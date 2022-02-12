The Public Pulse: Pink Out event a success; Shared space a good idea; Risk equals choice

Pink Out
Regardless of the outcome of the Creighton-Xavier game Jan. 29, the Pink Out event at the game that day was wonderful, as it is every year. It is moving to see nearly 18,000 fans dressed in pink, holding high their placards inscribed with the names of loved ones affected by cancer, knowing that funds are being raised for Hope Lodge here in Omaha and that early screening and detection are being promoted. I am grateful to the Creighton Bluejays for hosting this event every year.
I am grateful to one Creighton fan in particular (he could have even been one of the Xavier fans in attendance). I lost my billfold during the game. My best guess is that it slipped out of my pocket during a visit to the men’s room before halftime. I didn’t realize that it was missing until I was walking out of the CHI after the game. One can imagine my panic as I thought about my driver’s license, credit cards, and insurance card, and one can imagine my relief when I approached lost and found and saw my billfold in the tray on the counter. The nice lady there confirmed my identity and then returned my billfold to me, all contents still inside. The thought of a good soul finding my billfold on the bathroom floor (or wherever it was) and walking it down to Lost & Found brought a tear to my eye. The lady told me that the crowds at the CHI usually have a good reputation. Amen to that. I’ll gladly be cheering for the Bluejays again at the next home game.
Kerry Tupper, Omaha
Library thoughts
There has been considerable discussions lately regarding the downtown library closing and moving. I basically disagree with the move to the two new substandard locations. However, the OWH article on Jan. 26 noting that Mutual of Omaha proposed a 40+ story skyscraper somewhat changed my mind. But the library should not be given second class treatment. However, Roger Brandt’s Pulse letter (Shared space) which ran in the same edition made a lot of sense. The library would have built in users and still be located in a prime spot facing the Gene Leahy Mall. The library has always brought class to the entire area. Gene would certainly have been in favor of it and I think civic minded Mutual of Omaha should consider endorsing it.
Howard Rudloff, Omaha
Historical perspective
Stuart Williams (Pulse, Feb. 6) does not realize he is a victim of a biased narrative fed by critical race theory and woke-ism. I love Black History Month as it gives me the opportunity to present a different set of facts.
Before the U.S. Constitution, before the Bill of Rights, the Continental Congress passed the Northwest Ordinance on July 13, 1787, which abolished slavery in the territory. The first provisional governor of the Nebraska Territory was William Walker, a Native American, but he went unrecognized as he was a slave owner. In addition, his father was white and had been enslaved by Native Americans.
After the Civil War, Black men were elected to Congress such as Robert Smalls and all of them were Republicans. Furthermore, Roberts served in the Confederacy and as well as in the Union Navy.
Holt Collier was a marksman and slave and served in the Confederate forces and would later go hunting with Republican President Teddy Roosevelt. The publicity of the bear hunt resulted in the creation of the Teddy bear.
Andrew L. Sullivan, Omaha
COVID decisions
Good on Australia, whose government made an honorable decision based on the health and welfare of its citizenry despite the involvement of a world-class athlete. Unlike our country, whose massive numbers of legislators and the judiciary refuse to listen to logic and science while continuing to endanger countless lives during a pandemic while voting exclusively for political gain.
David Mohs, Omaha
Risk and choice
If there is risk, there must be choice. It is our right to self-determination.
Wolfgang Hahn, Omaha
Gubernatorial candidatesAll that I have learned from the political commercials from the two leading Republican candidates for governor is that they are successful agricultural businessmen and believe in Nebraska values. Candidate Pillen has offered his opinions on President Biden, Dr. Fauci, health mandates, and the far-left, while holding a shot-gun. Most of his commentary would be more appropriate if he was running for the Senate or House of Representatives. A state governor has about zero impact on national policies.
To be worthy of my vote, I want to know what are the candidates’ proposals for solving Nebraska’s challenges, like our embarrassingly overcrowded prisons, the college student brain drain, the shortage of qualified workers, and the inept state bidding process.
Nebraska voters need to decide whether they want a governor who is focused on fighting a divisive national culture war or uniting Nebraskans around practical solutions to our state’s challenges.
Randall Greer, Omaha
Get the vaccine
In 2019, when the coronavirus pandemic started, I prayed to God to protect me, my family and my community from it. Then as it swept around the world so fast, I prayed to God to protect me, my family, my community and the entire human race world-wide from it.
One year later, He answered my prayers. He provided the knowledge, tools and materials to some very smart scientists to develop a vaccine to protect human kind from this horribly deadly virus.
I was so happy when it was our turn for my wife and I to finally get our vaccinations and I thanked God for this. We both got both of our Pfizer vaccine shots, and the booster shots as well, when it was our turn.
My job requires me to be in the public and people’s homes all the time and we have remained COVID-free for the past two years. I am so grateful for my vaccinations!
I was just praying to God this week because of the six people who died last Monday in Omaha’s hospitals from COVID, asking Him again to protect us all.
He yelled at me, “They were not vaccinated, what else do you expect me to do? I provided you a safe and effective vaccine that is safe for female reproductive organs, free from tracer microchips, and would protect you all from the coronavirus and its variants. I answered your prayers. I help those who help themselves. Now go out and encourage people to get vaccinated.”
Angering God really scared me!
Would you all please get your vaccinations and booster shots as recommended by the CDC so that we can stop this deadly virus (and its variants) ?
It is the responsible American citizen thing to do … care about other people, too.
Steve Andersen, Millard
Registry scam
Notice to anyone required to register on Nebraska’s public sex offense registry: There are scammers using the public registry to call you and extort money from you. The scammers will call and identify themselves as “Officer Smith” from the “local police.” The scammer will ask you to verify you are on the public registry. The scammer subsequently claims your DNA is not on file, you missed an important court date, and there is a warrant out for your arrest. The scammer will then direct you to resolve this warrant by paying a fee using a prepaid debit/credit card, a gift card, or cryptocurrency, all of which are untraceable. Nebraska registrants, do not fall for such scams! Your DNA was taken when you initially registered. You will always be notified of court dates. Law enforcement will not call you to tell you there is a warrant for your arrest. You cannot pay court fees with Dogecoins. Nebraska law enforcement and the news media here in Nebraska do not seem interested in informing those forced to register. I believe apathy is partly the reason. However, I feel that registry supporters would also have to admit the public registry is currently being used to facilitate criminal activity.If you are a person forced to register, join an activist group like Nebraskans Unafraid and stay informed to arm yourselves against scammers, because if you do not work to educate yourself, the media certainly will not notify you of threats to your safety and security.
Derek Logue, Tobias, Neb.
Mask mandate
Whether one agrees with it or not, there is an ordinance in effect for the City of Omaha regarding the wearing of masks indoors. Businesses do not appear willing to support this effort but why would they since our governor openly defied it while in Omaha. What other ordinances or laws can we ignore simply because we don’t like them?
Robert Clark, Omaha
Street repair
Heard Mayor Jean Stothert say they really have a handle on Omaha’s street repair — maybe in her neighborhood. One day she should turn right on 66th and Military and drive north. I’ve lived in that area for 34-years. Ambulances, fire trucks and city busses all use this route heading south off Ames Avenue, and continuing a mile or so to Military Avenue. There are pot holes all over, cracks that have weeds and small trees growing out of them, curbs gone, a storm sewer missing concrete, etc. Like I stated 34-years and not one good repair. Do you still have a few bucks to possibly come and take a look? Apparently the people who are supposed to be doing this have been on vacation.
Dave Foral, Omaha
Downtown plans
The Dale Clark Library was the library for those who live downtown, the central library with the records and archives and the staff who know where the bodies are buried. Suddenly, it is all to be dispersed with only the sketchiest (in every lurid sense of the word) plans. Suddenly, the reveal: a mega-tower for Mutual and a trolley line as a sweetener. Not a surprise! Despite westerly winds, the smell has reached even Dundee. This business presented with all the dignity, deliberation, and grace of a shotgun wedding.
Washington wonks warn of democracy sliding into oligarchy. In River City, a public facility is cast aside at the whim of the Chamber of Commerce. What do we call that? Will Mutual build a tower to match the Art Deco jewels of downtown Los Angeles or Manhattan? The classical treasures of the Loop or San Francisco? We’ll see. Will they make the trolleys run on time?
K. Michael Davies, Omaha
Protect Eastern Europe
Brandon Hahn’s recent comment that we should ignore Russian military buildup is shortsighted. To think you can trust Moscow is naive. In 1989, the Berlin wall collapsed. The Soviet Union followed. From 1999 to 2004, 10 former Bloc Countries joined NATO.
However, Bush failed to take any decisive action when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008. And Obama dismissed it when Russia invaded Ukraine and annexed Crimea in 2014. Trump’s haphazard foreign policy and coziness with Russia was disastrous.
Russia is an aggressive and autocratic power that is continually trying to expand it’s reign of control. It regrets the concessions made by pre-Putin leaders. Biden must act decisively and quickly to protect Eastern Europe.
Willy van Haaften, Bellevue