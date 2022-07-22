The Public Pulse: Political direction; Gun facts; Biden's Saudi visit

Political direction

I have heard a lot of talk about the Federalist Papers, whenever people complain about the country’s political direction. It seems to usually be conservatives calling into radio talk shows, and usually used as a basis for supporting their particular grievance or belief.

Mike Cochrane wrote that in Article 45 of the Federalist Papers (July 8, “SCOTUS Direction”) that the Supreme Court should only decide on laws pertaining only to our dealings with other countries, and leave all other laws to the individual States.

Think of the implications of this! Civil rights left to the individual southern states in the 1950s, individual rights when local police arrest you, freedom of religion issues, disputes between states, Second Amendment rights or limits on firearms, various lower court appeals, and all the rest of the things the Supreme Court decides (or rejects to hear).

I notice that now that the Supreme Court has an overwhelming number of conservatives, the “right wing” doesn’t complain nearly as much. Now, we hear much more complaining about the High Court’s decisions coming from the “left wing.” Funny, how many folks seem to bring up historical documents and make their own judgements from what was written — only if it supports their particular feeling about one particular issue.

I think that the federal government intrusion into personal freedoms is generally a bad thing, but to support a total ban on governmental intrusions would lead to a country where you only had certain rights that depended on where you live, your wealth, or race and religion. Yes, we do need a Supreme Court to decide much more than how our country deals with other countries.

Robert Hathaway, Omaha

Blind to the truth

Cindy Sass (“Gun rights,” July 15) used the term “automatic weapons” three times and then mentions “blindness to the truth.” It seems that she may be blind to the truth as none of the guns used in recent shootings were automatic weapons. Facts are truth!

Mike Miller, Omaha

Biden’s Saudi Visit

It amazes me, the number of Republicans twho are upset about President Biden’s fist bump with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia but weren’t upset about President Trump’s visit to North Korea and becoming all lovey-dovey with Kim Jung Un, or his private conversation with Vladimir Putin.

I am unhappy with all three of these meetings as all three of those leaders are tyrants.

It is way past time that our congressional leaders (Democrats and Republicans) become less partisan and quit thinking only about how long they can be in power and start doing the right things for America.

Rick Fetter, Council Bluffs

Corporate tax rate

The corporations we attract to Omaha are hurting the people who live here.

Don Bacon is currently running for re-election, and he has a history of supporting legislation that would cut taxes on corporations. Bacon voted for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which reduced the corporate tax rate, and now big name companies pay less in taxes. If they paid more in taxes, we would pay less. A lot of people in Omaha are really struggling because they don’t have that extra income.

This just shows what Bacon values. A lot of politicians in Omaha value economic development and businesses more than they value the people of Omaha. Personally, I don’t care how many corporations we attract to Omaha if it’s directly hurting the people and working families who live here.

Gab Rima, Omaha

Moving forward

A woman’s right to choose, ultimately, will prevail. Just like civil rights, gay rights, women’s rights, labor rights, etc. The forces of progress and freedom will prevail over the forces of fear (of change), selfishness and privilege.

History shows clearly that the political right wing, which traditionally favored kings and queens, the wealthy classes, the establishment churches, has always opposed every major reform.

From abolishing slavery, to allowing women to vote, to an eight-hour workday, to establishing Social Security and Medicare — the “right” opposed them all. That is, until they were forced to accept them after popular struggles and (at times) bloodshed.

This is not about Democrats vs. Republicans. “Democrats,” after all, were the party of slavery and white supremacy for many decades during and after the Civil War. Now, the parties have flip-flopped.

Nor is this about “progressive” vs. “conservative.” No, it’s about moving forward vs. going backward! Although in the every day parlance for the past 20-plus years, the current Republican party is anything but “conservative.”

For meaningful reforms to be implemented in the future, the Supreme Court must also be reformed.

Currently, and for most of its history, it is and has placed a firm hand on the scale of justice in favor of the rich and powerful. The Supreme Court is, at the moment, the biggest obstacle to progress, to moving forward.

What to do about it, is another question.

Stuart Williams, Omaha

Bicameral legislature

Rural Nebraskans should not be fooled by the recent calls to switch Nebraska to a partisan bicameral state legislature.

A bicameral legislature would not increase rural representation as any increase in the number of politicians sent to Lincoln from rural Nebraska must be offset by twice the number of politicians from urban Nebraska. And not only that: A partisan rules change would centralize power into the hands of a few party leaders in Lincoln and Omaha, shifting power away from the heart of our state. This would result in central and western Nebraska having less of a say in the Legislature, needlessly cost taxpayers more money and weaken the ability for lawmakers to represent their constituents.

Nathan Leach, Kearney