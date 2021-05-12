The Public Pulse: Polio era, remembered; Ballock has character; Medical marijuana

Polio era, remembered
Thank you for the in-depth articles on the polio pandemic in the May 9 edition of the OWH. As a 69-year-old polio survivor, I would like to give a shout out to my incredible orthopedic surgeons I had in the 1950s and 1960s. Although the virus caused my left leg to be very weak and two inches shorter than my right leg, Dr. Werner Jensen and Dr. Gerald Ries were able to equalize the length of my legs. After six orthopedic surgeries, I was able to shed my leg brace and walk with only a mild limp. I was also able to pursue my dream of becoming a nurse and worked for 40 years in the field of pediatrics.
Although I missed the polio vaccine by three years, I am grateful to Dr. Jonas Salk for developing the vaccine still in use today.
Louise Roberts Barr, Omaha
Polio survivor
Steve Liewer's articles on the polio epidemic brought back some early childhood memories, and also filled in some information gaps I had from that time.
As a small child in Nebraska City, I remember my mother keeping me out of kindergarten for a short time during a public health scare related to polio. Even at a very young age, I had some sense of polio's threat. I also remember getting the vaccine as soon as it was available. Unlike today, with waits and large vaccination clinics characterizing the initial roll out of COVID vaccines, my mom simply took me to the doctor.
Later, after we moved to another town where I would continue kindergarten, one of my new classmates was a boy who inhabited a body very visibly damaged by the terrible disease. While I recall seeing (in later years) the photos in the newspaper of children in iron lungs, I had no real understanding just how much the victims suffered. I also had been under the impression that President Roosevelt's condition had been largely hidden by the media in a time when most people would have only heard his voice over the radio, or seen a few well-staged photos (that largely hid his physical limitations) in print or newsreels.
Rebecca S. Fahrlander, Ph.D., Bellevue
Unfair attack
I feel it is obvious that Sgt. Conner has not taken the time to get to know or talk to Cammy Watkins before sending out that fear-smearing mailer about her.
She is a kind and calm person whose voice immediately lowers the temperature in the room. Smart and experienced, she takes a nuanced stance on issues, which is refreshing. To blast her on a response to a "yes" or "no" police funding question and to additionally inflame it with "No One is Safe" is a terrible use of the police union's influence.
I am dismayed that Sgt. Conner endorsed such a nasty opinion mailer against her campaign. I hope he will apologize to her and rethink this knee-jerk reaction to that simplistic debate question. These kinds of tactics just make me sick at heart, especially when I had been proud that all the candidates have been running clean, non-attack campaigns.
Deirdre Evans, Omaha
A man of character
I enjoyed and appreciated Jack Stark’s letter about Mitch Ballock (May 9 Pulse). It reminded me of my only direct experience, a few years ago, with Ballock. I attended a Jaybacker luncheon as a guest, and we happened to be seated at the same table, though did not visit as we were seated directly across from each other.
After Coach McDermott had the two players attending the luncheon make a few comments and answer audience questions, he released them to head back to school. Before leaving, Ballock made his way back to our table to shake hands with each person and thank them for attending, etc. It struck me then as an unexpected, but kind, gesture, and made enough of an impression on me that I commented on it to my family that evening.
Over his career I watched him help opposing players off the floor (heresy in today’s sports’ world), and embody sportsmanship, consistent with Stark’s letter and my single interaction with him. We could use more Mitch Ballocks in the world!
Dave Erker, Omaha
Hamilton and history
Kudos to Betsie Freeman for an excellent article on the late Omaha historian Howard Hamilton. As a participant on most of his tours, including the quirky Halloween cemetery tour, I was always informed and entertained. The newspaper clippings and postcards he brought were an added plus. I was glad to hear his collection was donated to the Durham Museum.
Marge Peterson, Ralston
Jefferson's wisdom
Regarding Mike Hermsen's question in his letter of May 2 ("Is it a false argument, when arguing constitutional decisions, that we believe we know what the framers of our Constitution thought?"), in which he wondered if our interpretation of the framers' views, rather than being "etched in stone," might be informed by changes in our society and technology, I offer a quotation by Thomas Jefferson that is etched into one of the walls of his memorial in Washington, D.C.:
"I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions. But laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors."
On this subject, we do know what at least one of the framers thought, because it truly is etched in stone.
Joleen David, Omaha
Harper, not Kerrey
For all these many years, I have wondered why Bob Kerrey got the distinction of having a bridge named after him. And, now another one! As I remember he did nothing spectacular as governor, and I won't even get into his politics.
The person who should have had this distinction was the true giant of a gentleman, Mike Harper, the CEO of ConAgra for many years. Under his leadership he developed the beautiful ConAgra campus on the river, which also led to these many years of redevelopment of the downtown area. Without his belief in downtown Omaha, we might not have had all the building and expansion that we have seen over all these many years.
Find a way to recognize Mike Harper, and keep the politics out of it!
Peg Keenan, Omaha
Medical marijuana
Gov. Pete Ricketts needs to stop spreading lies over medical marijuana. According to the governor of Nebraska, he believes that cannabis kills children.
However, we all know no one has ever died from cannabis. As a former Nebraska resident now living in Colorado, I would like to tell you the truth about medical marijuana. Medical marijuana saved my son. My son was on nine different pharmaceuticals before starting cannabis. According to the Nebraska administration, children die from cannabis or can experience psychotic breaks. Pharmaceuticals, not cannabis, did this to my son.
My son is now a medical marijuana patient in Colorado because he is on the autism spectrum and pharmaceuticals did not work for him, had to stop due to side effects, had paradoxical reactions, or they stopped working for him.
Since cannabis, my son is now able to live a very productive life. He is in a mainstream school and no longer even requires a para. He is able to do things now I was told he could never do. He is on the varsity football team as a freshman! He is living a very good life.
I have personally seen so many families in Colorado saved by this plant that until we all speak up, no one will know the truth. More importantly, until us cannabis families speak up, the lies of Nebraska leaders will continue to spread like poison.
Lisa Stamm, Denver, Colo.
Infrastructure needs
As Congress works to craft comprehensive infrastructure legislation, lawmakers have a golden opportunity to address a major issue that affects every state in the country and costs taxpayers billions of dollars every year: flooding.
As the 2019 historic Nebraska flood taught us all; flood-related events are the most common and costly natural disaster in the U.S., causing more than $900 billion in damage and losses since 2000. The problem and the costs have worsened over recent decades, with increasing impacts from destructive hurricanes, riverine flooding and growing frequency of localized heavy rains that inundate communities from coast to coast.
There is a lot Congress can do to help reduce the impacts and costs of flooding, both within the context of legislative infrastructure packages and in stand-alone measures. Lawmakers can start by taking a cue from states that are leading on this issue. For example, states like Nebraska that have the local expertise and capability, through its NRD system, to address flooding on a watershed-by-watershed basis. Refreshingly, Nebraska does not need the federal government to do everything for us; what we do need is to partner with federal, state, and local entities, as well as the private sector to maximize financial and technical resources to get projects built.
The choice is simple: Construct holistic flood mitigation systems that include all of the above practices or continue to recover from flood damages and multibillion-dollar loses year after year.
John Winkler, Omaha
general manager, Papio-Missouri River NRD
Cleanup teamwork
Saturday, May 1, saw a very successful neighborhood cleanup.
A big thank you from the Willow Wood Neighborhood Association for all who helped make the event a great success. A big thanks also to the city for providing the recycling trucks, and a thank you to the folks from Team Bike Rescue as well as Cross Electronic Recycling for their help also. It was a great effort and much appreciated.