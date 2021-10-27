The Public Pulse: Picking a Medicare plan is no cakewalk; debate on drug policy

My Medicare journey

There are about 350,000 Nebraskans on Medicare. I am one — a senior citizen reviewing choices for Medicare 2022.

I have degrees in math and engineering, and for 40 years I worked in software. I was not worried when I went to the Medicare website. It would be easy. Briefly:

There were 22 plans to choose from for drugs. The first one plan took 30 minutes to review, and I still didn’t understand all I need to. Then I looked at the 12 Medicare Medigap plans in Nebraska. I picked the same one I’ve had.

I decided to start with Medicare Advantage. I doubt that many people know that it is not really Medicare but private insurance companies that need to meet Medicare requirements. These are the ads you see on TV (Jimmy Walker, Joe Namath, etc.). There are 22 policies in Nebraska. I clicked on the companies I have heard of to compare. Each had different drug coverage and health care coverage.

My solution, without sufficient information, was to pick a Medicare Advantage Plan, pick a company I like, and call. I found a knowledgeable agent with the patience of Job. We spent hours on the phone and in email and he answered all my questions.