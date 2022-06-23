The Public Pulse: Pipeline information; Week-long program a success; Democracy saved, for now

Pipeline information

Please know that tar sands oil is thicker, more acidic and more corrosive than lighter conventional crude. Since it first went into operation in 2010, TC Energy’s original Keystone Pipeline System has leaked more than a dozen times. Less than two years before the project was finally pulled, the Keystone tar sands pipeline was temporarily shut down after a spill in North Dakota of reportedly more than 378,000 gallons in late October 2019. Also back in 2010, tar sands oil also spilled in Kalamazoo River, Michigan, it cost Enbridge more than a billion dollars in cleanup fees.

Experts tell us that the Keystone XL pipeline cancellation isn’t affecting what’s happening in the oil market today. It was not slated to go into service until 2023, according to a press release from TC Energy, the company constructing the project. The U.S. is still receiving oil from Canada through other means, like railways and other operational oil pipelines running in the US. Just wanted to clear up some things I heard during the Senate debate earlier this month.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Congratulations

Congratulations to the 2022 graduates of Cornhusker Boys’ and Girls’ State! It is great to see the number and quality of aspiring leaders we are raising in Nebraska; their continued leadership, energy and involvement will be critical to our state and our Nation. Thank you to the American Legion for its continued sponsorship to this excellent program.

Mike Roth, Omaha

Efforts saved democracy

On the next Jan. 6, pause for a moment and give thanks to the U.S. Capitol Police and Vice President Mike Pence for their historic efforts to save our democracy. Approximately 114 U.S. Capitol Police were injured fighting off an angry, misinformed mob driven by Trump’s Big Lie that the election was stolen from him. Vice President Pence should be remembered for bravely resisting Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of a free and fair election. Importantly, Congress needs to strengthen the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to prevent a recurrence of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

David and Barb Daughton, Omaha

Protect, not attack

As I watched the first Jan. 6, 2021, hearing I found myself getting more and more angry. It reminded me of when I see 9/11 footage on the anniversary every year. Then it struck me that it’s the same thing. I get angry when someone attacks our country and its Constitution. Just like our military hunted down the terrorists after 9/11, our Department of Justice needs to hunt all these domestic terrorists until they are all brought to justice. As with 9/11, the kingpins will probably be last.

A lot of the insurrectionists call themselves patriots. The 9/11 attackers all believed they were true believers. Interestingly, the Second Amendment is designed to arm a militia to protect our government and Constitution; not attack it. You forfeit your right to bear arms (as well as your right to freedom) when you advocate and take up arms against our country. True patriots defend our country.

John MacKenzie, Elkhorn

On elected officials

In response to his article “Elected officials should remember who they serve,” (June 21) George Mills, like most critics, accuse and blame Donald Trump for today’s misery that America and the rest of the World currently suffer. Mr. Mills points out the many flaws in our former President, but fails to mention his achievements in four years. Tell me something George, is the Joe Biden Administration the perfect role model? Is America better off today than we were four years ago? Are Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer perfect examples of “flawless” public servants? You were a heck of a good football player George.

Charlie Aliano, Omaha

We need change

Once again our elected representatives demonstrate just how deeply they are in debt to the NRA and gun lobby (“Bacon: Congressional gun bill won’t stop violence”). Instead of supporting legislation that could help prevent more gun violence, Bacon and Smith continue to echo the GOP mantra of “punishing innocent gun owners.” How ridiculous.

A large majority of gun owners want to see more regulation and effective gun laws to promote safety and gun control. Bacon and Smith are using false claims promoted by the NRA and gun lobby to stand in the way of potential positive changes. And how do they know the proposed revisions will not help prevent more violence and death? They won’t even support research into the public health crisis we have with gun deaths. They do not represent the majority of their constituents in Nebraska.

We need to make this the issue when it comes to voting this fall. Let’s identify the gun record and position on every person running for elected office and make this a reason for who we should support. Wake up Nebraska ... let’s start putting people in office that represent the majority of people in this state. Quit letting the lobbyists dictate our gun culture. We need change or the slaughter of innocent people will just continue as it has been.

Gary Glissman, Omaha

Show proof

After watching the Jan. 6, 2021, select committee’s first televised hearing, I’m ashamed that fellow Americans went that far. I have kept abreast of the news articles and TV shows concerning the insurrection. I was surprised that Trump’s AG, family and even Fox News hosts had tried to convince Trump that he lost fair and square.

Fox News host Sean Hannity stated the hearing was so boring. Unlike Sean’s blockbuster episode about Uranium One or Pizza Gate. Remember when Sean said that his latest blockbuster would make Watergate look like a shoplifted Snickers? Tucker Carlson stated it was all lies. If anyone is feeling slandered then I await them filing lawsuits.

Again, I plead for them to show their proof. Why did Republicans plead the fifth? Why did they ask Trump for a pardon? Like I said before, carrying an American flag or a “Back the Blue” flag doesn’t make what those people were doing at the Capitol right. Trump and those Republicans will go down in history as criminals and not the stuff that makes them patriots.

Robert Nunez Jr., Omaha

Horse racing dreams

I had to laugh to myself as I watched the news, at how excited the lady was that the casino being built in Omaha was going to revive horse racing in this city. She stated that the casino would bring back the glory days of Aksarben horse racing to the city.

Did anyone ever ask why the glory days of Aksarben horse racing really ended? OK, you have your casino but do not try to tell me that in 10 years Omaha horse racing will be bigger than Aksarben horse racing was in 1960. If you really believe that, I have a bridge that I would like to talk to you about.

Doug Arthur, Omaha