The Public Pulse: Pillen ad; Helmet law; Supreme Court

Increasing revenue may be more effective at tax reduction than cutting government programs. At this point we must ask ourselves, can we really afford the helmet law?

Dale Renner, Norfolk

Mask mandate

I cannot understand why people object to mask mandates. It reminds me of my teaching days when very young kids would say “why do we have to stop and look before we cross the road?” Some people just cannot stand being told what they have to do. Masks’ only purpose is to protect ourselves and everyone around us, which is what we desperately need to do. The people who “know” what it is going to take to get us through this terrible time say mask mandates will help.

Tessa Cox Turner, Bellevue

Thank you