The Public Pulse: Police responsibility; Mayoral election; Westside

Lois Saunders, Omaha

No to Stothert

Jean Stothert, where do we begin? First of all, homicides are up 61% in Omaha for 2020. It’s taking a risk just to go to the mall. Yes, she did campaign in 2012-2013 on getting rid of the restaurant tax. She hammered Jim Suttle on that tax saying it is a narrow tax that only targets a certain industry. Besides the fact she voted against it in 2010, she was in fact against it until she saw the revenue the city was reaping from it.

Conagra moved their headquarters out of Omaha under her watch. TD Ameritrade moved their headquarters out of Omaha under her watch also. The last eight years have seen the roads just go from bad to horrible. Just drive east/west on Center or Pacific. Just drive north/south on 120th from Maple to L street. Just go west on L from Bob Boozer. Try going south on 119th off Pacific and a small car would get swallowed up from the huge potholes. The roads are absolutely horrible, and all we see are blacktop repairs every year. Sure, roads are being widened, but we need to start repaving and stop just filling holes that are back bigger and better the next year. Snow removal has also been horrible under her watch.