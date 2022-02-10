The Public Pulse: Pillen should be next governor; Thoughts on LB 1077; Prison growth series

Pillen support
Just a few comments on Rebecca Shuster’s letter (Pulse, Feb. 3). If she will watch the Pillen ad again, she may find at least part of it a little less “disgusting.” Note that when he pumps or, in Shuster’s words, “cocks” the gun, it signals his dog to take off hunting for a pheasant or quail. I’m almost certain the dog is not hunting for Dr. Fauci. As to Pillen’s “attack on Dr. Fauci,” his comments are pretty reserved. Amen to Shuster’s closing sentence “God help Nebraska if he is our next governor.” However, I would quickly add that a whole lot more Nebraskans will be asking for God’s help if Pillen is not our next governor.
Anthony Schieffer, Columbus, Neb.
Government censorship
LB 1077 is a dangerous proposal that projects a future of autocratic government censorship. To make it a punishable offense to teach about systemic racism or sexism is a blow to the heart of our democracy. It’s astounding how anyone could believe that there has never been systemic racism or sexism in our state and national history, or that these two problems are not still with us today. At the heart of these, and other proposals like it, is conservative, white Christian people’s fears about losing the power that they have held for most of the history of our country, most often through violence and/oppression. As we continue to try to build a more equitable society for ourselves and our children, we must strongly reject these oppressive legislative attacks on our democracy.
Kevin Lawler, Omaha
LB1077 thoughts
LB1077 was recently introduced to the Unicameral. The text of the bill states its goal as, “Prohibit public schools, public postsecondary institutions, and governmental entities from training or teaching certain concepts relating to race and sex and provide for withholding of state funds.” This bill has the potential to seriously harm Nebraska’s students. Would a government teacher get in trouble for using the civil rights movement to encourage civic participation? Would a U.S. history teacher be banned from teaching about the damage done by Jim Crow? Would a world history teacher be fired for teaching the horrors of the slave trade? Would a school lose funding because a health teacher taught about safe sex for LGBTQ students? Nebraska is a diverse state and all kids deserve the best education possible. Do we really want to be the state that censors teachers and takes away funding from Nebraska’s kids? I hope not.
Josh Jablonski, Omaha
Prison coverage
The series of articles on Nebraska’s prison overcrowding/staffing problems has been excellent. The scope of the reporting has been invaluable. It is my hope that our legislators and administrators will use the information and perspective that the articles provide to make informed decisions regarding this longstanding problem. Thank you for this important contribution to finding a solution.
Jude Lessmann, Omaha
Mask mandate
Thank you to the governor, attorney general, and several city council and county board members for opposing the city mask mandate initiated by the county health director. This pandemic is now nothing more than an endemic and it’s time to move on and allow life, work, and school activities to return to pre-2020 levels. If you’re at risk and you believe the mask protects you, keep wearing it; if your trusted medical professional advises you to get the vaccine, then make that choice. Medical mandates as conditions of existence, in society and employment, are an overreach.
Brian Parizek, Omaha
Hospital visit
Dr. Dan Johnson, UNMC’s division chief of critical care, has invited any public figure who opposes non-pharmaceutical interventions to help slow the pandemic, such as mask requirements, to visit UNMC’s COVID wards.
Will Gov. Ricketts, Attorney General Peterson, Mayor Stothert and council members Brinker Harding, Aimee Melton, and Don Rowe, who oppose mask mandate, accept the invitation? I, and many others, hope they will and await their decision.
Theresa Shepard, Omaha