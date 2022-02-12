The Public Pulse: Pink Out event a success; Shared space a good idea; Risk equals choice

Registry scam

Notice to anyone required to register on Nebraska’s public sex offense registry: There are scammers using the public registry to call you and extort money from you. The scammers will call and identify themselves as “Officer Smith” from the “local police.” The scammer will ask you to verify you are on the public registry. The scammer subsequently claims your DNA is not on file, you missed an important court date, and there is a warrant out for your arrest. The scammer will then direct you to resolve this warrant by paying a fee using a prepaid debit/credit card, a gift card, or cryptocurrency, all of which are untraceable. Nebraska registrants, do not fall for such scams! Your DNA was taken when you initially registered. You will always be notified of court dates. Law enforcement will not call you to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest. You cannot pay court fees with Dogecoins. Nebraska law enforcement and the news media here in Nebraska do not seem interested in informing those forced to register. I believe apathy is partly the reason. However, I feel that registry supporters would also have to admit the public registry is currently being used to facilitate criminal activity.If you are a person forced to register, join an activist group like Nebraskans Unafraid and stay informed to arm yourselves against scammers, because if you do not work to educate yourself, the media certainly will not notify you of threats to your safety and security.