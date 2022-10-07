The Public Pulse: Political attack ads; Mickey's the right hire; Cover crops

Humor in political ads

I’m quite sure I’m not the only person who’s exhausted from all of the ads on TV, let alone the waste of paper with all of those ads that arrive in your mailbox. I’m not really “sold” on any of the candidates at this point, but I smile every time I see Don Bacon’s ad — it shows he’s more “ham” than “bacon.”

I also found it interesting when he introduced himself as “Gen. Don Bacon.” He chose to make the military his career. If he had chosen to become a teacher, would he have introduced himself as “public school teacher Don Bacon”? Probably not. Perhaps he was using his military rank as a subliminal show of authority. I’m uncomfortable with that, and I’ll remember that when I cast my vote.

Dean Pierce, Omaha

Shame on Bacon

It is beneath the decency of a brigadier general to resort to calling his political opponent childish names to win an election. Shame on you Donald Bacon! The voters deserve better so behave like an adult.

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Preserving Social Security

There is an ad that claims that Rep. Don Bacon will vote “to threaten Social Security and to gut Medicare, making devastating cuts to critical care for seniors.” However, Bacon’s position will do just the opposite of their claims. He wants to preserve Social Security for those currently on it and future retirees. The Social Security Board of Trustees issued a report last fall that Social Security will be bankrupt by 2033 if nothing is done to preserve the program.

Congressman Bacon has offered a number of solutions to include raising the income limit on the payroll tax and raising the retirement age for those under 40. As a millennial, I am expecting Social Security to be completely insolvent by the time I retire. So, given increased life expectancy, I have zero issue working two to three years longer to ensure that my parents and grandparents can enjoy their golden years in comfort.

Thank you, Don Bacon, for having the courage to address difficult issues.

Brandi Burkett, Omaha

Coach Mickey

Huskers: Hire Mickey and leave our Kansas coach alone!

Sandy Buda, Omaha

Cover crops

The Sept. 29 op-ed by Alan Moeller and Bruce Johnson, “Agriculture can be part of the solution to climate challenges,” provides valuable information. However, I would add one huge caveat to practicing “sustainable agriculture:” Cover crops should not be “burned down” in the spring by applying glyphosate or similar chemicals prior to planting row crops and even produce like fields for future watermelons as I have personally witnessed being done.

As soil and water quality and integrity are essential to the long-term health of our scarce resources, no carbon credits, as proposed congressional legislation would provide, should be issued to ag producers who add more chemicals to soil and water.

Please consider contacting our Nebraska congressional delegation to urge them to include the “no-burning down cover crops” to this proposed legislation, and let’s take steps forward and not huge backward steps to address soil and water quality and sustainability.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Pantos’ history

The World-Herald story (Oct. 2) on Dave Pantos’ history at Legal Aid of Nebraska is troubling, to say the least. Political views aside, it demonstrates to me his complete inability to lead an organization, much less one as important as the County Attorney’s Office. This is all the more reason why I’ll vote absentee for Don Kleine’s re-election, and ask readers to do the same.

Zachary Wahab-Cheek, Omaha

Bike lanes

This city doesn’t need to spend any money or inconvenience drivers of electric cars or streetcars by adding “bicycle-only lanes” on any street. Most every street in Omaha has two bicycle lanes already: sidewalks. Don’t tell me that riding your bicycle on a sidewalk is illegal and you can’t do that ... it doesn’t deter you now. Hasn’t every driver witnessed bicyclists moving from the street to the sidewalk when it accommodates them?

I have watched cars stopped at traffic lights and, rather than wait behind those cars, bike riders will move to the sidewalk, because they can that easily. Has anyone ever seen a bike rider stop for a stop sign or traffic signal? Bike riders represent a very small percentage of the Omaha population. They already have enough with the bike trails and sidewalks.

Jim Busenbark, Omaha

Pro-education candidate

As a retired career teacher married to a retired career teacher and with three career-teacher daughters, I’m always drawn to OWH news and opinion pieces related to education. In the past several months, I have read items from many sources regarding parental involvement in public schools. My “headline” reaction to the Protect Nebraska Children and Family Watch International coalitions was positive, envisioning public participation in protecting our children from ignorance, racism, bullying, absenteeism, drug use, homelessness, hunger and depression.

I was encouraged to think of more parents volunteering for field trip supervision, reading to struggling children or helping with before-school or after-school programs. At the very least, I hoped, more people would be joining PTA’s, booster organizations, and mentoring groups.

How shocked I was to learn that, instead, members of these groups mean to protect children from the very tenets of education: critical thinking, foundations of science, the collective wisdom of civilization found in literature and art, and the profound lessons of history. Additionally, they accuse already-besieged school personnel of “grooming” and indoctrination. These insulting characterizations are not only outrageous but are based on misinformation — or no information.

Fortunately, we have a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education who embodies everything antithetical to the agenda advanced by these groups. In the three decades, I have known Deb Neary, she has worked tirelessly for the benefit of our children through her support of public education. When she speaks truth to nonsense, she speaks through a lifetime of experience — in upholding science, keeping kids safe, respecting teachers, supporting the dignity of every student and honoring the lessons of history.

I am proud to endorse Deb Neary and plan to vote exclusively pro-education candidates.

Elaine Johnson, Omaha

Welcome sight

A welcome sight and sound over the Bellevue skies. A black nose RC-135 coming in for a landing at Offutt. After an 18-month absence, it is good to see and hear the 55th planes back home. A special thanks to the men and women whose daily routines were altered and endured an extra two-plus-hour duty day traveling back and forth. Your dedication and service to ensure the protection of all of us. Welcome back and thank you for your service.

Ronald Rogers, Bellevue

MSGT Ret USAF

UNO hockey

On Oct. 1, the UNO hockey team turned in an outstanding performance in defeating preseason No. 3 Minnesota State 7-2. Their tenacity in all phases of the game was fun to watch.

Lee Johnson, Omaha