The Public Pulse: Pillen should be next governor; Thoughts on LB 1077; Prison growth series

Pillen support

Just a few comments on Rebecca Shuster’s letter (Pulse, Feb. 3) . If she will watch the Pillen ad again, she may find at least part of it a little less “disgusting.” Note that when he pumps or, in Shuster’s words, “cocks” the gun, it signals his dog to take off hunting for a pheasant or quail. I’m almost certain the dog is not hunting for Dr. Fauci. As to Pillen’s “attack on Dr. Fauci,” his comments are pretty reserved. Amen to Shuster’s closing sentence “God help Nebraska if he is our next governor.” However, I would quickly add that a whole lot more Nebraskans will be asking for God’s help if Pillen is not our next governor.

Government censorship

LB 1077 is a dangerous proposal that projects a future of autocratic government censorship. To make it a punishable offense to teach about systemic racism or sexism is a blow to the heart of our democracy. It’s astounding how anyone could believe that there has never been systemic racism or sexism in our state and national history, or that these two problems are not still with us today. At the heart of these, and other proposals like it, is conservative, white Christian people’s fears about losing the power that they have held for most of the history of our country, most often through violence and/oppression. As we continue to try to build a more equitable society for ourselves and our children, we must strongly reject these oppressive legislative attacks on our democracy.