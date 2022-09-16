The Public Pulse: Pillen is censoring himself; Thoughts on Scott Frost; National Assisted Living Week

Pillen’s ‘self-censorship’

It has been remarkably interesting to read lately about censorship, especially as it pertains to a Grand Island-area high school journalism newspaper. The OWH editorial – “Student journalists’ press freedoms attacked by school officials,” was fully accurate with their assessment and observation of what is and has been occurring in Nebraska. I submit that this is just one of several reasons young people are leaving the state and why the state is unable to attract talent. The editor commented that the censorship excuses were far from reasonable and stated, “In fact, it looks more like narrow-minded, blatant censorship and total disregard for the First Amendment — based in anti-LGBTQIA+ sentiment.”

As a resident and observer of this state for more than 75 years, the editor’s reasoning pervades much of the Nebraska citizenry. Narrow-mindedness and blatant censorship are ingrained in a lot Nebraskans’ upbringing and experiences, which I call the “Nebraska flaw.” And it appears that one of this year’s gubernatorial candidates is a perfect example. This candidate has even gone as far as to impose a “self-censorship” by refusing to debate the other gubernatorial candidate in a public forum. The candidate’s excuse is that debates are just political theater. But isn’t political theater the best place and an efficient way to convey to Nebraskans the candidate’s message? Or is the message void of any substance? Is this self-censoring candidate a person we want to lead our state for the next four years?

It is time for a change in leadership of our state. Unfortunately, the “Nebraska flaw” may prevail. Therefore, it is imperative that we all get out and vote, vote, vote on Nov. 8, 2022. Sensible Nebraskans can be effective and can be successful.

Robert D. Zuehlsdorf, Kearney

Lack of defense

While the hiring of Scott Frost as the Husker football coach in December of 2017 may have been universally praised, I did not share in that opinion. I saw the scores of UCF that season and I saw that they won — despite a porous defense — because they scored a lot of points per game.

I did not believe this to be a winning strategy for most games on Nebraska’s schedule. The Black Shirt tradition started under Bob Devaney was to keep the opponents scores as low as possible because if they do not score, they cannot win. Both Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne won some games scoring just one touchdown. With that type of defense, we can be a winner again. Even Devaney and Osborne had a few games where the defense let them down, but those were rare and against teams like Oklahoma and Alabama; never against a Sun Belt Conference team.

I am saddened that my fears were true as I hoped Frost’s teams at Nebraska would be much better than I expected them to be, based on his UCF team’s defenses. I think Frost needs to take a look at what he said and did and learn from the mistakes he made or he will never be a successful head coach. A power five conference may not be where he belongs either unless it is as an assistant coach. Some men are better suited to be assistant coaches than head coaches.

Stephen Hillman, Omaha

Living better?

Did you know that seven out of 10 people will require senior living care in their lifetime? This is according to the Administration for Community Living and Administration on Aging.

The number of people over age 85 will grow by 111% over the next two decades. There are 10,000 baby boomers who will reach retirement each day from now until 2030, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The concept of assisted living emerged in the 1980s as a needed alternative to nursing home care. A great deal has changed in four decades. As we celebrate National Assisted Living Week through Saturday, it’s important to note that more change is on the way.

The doubling of the older adult population only increases the importance of Heritage Communities’ people-first approach. Older adults have grown accustomed to the digital-age amenities that have increased personalization, specialization and ease-of-use.

This is why we have responded to our residents by increasing flexibility and adaptability to accurately accommodate lifestyle preferences and personality traits.

Our residents collaborate to design their own community events and the personal freedom to participate as much or little as they like. They form resident councils and host town halls. They are the ones creating each campus’ culture and charm. This is by design.

Maybe it’s about social interactions. Or it’s food choice. Or perhaps there are health needs. Or it’s family traditions, a specific daily routine or a few guilty pleasures. Heritage Communities is dedicated to helping our residents celebrate what brings them joy.

Because ultimately, this is their home. We simply provide the services in it.

We ask the question: What does living better look like for you?

Amy Birkel, Omaha

Heritage Communities

Chief Operating Officer

Nuclear weapons

As a Vietnam War combat veteran and member of Nebraskans for Peace, I was disappointed to read former Sen. Ben Nelson’s Midland’s Voices column (Aug. 25) supporting nuclear weapons modernization. Senator Deb Fischer now sits on the Senate Armed Service Committee and also advocates for spending $264 billion to modernize the land-based missiles in western states including those in western Nebraska.

The United States should be a leader in adhering to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons that went into effect on Jan. 22, 2021, when 122 nations signed this treaty. The arms trade and war merchants of death will profit from this insane waste of money with little trickling down to the communities where these missiles are located. The promoters use fear of other nations to justify this obscene potential to destroy ourselves.

The planet is facing an existential threat from warming caused by the burning of fossil fuels. The Pentagon’s war industries are the largest single entity contributing to carbon emissions. All nations need to work together to mitigate the damage of the increasing storms, wildfires, floods and unbearable heat that is occurring around the globe. The false illusion that nuclear weapons keep us safe needs to be replaced with the reality that all life is interconnected.

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln

‘General’ disappointment

It is disappointing and sad to see Rep. Bacon have to revert to calling himself “General” in his ads to get the military to pay attention. My father was career military and never tried to use his officer rank to glean a job, and I don’t know many others who revert to using their former military title to try to plead for a job.

I am interested in the benefits a representative can do for me and my family in the future, not what they may have done in the past to pad a resume.

Jimm Murray, Papillion

Economic drag

All students hope the education they receive will be a vehicle to better employment opportunities and thereby better lives for themselves and their families. However, not everyone is born into a family which understands, recognizes and trains them for the pitfalls that life and the unscrupulous people that will come their way.

Many falsely believe forgiving student loans is going to be a windfall to those students having their education debts absolved.

In reality, many of their loans where predatory i.e. perpetrated by those seeking to exploit or oppress students needing assistance. Because of their default loan status, many students are not allowed to continue or complete their education. Many of these loans were not offered by ivory towers of education, but rather by for-profit corporations of which many failed to honor their own terms and then declared bankruptcy.

Ironically, this option was not allowed to the students holding their loans. Many students were lied to and cheated out of their money and education. They were told they would easily find jobs in the fields they were pursuing. Instead, they were given training that businesses would not consider adequate or even recognize.

I’m happy for all those who sucked it up and paid them tenaciously and in full, as did my husband. These loans are not only an economic drag on unsuspecting victims, but on all of society.

Robert Baye, Omaha

Leader we need

Congressman Don Bacon is the type of leader we need in Washington to walk back the harsh rhetoric aimed at all sides. Don Bacon has proven he can work with both parties to put America first and deliver results for Nebraska. This is why I am voting for him again this November.

Jeff Birkentall, Omaha

Unicameral anniversary

When the dust settles from the November election, perhaps it would be appropriate to observe a moment of silence in memory of a non-partisan unicameral.

After 85 years of cooperation for the good of all Nebraskans, one party will be in sole possession of necessary votes to easily impose whatever they please on the hapless citizenry.

Nebraskans should become accustomed to highly partisan leadership as moderate, non-partisan, cooperative senators are replaced by strongly conservative single-minded senators with allegiance to Ricketts. Sad to think that the efforts of the great George Norris lasted only 85 years.

Don Rabbe, Lincoln