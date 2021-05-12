The Public Pulse: Polio era, remembered; Ballock has character; Medical marijuana

On this subject, we do know what at least one of the framers thought, because it truly is etched in stone.

Joleen David, Omaha

Harper, not Kerrey

For all these many years, I have wondered why Bob Kerrey got the distinction of having a bridge named after him. And, now another one! As I remember he did nothing spectacular as governor, and I won't even get into his politics.

The person who should have had this distinction was the true giant of a gentleman, Mike Harper, the CEO of ConAgra for many years. Under his leadership he developed the beautiful ConAgra campus on the river, which also led to these many years of redevelopment of the downtown area. Without his belief in downtown Omaha, we might not have had all the building and expansion that we have seen over all these many years.

Find a way to recognize Mike Harper, and keep the politics out of it!

Peg Keenan, Omaha

Medical marijuana

Gov. Pete Ricketts needs to stop spreading lies over medical marijuana. According to the governor of Nebraska, he believes that cannabis kills children.