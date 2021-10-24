The Public Pulse: Political money corrupts; 'Food stamp military'

Political money corrupts

I have no idea if Jeff Fortenberry may be guilty of the current charges against him. I am quite sure, however, that as long as politicians have to rely on donations from “interested” parties in order to get elected or reelected, we will continue to have the best elected leaders that money can buy.

We must eliminate political “contributions” for all sources, open or “dark” in order to have any hope of having officials who have any real devotion to serving the public interest. There are other ways to do this! They may not be cheap, but corruption costs more.

Richard Beam, Omaha

System is broken

Wake up, Nebraska! We are about to go the way of Arizona (purple), they are taking down Jeff Fortenberry and get ready for him to be replaced by a Democrat. I am in no way defending him. I’m conservative and have plugged my nose and voted for him because the party doesn’t put anybody else up but him. He needs to go, and this is just more evidence why term limits are needed.