The Public Pulse: Pillen refuses to debate; Valley RV development; Mar-a-Lago search

Debates provide candidates’ views

I guess I’m not the only citizen of Nebraska that thinks it’s weird that the Republican candidate for governor doesn’t feel the need to debate the Democratic-nominated candidate.

I’ve been through several political campaigns in my life (worked on a few) and I think I understand the process as well as anyone. Debating one’s opponent has been a fundamental stepping stone of our democracy. I well remember debating in high school and the value of discussing both sides of an issue.

We were required to study the issue thoroughly and be prepared to challenge our opponents, respectfully, and accept the decision of the judges.

How do we lower the temperature between political parties if we cannot have civil debates on the issues of the day? Showing voters in Nebraska how to respect each other’s opinions would be a welcome change from what we’ve experienced recently. I was genuinely surprised that the recent primary Republican candidates let this opportunity slip by.

I have been looking forward to the Nebraska gubernatorial debates to get a clear sense of both the candidates’ views on what they think is important for Nebraskans. I hope the Republican candidate for governor reconsiders his position on debates and allows all Nebraskans the opportunity to learn from both sides. Yes, there is more than one party and more than one side in this upcoming election.

Catherine Shipp, Papillion

Springboard for a leader

Since Mr. Pillen neglected to participate in primary debates and has recently stated that he won’t participate in a general election debate, one might conclude that debates aren’t his strong suit.

Courage, thinking on your feet, intelligently expressing your views have always been a springboard for a leader.

Please give Nebraskans who don’t know you a chance to evaluate you. What are you afraid of?

Brad Hawks, Elkhorn

Conditional Use Permits

On Aug. 9, the Valley City Council, with the tie-breaking vote from Mayor Cindy Grove, reversed an earlier negative vote of the Valley Planning Commission and passed a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow developer Brad Brown to advance with plans to build a 240-pad Platte River RV development. This proposed development is 100% in the floodway which has flooded numerous times over the years.

In June, the Valley Planning Commission wisely rejected Brown’s request to issue a CUP to build in this floodway. John Winkler, general manager of the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, spoke at both meetings opposing any new development in the floodway saying the risk is too great for flooding any time of the year.

Valley residents and area land owners submitted well over 700 petition signatures and numerous letters opposing this development, an overwhelming response from the public. No one from the public spoke in favor of approving the CUP permit at the meeting. Yet, it did not matter; the opposition voices were ignored.

Originally, Brown’s plan would allow noisy airboats on the river. Placating the opposition, Brown offered to remove airboats from his request. Really? Nothing stops him from returning to the council later to add airboats to the development.

This fight is not over. Brown’s effort remains alive to see if he can meet all of the requirements that are expected before he can proceed to break ground and alter the landscape forever. When there is another vote, let’s hope the Valley council and mayor listen to its residents.

Rich Tesar, Waterloo

Mar-a-Lago search

In response to a Daily Nonpareil news article “Iowa Republicans defend Trump after FBI search”: Iowa Republicans need to engage their brains before opening their mouths. They are in such a hurry to kowtow to Donald Trump that they have forgotten their civics lessons.

First, Trump was given subpoenas for these documents weeks ago. What did he think was going to happen?

The FBI handled this court-ordered search as low-key as possible. No marked cars, no violence, no guns drawn, not even uniformed agents. There was no press, no publicity, no leaks, no reporters. After the search, which produced numerous boxes of evidence, they listed everything and gave Trump an itemized receipt.

The whole incident was kept from the press, and would remain so, until Trump released it on his commercial web network. It was not the FBI. Again, Grassley and Iowa Republican candidates jumped, demanding a list of what was taken and why. Now claiming that evidence may have been planted. Trump has that list and court affidavits. He can release those anytime and should. Transparency works both ways. If Donald Trump has nothing to hide, show us. Otherwise, do not complain about the special treatment he has gotten that is far better than others. Iowa Republican candidates need to be representing Iowans, and not the former disgraced president.

John Klein, Treynor, Iowa

Voting recommendations

As we face a new election and a new year ahead, it appears to be time to look carefully at where we are in America.

For the first time in history, a former president of the United States home has been searched by the FBI to confiscate materials.

We have a border security problem.

Our nation faces a new crisis with deaths created by fentanyl with over 96,000 people dying from overdoses of this deadly drug.

We need to stand for positive changes in our government, schools and conservation values which allows all to prosper and grow. Now may be the time to vote for a straight party ticket. May I recommend the Republican Party side of the ballot.

Janet M. Heliker, Waterloo

Bacon not bipartisan

It seems that there are at least a couple of letters a week, if not more, in the Pulse extolling Don Bacon’s “bipartisanship.” I personally do not think Mr. Bacon is bipartisan at all. His silence on the findings of the Jan. 6, 2021, commission and lack of outrage regarding sitting congresspersons participating and facilitating the insurrection on our government makes me wonder ... is he putting party before country? I will be voting for Vargas and against anyone who tolerates the horrific assault on our democratic republic.

Marcia Anderson, Omaha

All of the above

Congressman Don Bacon at an event recently cited the Biden administration’s hostility towards America’s fossil fuel industry coupled with increased demand coming out of COVID as the two main drivers of gas prices. I believe he is right.

His solution was to bring together all major leaders in America’s energy sectors to deliver clean and reliable energy of all forms to include nuclear, wind, solar, electric, and yes, even fossil fuels like natural gas and petroleum. The only way we can ever truly be both energy independent and environmentally friendly is to incorporate this “all-of-the-above” approach to our macro-energy policy. Energy independence is vital to sustain a strong national security.

Cole Lumsden, Elkhorn

Safety issue

While walking to the College World Series, I noticed how bad the pavement was around the stadium. From where we parked, and corners we had to cross the street, I saw giant holes with faded spray paint. Obviously, it was flagged to be repaired. It was not, and it was a big safety issue. I went to a second game and parked in a different area and it was just as bad. It was disappointing and a sore spot on an otherwise great CWS experience.

Patrick McCaslin Jr., Omaha