The Public Pulse: Police responsibilities; Omaha election; Property tax relief

Police responsibilities
Richard Smiley’s April 27 Pulse letter argued “a civilized society demands basic rules of behavior (laws), summed up as follow the rules and you won’t be shot.” What he and others seem to forget is that police officers also have rules to follow (laws), and that taxpayers and local governments who empower the police are ultimately responsible when they don’t follow the laws (millions in lawsuits).
Cops are not allowed (by law) to be judge, jury and executioner unless their life or another’s is in imminent danger. Fight or failure to obey is not a capital offense.
The other argument that we continue to hear is that it’s a split-second decision. Fair enough, but we rarely see these split-second decisions when it’s “a good old boy.” Like the Bennington man who came out of his garage pointing a gun at the police being safely apprehended. It sure seems that when a white guy isn’t following the law, we get “Sir, please put down your weapon,” and too often with people of color we get shoot first and ask questions later.
It is possible to back the blue and still require accountability and oversight to clean up the mess that’s costing us a fortune ($27 million for one case) and a lot of heartbroken families.
Scott Thomsen, Waterloo, Neb.
Adult or child?
In one breath Democrats call 16-year-olds responsible enough to vote, yet when one meets a bitter end trying to commit a crime like murder, they become “children” who are still becoming adults.
Scott Bray, La Vista
Mayoral contest
I have been following the campaign for mayor fairly closely but have to say it seems completely one-sided. For example, I have seen numerous Public Pulse letters in favor of Mayor Stothert, but not many letters in support of her opponent, RJ Neary. Mrs. Stothert’s campaign has aired several fine television ads and just yesterday I heard a radio ad from them. Since the primary, I have not seen anything similar from the Neary campaign.
Also, on two occasions, volunteers from the Stothert campaign have called me and showed up at my door to hand me literature and discuss her plans for Omaha. No such contacts have come from the Neary campaign.
The voters deserve to hear from both candidates. I wonder if the wrong candidate was nominated to challenge Mayor Stothert.
Adrian Thompson, Omaha
On the right path
I was struck by a comment Warren Buffett made in endorsing Mayor Jean Stothert for reelection: “We’ve got good leadership. Good leadership should be not be taken for granted.” (news article, “Buffett backs Stothert, praises her leadership,” April 16). I agree.
Also, I was intrigued by Mr. Neary’s response, calling for “change.” The mayor’s policies are making our city safer and are attracting businesses that pay good wages. Investments are being made in our infrastructure and roads. At the same time the mayor is guiding us through the pandemic with additional assistance to those in need. Why would we want to change from such effective policies?
Kelsie Collins, Omaha
Legislature failed us
It appears that the Nebraska Legislature has ignored the wishes of a majority of its constituents to limit the terms of career politicians in the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives by not advancing a call for convention of states to amend the Constitution for that purpose.
It appears that the naysayers are either career politician wannabes or part of the socialist-leaning party that propose more and more federal control or both. The reasons they denied this effort is at best weak and partisan; however, we can only guess at their real motive. I doubt if the federal government will self-impose the wishes of the people to initiate term limits on themselves.
Career politicians on both sides of the aisle are drunk with power and influence and have proven time and again that their delusions of grandeur overshadow the will of the people. The money from big business that provides their path to reelection will overshadow most efforts to unseat these career politicians. You do the math and think for yourself.
The spin about the evils of term limits hindering proven experience is all about maintaining power. Look at the partisan system now; it’s all about the numbers and intimidation to follow the wishes of the 25-, 30-, 35-year career politicians that impose their will on both the House and the Senate. And the cycle goes on. I doubt if the Founding Fathers envisioned this sort of power-hungry process that we currently have.
Michael L. Garman, Papillion
Property tax relief
Just wanted to give a big shout-out to our State Sen. Jen Day and her esteemed colleagues who were “present but not voting “ on LB 408, which was the major property tax relief bill in this session. Their failure to take a stand and provide some relief for the people they supposedly represent caused the bill to fail. This bill would have been a major step toward providing relief toward our outrageous property taxes. It really makes me wonder how some of these people ever got elected.
Douglas Clark, Gretna
Pot, kettle
Deb Fischer’s complaint about Nebraska state senators who voted “present not voting” is a case of “the pot calling the kettle black.” When she was a state senator herself, she voted that way, as anyone checking the legislative record could ascertain. Maybe she spoke out about this particular case because she is a landowner in western Nebraska and feels personally affected and could benefit from the bill’s passage, which will not happen now.
Is that being a hypocrite?
Lois Dalton, Lincoln