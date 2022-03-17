The Public Pulse: Pillen's experience; Canal proposal; Library space

Pillen support

I do not believe that Joe Biden and the rest of the federal government are doing what best reflects my values and what I stand for. With agendas such as the vaccine mandate, I get worried the federal government is having too much overreach. No matter which aisle of the political spectrum you stand on, I think we can agree it is important that the states give the federal government due checks and balances when they are overstepping their boundaries. It is almost time for us to pick a new governor, and I believe based on his history, Jim Pillen is the person for the job in times like these.

Mr. Pillen has a lot of successful experience when it comes to running his business. I believe that executive experience will translate well to him being governor and he will be able to stand up to the federal government when they overstep their boundaries.

Jay Rainforth, Scribner, Neb.

Canal proposal

My old friend, a hydrologist, chuckled when I told him about the Perkins County Canal proposal. Nebraskans know that water is valuable, but this proposal has us seeing stars, and preparing to spend astronomically to obtain a relative trickle. One cfs is about 2-acre-feet of water a day. So, I did the math. Five hundred cfs would fully irrigate at most about 1/3 of a southwest Nebraska county. It would only flow in the cold months, and some of it will still flow with no project. It won’t flow in severe drought, due to senior water rights upstream. It won’t generate much power. If it’s used to irrigate, it won’t make it to Lincoln or Omaha. It will be locked up in court for a long time, and it will cost a huge sum. Yep, it’s a boondoggle!

John Pollack, Omaha

(retired meteorologist)

Library space

Mutual of Omaha is planning a new location downtown and vacating their current space at 33rd and Dodge. They could generate some tremendous goodwill by offering the first level and lower levels of that building as a new home for Omaha’s main library. It is centrally located, has parking for thousands of cars and tens of thousands of square footage available below the dome. Such an offer would go a long way towards rebuilding that civic goodwill that may have been somewhat diminished recently.

Jim Medici, Omaha

Putin and Ukraine

Ron Cronkhite’s letter on March 11 claims that the Ukraine war should be called Biden’s War instead of Putin’s War. I strongly disagree. It was Putin’s decision to attack. If any U.S. president is to be blamed for the attack, it would be former President Trump, whose unwavering praise of Putin gave Putin the idea that the United States of America would stand aside and let him do whatever he pleased without consequences.

I do agree with Ron that we should be praying for the people of Ukraine and peace in the world, as well as President Biden, former President Trump and President Putin.

Dale Coates, Rising City, Neb.

Candidate questions

I’m curious about the gubernatorial candidates’ claims to be 100% pro-life. Does this mean they supported Medicaid expansion? Are they against the death penalty? Do they support Gov. Ricketts’ refusal of federal rental assistance money, or will they stand against this decision? Are they in favor of expanded free pre-school programs? Food programs? Sensible gun laws to reduce violence and save lives? Subsidized child care so mothers can work? I’m unsure what is included in this 100%. My guess is there’s only one issue.

Kay Bailey, Plattsmouth

Individual choices

Wolfgang Hahn (Pulse, Feb. 12) is correct that he has a right to self-determination. What he has ignored is other peoples’ right to not be exposed to a potentially deadly disease. Every right carries a responsibility. Every choice, good or bad, has a consequence, good or bad. I respect your right to choose to not be vaccinated. But you have a responsibility to not spread disease. If you choose to exercise your right, then the consequence of that choice should be to wear a mask and undergo regular testing. For the Christians among us, aren’t we taught in the Bible to look out and care for our brothers and sisters?

Sharon Vacanti, Omaha

Testimony question

After watching Sen. Julie Slama’s legislative testimony recently on television, my thought was “Nebraska values?”

Donivan Huwaldt, Uehling, Neb.