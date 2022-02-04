 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Pillen ad; Helmet law; Supreme Court
Pillen ad

Dr. Fauci and his family have been threatened with death and/or violence for him doing his job. I find it in extraordinary bad taste and frankly frightening when Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Pillen says in his campaign ad, “Fauci ... don’t get me started” and then pumps his shotgun. Do these people realize the types of people that excites?

Al Mumm, Waterloo

President, Nebraska Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund

Helmet law

The Jan. 16 opinion page was all about promoting tourism in the state, our third largest industry. The one event that Nebraska turns it’s back on is the largest motorcycle rally in the world held each year in Sturgis, South Dakota, which attracts an estimated 500,000 to a million visitors a year. This last rally, I noticed a complete lack of motorcycles on the road during the rally, possibly because Missouri just repealed their helmet law and it could have been those helmeted riders that used the Nebraska roads to attend the event in previous years, but now avoid Nebraska altogether?

Because of the location of Sturgis, we could possibly see more of those riders going through our state, buying gas, patronizing our hotels and restaurants, etc. The financial impact on our state can no longer be ignored considering our tax situation.

Increasing revenue may be more effective at tax reduction than cutting government programs. At this point we must ask ourselves, can we really afford the helmet law?

Dale Renner, Norfolk

Mask mandate

I cannot understand why people object to mask mandates. It reminds me of my teaching days when very young kids would say “why do we have to stop and look before we cross the road?” Some people just cannot stand being told what they have to do. Masks’ only purpose is to protect ourselves and everyone around us, which is what we desperately need to do. The people who “know” what it is going to take to get us through this terrible time say mask mandates will help.

Tessa Cox Turner, Bellevue

Thank you

We don’t have adequate words to thank the doctors, nurses, and support staff, (and their families) who are fighting this COVID-19 “war.” Please know that your service and dedication is recognized and profoundly appreciated. To our public officials who face much criticism for making difficult decisions, thank you for your good conscience; you are profiles in courage. To quote Dr. Michael Osterholm, the director of CIDRAP at the University of Minnesota, “there are some four letter words we need to hear now: hope, kind, love, care.” Let us add another, pray, where you all dwell in ours.

Dick and Kathie Netley, Omaha

