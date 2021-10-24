The Public Pulse: Political money corrupts; 'Food stamp military'

Political money corrupts
I have no idea if Jeff Fortenberry may be guilty of the current charges against him. I am quite sure, however, that as long as politicians have to rely on donations from “interested” parties in order to get elected or reelected, we will continue to have the best elected leaders that money can buy.
We must eliminate political “contributions” for all sources, open or “dark” in order to have any hope of having officials who have any real devotion to serving the public interest. There are other ways to do this! They may not be cheap, but corruption costs more.
Richard Beam, Omaha
System is broken
Wake up, Nebraska! We are about to go the way of Arizona (purple), they are taking down Jeff Fortenberry and get ready for him to be replaced by a Democrat. I am in no way defending him. I’m conservative and have plugged my nose and voted for him because the party doesn’t put anybody else up but him. He needs to go, and this is just more evidence why term limits are needed.
The RNC and DNC are too powerful. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. There is too much money and power trading going on at the federal level. We need to pass LR 14 here in Nebraska. This is the Convention of States legislation being sponsored in the Unicameral by Sen. Halloran of District 33, Hastings.
The federal government is broken, all of it, both sides of the aisle. We Nebraskans need to join together, contact our state senators, and tell them to vote yes on LR 14. Article V of the Constitution gives the people the power to rein in the federal government. Our founding fathers knew that elected officials would run amok if left unchecked.
Contact your state senators and tell them to vote yes on LR 14. Nebraskans don’t look good in purple.
Dianna Mastny, Norfolk, Neb.
‘Not a crook’
A federal grand jury has indicted Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska’s 1st District U.S. congressman, with three felonies related to illegal donations to his 2016 campaign. While I hope Mr. Fortenberry is exonerated if he is truly innocent, I wonder who the PR genius is who suggested his pre-emptive “announcement” video.
Viewable on YouTube and Nebraska media outlets, Congressman Fortenberry is seated in his “1963 Ford F100 pickup truck” alongside his wife, pleading his innocence while parked by a cornfield. (Note the symbolism.) He even dragged his poor dog along for effect.
It reminds me of the 1952 “Checkers speech” by then vice-presidential nominee Richard Nixon, who also denied accepting illegal campaign donations. He proclaimed his innocence, talked about his wife Pat’s “respectable Republican cloth coat” while she sat tearfully nearby, and about having accepted a donor’s gift of a cocker spaniel puppy that his children named “Checkers.”
While Nixon may have won public’s sympathy in 1952, in 1974 he resigned the presidency in disgrace before being impeached; showing himself to be the “crook” he always denied he was.
Sue Murray, Omaha
Just getting started
Fortenberry — that’s one, only 534 more to go!
Jim Sanford, Blair
‘Food stamp military’
Food insecurity for the U.S. military: Please take a minute and Google this topic. Then call your congressional representatives and ask “ How can this happen with a $900 billion authorization?”
Last spring and again this fall I’ve called about this but have yet to receive a call/response. It’s not a recent problem. John McCain referred to the embarrassment of a “food stamp military.”
One fix you’ll see suggested is not counting the basic housing allowance as income — these service members depend on food pantries — since their income is considered too high for SNAP.
The men and women of our armed forces deserve better. Our congressional representatives claim to support our military; apparently being able to feed their families doesn’t count.
Please make a call.
Steve Shadle, South Sioux City, Neb.
Yes to cannabis
In November I will move to Omaha from Portland, Oregon. Yes, “There,” with its long background in marijuana, personal, professional and political. It is well beyond the time for the forces opposing the people’s access to a folk medicine of space age value — oppressive government, law enforcement, corrections, psychiatry, the liquor industry, the tobacco industry, religious organizations, or just plain old squares — to stand down and disperse. Their war against the plant was lost long ago.
Marijuana is forever easily available (even in Omaha, I hear), many people like it and use it in various forms. They use it for the safe treatment and relief of specific medical conditions and symptoms and for the extremely safe and numerous benefits it has for the mind, mood and behavior. It is only through their accumulated power and lies that the agents above oppose its availability for both actual, scientific benefits as well as simple relief in these difficult times.
Nebraska should allow cannabis for medical use, and quickly for “recreational” use, with protections for consumers and businesses, and minimal, reasonable state oversight.
Cannabis is not alcohol, and it does not act on nor affect people at all similarly.
Richard Rubin, Portland, Ore.
Coercion
Over the last 18 months or so, issues of lockdowns, mask mandates and now vaccine mandates have divided us, largely along party lines. Many argue these issues based on logic, and science, or at least our interpretation of the science, or more likely, the science that fits our point of view.
In my humble opinion, however, this has stopped being about the COVID long, long ago. Now it is nothing more than a test; a test to see what they can make us do and, more important, who will comply and who won’t!
Dave Reeble, Elkhorn
Take care of our own
Omaha World-Herald printed an excellent story on some of the homeless living in Omaha. I am totally puzzled, with all the homeless people currently living in squalors around our country, why we are sheltering thousands of migrants coming into our country, legally and illegally, every day?
Let’s take care of our citizens first, then the rest of the world.
Jim Busenbark, Omaha
The little people
Kudos to Crystal Edwards (Oct. 14 Pulse, “Omaha’s freeloaders”). The city blocked 75% access to my business of 27 years with a median. No prior notification. On the east side of 60th Street is a new sidewalk. On the west side, a partial sidewalk for the 55-plus living facility. We watched a man go up 60th Street in a wheelchair — on the street!
You should see my parking lot that is broken up because the drains couldn’t handle the rain. Not sure this city cares about us little people, Crystal. Although we make it “tick,” they just “talk.”
Keith Pauley, Omaha
It’s not liberty
World War II cost America 405,399 lives. So far this war against the pandemic has needlessly forfeited a goodly portion of three quarters of a million lives. Yet, when I look out across this currently divided wretch of this modernized and sadly polarized nation, the commitment to selfishness in the the name of some sort of bizarre individualized freedom is clear evidence that America has moved a long way from the fervent nationalism this country was founded upon and until recently knew. (Does the word “pathetic” apply?)
We’re killing our neighbors, and even our families, based upon a misshapen conception of “liberty” that history will look back on and never be able to truly understand because it’s not a quest for freedom from tyranny, like the patriotic wars against Hitler and the German Kaiser. In this case the boundaries are all mental, ill-advisably self-centered and make no sense.
Terry Niver, Omaha
Solar access rights
There are daily news stories about the ever-increasing consequences of global warming/climate change. The ways we use and consume energy must change. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable forms of energy needs to be undertaken with a new sense of urgency.
Solar energy is a proven source of renewable energy. Twenty-five states, including our neighbors Iowa and Colorado, have statutes granting solar access rights to all of their citizens. To help stem the advance of global warming/climate change, Nebraska needs a statute granting solar access rights to all of our citizens.
John F. Wupper, Elkhorn
It rhymes with ...
I love wit and a good laugh, so along with the reader who was witty about curds (Oct. 20 Pulse): This is really CHEESY, but maybe a Cult-vers has ocCURD!
Roda Elman, Omaha
Prison reform
Thank you, Ashley Nellis of The Sentencing Project, for your timely reporting on the inequivalent incarceration ratios for people of color in the state of Nebraska. Very significant data made public, unlike the mysterious data from Gov. Pete Ricketts & Co study about building another prison. Have to wonder why he wouldn’t make that data public. Would that data show we need public reform and to not fill our prisons with nonviolent people?
Jodi Hendricks, Omaha