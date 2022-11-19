The Public Pulse: Political campaigning reform; Step forward; Robo-call solution

Political campaign reform

Aren’t we all sick of the seemingly constant state of campaigning? One election ends and before you know it yard signs are popping up and ads hit the airwaves. It’s too much. Not everything needs to be apart of an election cycle or made a political issue. I feel a serious look at reform is needed. Politics obviously is fueled by donations, PAC money, etc. and essentially nothing is going to change that. A cap would be a thought, but it’s unrealistic. My thought is to shorten the entire process and set a time window for fundraising and campaigning. For example, the election is Nov. 8, the process is over a 90-day time window beginning Aug. 10.

Bump that to 120 days even. The current 18-plus month-long campaigns are doing damage to American political system and wearing down the electorate. We’re tired, frustrated and wanting to move forward, but seem to be stuck in the middle of constant political theatre. The civic duty that comes with voting brings excitement to some and hassle to others. People say “Does my vote really matter, will it really count?” or “I don’t vote because X/Y/Z.” Simply said, all votes are of critical importance. But to get that message across, the perception of elections (and politics overall) in our country must change. They’re free, fair and bring a great sense of pride to the electorate.

We’ve seen increasing voter turnout recently but imagine what that would be like if faith in the process was restored? Let’s reform and shorten the process altogether — show the public that politics isn’t just a poor attempt at reality TV, reaching for ratings at every step but is actually a fundamental right bestowed upon Americans. It has lost it’s prestige and it’s time that was returned.

Taylor Hobbie, Omaha

Step forward

The 2022 midterm elections were held on Nov. 8 and — as was the case in 2020 — many states are still counting votes to determine the winner. With the passage of Nebraska Voter ID, I believe this will go a long way to restoring credibility and trust in the election process. Had Initiative 432 been in place prior to the midterms, I don’t believe Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressional race would have been as close as it was.

Gregg D. Rhoades, Plattsmouth, Nebraska

Robo-call solution

If we had a way to simply enter a number or something like that on our phone to charge the phone company 10 cents for every robo-call that they allow to come through, they would find a solution to the problem very quickly. Let the phone company try to pass the charge back to whomever handed the call off to them and all the way back to the source. At some point, the millions of small requests for 10 cents would force someone to cut off the access or go out-of-business.

Implement this, and the calls would stop within a few months.

Dan Anderson, Gretna

On third parties

Our midterm elections had a good showing for the third parties. Even though the partisan races didn’t have third party winners, at least by campaigning, they are moving the debates forward. Thank you, North Omaha Commercial Club, for inviting all parties to the soap box.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden