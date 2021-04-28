The Public Pulse: Police responsibilities; Omaha election; Property tax relief

Career politicians on both sides of the aisle are drunk with power and influence and have proven time and again that their delusions of grandeur overshadow the will of the people. The money from big business that provides their path to reelection will overshadow most efforts to unseat these career politicians. You do the math and think for yourself.

The spin about the evils of term limits hindering proven experience is all about maintaining power. Look at the partisan system now; it’s all about the numbers and intimidation to follow the wishes of the 25-, 30-, 35-year career politicians that impose their will on both the House and the Senate. And the cycle goes on. I doubt if the Founding Fathers envisioned this sort of power-hungry process that we currently have.

Michael L. Garman, Papillion

Property tax relief