Incredible day?
Governor Jim Pillen stated “It’s an incredible day for Nebraska” during the signing of LB 77, the permit-less concealed carry bill (April 25).
I think that many citizens in Nebraska are using different adjectives instead of “incredible” to describe the day!
Gary Brehmer,
Pender, Nebraska
Truth to power
For a long time now, this Democrat has felt as if she had no voice in the running of her state government. Then along came Megan Hunt and Michaela Cavanaugh to stand up for the beliefs of their constituents and many others in Nebraska.
People are also reading…
I, for one, am grateful for their decision to speak truth to power and to use any means they can bring to bear on those individuals in the state Legislature that are trying to interfere with the rights of women and individuals to decide what they wish to do with their bodies. Frankly, it is none of their business what decisions are made between an individual and their doctor. These are private matters and should be protected. Apparently, HIPAA laws don’t do enough.
Sandra Carpenter, Omaha
Bike program
Kudos to the schools that teach children how to ride a bicycle, as in the April 15 article “School gets free bikes, helps kids learn to ride.” As a child living in a small town in Nebraska, I took that opportunity for granted. I can see how urban children would struggle to be able to learn about riding a bicycle; it may be something to add in physical education classes.
Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Nebraska
Senator Riepe
Thank God for Sen. Merv Riepe’s wisdom and statesmanship. If more Nebraska legislators followed his quiet lead, we’d be able to reach compromises and move this state forward to be welcoming to all.
Senator Riepe has been vilified by the right-wingers and Pillen, but has kept his integrity and we are truly grateful. He presented a thoughtful compromise that was rejected. The extreme wing of the Nebraska GOP has pursued “morality” issues instead of doing the job they were elected to do: tackle education, taxes, Native American reservation improvements, health care for all, retaining work force, technical and college grads, highways and infrastructure, prison rehabilitation programs, and North and South Omaha development.
In the past, we’ve had great statesmen and women on both sides of the Unicameral who’ve used their experience and wisdom for the health and betterment of all citizens. Please re-group and reclaim real legislation. If we all behaved thoughtfully as Sen. Riepe has, we’d be a far better state.
Nancy Schroeder, Blair
OWH Public Pulse March 2023
Pulse writers say LB 574 seek to violate families’ rights to make decisions regarding their own children’s health care.
Pulse writer praises Midlands Voices column on reproductive rights.
The Public Pulse: Defending our kids; Transportation should be economical and flexible; Thoughts on A.I
The "Let Them Grow Act" is a common-sense measure to ensure we protect the health and safety of Nebraska children, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writers give differing views on Daylight Saving Time.
Across the country, state legislatures are proposing and passing laws to discriminate against a small sliver of citizens, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer praises affordable housing series by Henry Cordes.
Pulse writers praise and criticize legislators and proposed bills.
The Public Pulse: Praise for Midlands Voices column; International entanglements; In Action v. Inaction?
Pulse writer expresses opposition for LB 626.
State senators are focused on bills that impact a very small percentage of our state, Pulse writer says.
The state senators should stop attempting to pass bills to solve problems that aren't there, Pulse writer says.
The Public Pulse: Ending skills test requirement; Tap the brakes on streetcar; Gender affirmation care
Pulse writer says The teachers' basic skills test is a good way to keep unqualified teachers out of the classroom.
Pulse writers' pothole stories continue.
The Public Pulse: Carbon capture part of the future; Southern border crisis; Affordable housing series
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon says carbon capture drives up the value proposition for Nebraska products and drives down the harmful effects of pollution.
Pulse writer says book your tickets now to the extraordinary production of "Dreamgirls" at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
The focus of LB 547 is to establish a state-managed endowment to ensure the gardens of the Nebraska State Capitol will be beautifully maintained, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer writes in support of private schools.
Pulse writer says gun ownership and public safety can co-exist.
Nebraska's unicameral needs to work together to get things done, Pulse writer says.
The Interim Director of the Omaha Streetcar Authority says It’s his job to set Omaha on a path to success.
Pulse writers say improve the current public transportation system instead of spending millions on a streetcar.
Pulse writer want to simplify the discussion of reducing the federal deficit.
The levy override has created stability for Millard and opportunity for our students, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer gives suggestion to improve ORBT.
Pulse writers ponder what other voting restrictions will be imposed.
The Public Pulse: Streetcar question for Stothert; $22 million casino plan; Streets are an embarrassment
Pulse writer wants to know why the proposed streetcar was not put on the ballot.
As legislative debates approach, our elected senators need to correct course on legislation that steers the state backward, Pulse writer says.