The Public Pulse: Phony legislation; Praise for Galusha column; Bacon and big business

Phony legislation

I have followed with interest the letters from Frank Logan regarding the lengthy process of obtaining a photo ID for his 88-year-old mother-in-law. Now imagine if his mother-in-law lived in a more rural area and had to drive many miles or hours each way to the closest DMV.

Mr. Logan is correct. The photo ID requirement is a very thinly disguised poll tax and does nothing but deter the poor and elderly from voting. I don’t think Pete Ricketts or Julie Slama would even be able to explain how it does not violate the 24th Amendment.

Do not let those behind this phony legislation convince you we have a need for such legislation in Nebraska. We do not.

Jeri Regan, Omaha

Galusha column

My thanks to Professor Rick Galusha for the wisdom expressed in “Sympathy for the devil too often comes too easy for some.” His final paragraph expresses the standard to which we all need to hold ourselves accountable.

Kathleen Brashear, Omaha

Big business

Don Bacon does everything to support big business and keep their taxes low or zero.

Having 44 hours of economics including graduate courses — horrible price increases (inflation) is the result of short supply (numerous reasons), high demand (spending by us), price gouging by big oil, etc., and likely price fixing by some companies.

The Republican Party and big business want us to believe trickle down economics helps everyone. It has the opposite effect. Tax breaks for big business goes directly to their bottom line. The only way business will hire more people/increase their production of goods and services/expand is if they have increased demand. Give us the tax breaks, with corporations paying a fair share, and everyone will win. Many corporations now pay $0 in income taxes.

Everyone has the ability to want to learn and think. High school U.S. government teaches what the Republicans have done to labor law, clean air and water, education, worker safety, etc. for over the past century. Learn when, why and who started “we are still the grand old party.”

I called Mr. Bacon’s office in February and was told that, yes, he does read all his mail. I wrote to him about a crucial issue to seniors; not even a form letter in response in six months. Nicholas Lemek (Public Pulse) also reached out to Bacon to no avail.

The well-respected and very conservative former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson says “this is not the Republican Party, it is a cult,” led by guess who?

At the very least, read our Omaha World-Herald. Be informed and possibly stop voting against your own best interests.

Larry L. Kennedy, Omaha

National Health Center Week

August 7-13 is National Health Center Week. Since 1970, when our founders started a small clinic in South Omaha, to today as we care for 50,000 patients annually, OneWorld’s mission has been to provide quality health care for all people, with a focus on the most vulnerable.

In 2021, nearly half of our patients had no insurance, 40% were children and 98% lived below 200% of the poverty level.

OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. is part of the national movement of community health centers across our state and nation that are working to advance health equity by advocating for accessible and available care for all. Under the strong and dedicated leadership of our board of directors, with our community partners, government, journalists, volunteers and donors, we enhance the ability of families, particularly in minority and low-income communities, to obtain the health care, food, clothing, and the shelter they need in order to have a better quality of life.

The “community” of our “OneWorld Community Health Centers” name remains integral to our ability to serve the health care needs of those who need us most. During this special week we want to thank you, our community, for supporting us. Your advocacy and caring helped keep our spirits up as we faced, and continue to face, adapt to, and navigate the COVID pandemic and now the new potential pandemic of monkeypox.

Special thank you to our OneWorld family: our board, our patients, and staff. You have overcome so many challenges to assure continued COVID testing, to provide care for those who are positive, and to vaccinate all who come to our doorstep or need a home vaccination. To our unsung heroes, special thanks to you during this National Health Center Week and always.

Andrea Skolkin, Omaha

Fueling division

Let’s just say that I am extremely disappointed in the latest Don Bacon ad attacking the “Liberal Democrats Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden for not giving the support of the energy companies that resulted in the sky high gas prices.”

Bacon must really think we are so stupid to believe that the politicians control the energy prices. While the energy companies like Exon, Gulf, Shell and British Petroleum made over $200 billion in profit in the first quarter of 2022.

This statement is misleading and just wrong. Attacking Democrats for the energy issue is ridiculous and not even close to the reality.

While the oil companies rake in records profits, the American people take it in their wallets — that is who he should be attacking.

Bacon, you are fueling the division in our nation.

Andrew Williams, Omaha