





Incredible day?

Governor Jim Pillen stated “It’s an incredible day for Nebraska” during the signing of LB 77, the permit-less concealed carry bill (April 25).

I think that many citizens in Nebraska are using different adjectives instead of “incredible” to describe the day!

Gary Brehmer,

Pender, Nebraska

Truth to power

For a long time now, this Democrat has felt as if she had no voice in the running of her state government. Then along came Megan Hunt and Michaela Cavanaugh to stand up for the beliefs of their constituents and many others in Nebraska.

I, for one, am grateful for their decision to speak truth to power and to use any means they can bring to bear on those individuals in the state Legislature that are trying to interfere with the rights of women and individuals to decide what they wish to do with their bodies. Frankly, it is none of their business what decisions are made between an individual and their doctor. These are private matters and should be protected. Apparently, HIPAA laws don’t do enough.

Sandra Carpenter, Omaha

Bike program

Kudos to the schools that teach children how to ride a bicycle, as in the April 15 article “School gets free bikes, helps kids learn to ride.” As a child living in a small town in Nebraska, I took that opportunity for granted. I can see how urban children would struggle to be able to learn about riding a bicycle; it may be something to add in physical education classes.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Nebraska

Senator Riepe

Thank God for Sen. Merv Riepe’s wisdom and statesmanship. If more Nebraska legislators followed his quiet lead, we’d be able to reach compromises and move this state forward to be welcoming to all.

Senator Riepe has been vilified by the right-wingers and Pillen, but has kept his integrity and we are truly grateful. He presented a thoughtful compromise that was rejected. The extreme wing of the Nebraska GOP has pursued “morality” issues instead of doing the job they were elected to do: tackle education, taxes, Native American reservation improvements, health care for all, retaining work force, technical and college grads, highways and infrastructure, prison rehabilitation programs, and North and South Omaha development.

In the past, we’ve had great statesmen and women on both sides of the Unicameral who’ve used their experience and wisdom for the health and betterment of all citizens. Please re-group and reclaim real legislation. If we all behaved thoughtfully as Sen. Riepe has, we’d be a far better state.

Nancy Schroeder, Blair