getting lots of outdoor exercise. It’s intriguing to watch the naturally inclusive behaviors of kids playing together with the freedom to choose engaging activities that require problem solving, decision making, and even cooperative teamwork. It’s rewarding to see happily engaged parents standing by to help, encourage, and trust kids to be kids learning by playing together.

A visit to the park almost always finds readers reading, writers writing, groups of young people having real phone-free conversations, couples strolling or comfortably seated, and individuals enjoying quiet solitude....a time to breathe deeply, relax, and appreciate life.

P.S. The park inspires people to choose their own kind of music... Please, no piped-in music.

Sharon Martin, Omaha