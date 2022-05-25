The Public Pulse: Politicizing Supreme Court; What about breastfeeding?; Library relocation

Judiciary threatened

Roland Freisler was the judge who Nazified Germany’s judiciary. Andrei Vishinsky was Stalin’s equivalent. Afghanistan, the Philippines, Cambodia and others lack an unbiased independent judiciary that can restrain dictatorship.

Getting rid of the independence of our own judiciary makes it easier to get rid of democracy here. The politicization of our Supreme Court became obvious when all three of the Trump nominees lied about respecting established law and precedent.

If there is no area of life that is off limits to government control, no right to privacy, then no other rights matter, as Justice Harry Blackmun stated in Roe v. Wade. He was a Nixon appointee, by the way, but saw the clear logic. In Lawrence v. Texas, 2003, the principle could hardly be stated more clearly: There is “no legitimate state interest which can justify its intrusion into the personal and private life of the individual.”

It is such an important right, and so clearly stated, that the overthrowing of logic and precedent could only be accomplished by destruction of the independence of the judiciary.

This enables the partisan court to protect the gerrymandering and voter suppression laws needed to keep a minority party in power. A Republican Wyoming senator represents half-million people, a Democratic California senator represents 40 million (“cattle count more than people”), and the result is that the last time congressional Republicans represented a majority of Americans was 1996.

Jim Bechtel, Omaha

Try breastfeeding

I am a family medicine physician in Schuyler, Nebraska. My practice includes many newborn babies and pregnant mothers. I am very disappointed in our nation’s response to the baby formula shortage. Why are we not talking about what has happened to breastfeeding in our country? Why are there not many public announcements about breastfeeding? We have destroyed breastfeeding in this country and the debate should not be about baby formula but how to increase breastfeeding.

I have seen numerous women who, 23 years ago, came to the USA with infants on their breast and now use formula only. Why?

I have worked in Kenya where there is a national effort to breastfeed. Why not here? In many western nations, it takes a prescription to get formula. Maybe we should be doing that here? I have four children and all were breastfed during the first year of life. I will admit we did come across barriers while breastfeeding: We had a gentleman tell us to feed our baby in the bathroom and my reply was to ask him how he would like to eat his lunch in the bathroom?

The solution to the formula shortage is to do more breastfeeding, not to build more factories.

John Jackson, Schuyler

Library loses shine

The rendering for the new library is impressive and wonderfully unique, and it’s something you would see in major cities around the world. Great job by HDR and this is very exciting for Omaha. However, I can’t imagine how it can shine at 72nd and Dodge with a Target across the street and other basic retail all around it. It’s a shame it won’t be downtown. It doesn’t need to be where Mutual of Omaha will relocate, but surely there’s a suitable spot? Perhaps the city doesn’t think the homeless will hang around the new library if it’s not in a downtown location.

Karen Jarnecic, Omaha

Classic film tribute

I concur with Bob Sheffield’s letter about how great the “Field of Dreams” event was at the Omaha Community Playhouse. Dwier Brown was an excellent guest, took his time with — and was attentive to — everyone he spoke with. My daughter and I got our picture taken with him, as well as an autographed picture from him. It was the first Bruce Crawford movie event we attended and look forward to seeing what he has in store down the road.

Jon Gilsdorf, Council Bluffs

Traffic deaths

The number of traffic deaths increased from 38,824 in 2020 to 42,915 in 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

I must say that here in Omaha we have some of the worst drivers running red lights, turning on “No Right Turns,” as well as truck drivers who act as if they own the road, tailgaters and distracted drivers.

I must admit, I’m afraid every time I get behind the wheel.

Andrew Williams, Omaha

Pro-life means all-life

Do the pro-life supporters realize that unborn babies can be killed in mass shootings too? If you are pro-life, doesn’t that pertain to all-life? If that is true, then why wouldn’t you want sensible gun legislation? Or do you think everyone should have an AR-15? And a lot of the same people are pro-death penalty. How does this seem logical? Someone please explain to me. How does “my body, my choice” apply to wearing face masks and not a woman’s right to choose an abortion? Doesn’t it seem like outlawing abortion is taking away a person’s right to choose whether they can safely have a baby and provide for it? That seems like much more of an invasion of a person’s rights than asking someone to wear a 2-inch by 3-inch mask for health reasons? None of this thinking makes any sense to me.

Karen Guilfoyle, Omaha

Life at conception

I am tired of women saying, “It’s my body!” True, so if you don’t want a child, use birth control! Don’t use abortion as birth control. If life doesn’t start at conception, you wouldn’t have to kill it. It is a live being and will continue to grow if you don’t abort it. Dr. Ben Carson stated, “Medicine tells us that life begins with conception.”

Mary Andrews, Omaha

Is this heaven?

I thought I died and went to heaven. Thanks to world-famous and local movie historian Bruce Crawford and actor Dwier Brown, I realized I was at the Omaha Playhouse.

John Neihardt said “one day you will rejoice to remember.” Well, the enthusiastic full house crowd rejoiced, remembered, laughed and cried via Dwier’s “John Kinsella” stories, the making of the movie and the personal encounters he’s had since having the request of “Wanna have a catch?”

Without a doubt, “Field of Dreams” is about the good, true and beautiful and about how life was and can be again. The movie is about baseball, but in reality, about life and so much more.

Here’s a big shout out of thanks to Jim Rose with his great introduction and to all the wonderful supporters of Bruce. I will rejoice and remember the wonderful evening until Oct. 21, Bruce’s next gift to the community.

Mark your calendar.

Hmmmmm, maybe it was heaven!

Randy Lukasiewicz, Omaha

Laws for men

I agree with Mary McCaffery (“Men are also responsible”). As the laws are enacted to secure no abortions, include the following laws: (DNA will confirm paternity)

1. Make men responsible for the support and help with rearing the child

2. Court-ordered vasectomy for non-support

3. Court-ordered castration for incest and rape

4. Men must provide their social security numbers and when there is no support, place them on a government watch list to attach their income tax or incarcerate them.

Victoria Whetstone, Omaha

Correct pronouns

I totally agree with the article titled “Teens accused.” Our country is definitely headed in the wrong direction. How petty to accuse middle schoolers of sexual harassment for using the incorrect pronouns. This country has a lot more serious issues to focus on. Crime, inflation, open boarders, abortion, food shortages, education in our schools, sexual orientation and many more issues. We need a leader who will wake up and address these problems we’re facing in our society.

Marian Ruhl, Elkhorn

Stop waiting

I want to share my story to help people understand that you can work hard, but the system just isn’t set up right to help us.

In 1994, I moved from West Africa to Omaha where I opened my business, Okra African Grill. Like many people, I have had my fair share of struggles. I studied for my nursing degree, I got married, I had kids, and I got divorced. Schooling has always been a really important thing to me. But at the same time, it was hard to be able to afford to raise the kids and everything in between. So I had to work full time, take care of two kids alone, take care of the household and even work a bartending job at night.

It was difficult to raise and feed the kids, find affordable day care, and work at the same time. I applied for food stamps and I was told that I made $25 too much to qualify. I couldn’t believe it; it was the most dumbfounding thing ever. I worked hard for my kids, but the system isn’t set up to help the hardworking single mothers, fathers and families out here. The government does not really want to support us.

I love the underdog story because I’m at the pinnacle of it; I call it the silent fight. I believe that there’s nothing on this planet that you can’t push. Eventually, the system will budge. We need to motivate everybody to push. It doesn’t take just one or two people; it takes the collective, but it just takes one person to get up and say, “Enough of this! I’m gonna start moving and you’re gonna see. Everybody’s gonna stand up and start moving behind me.”

Nina Sodji, Omaha

Reproductive freedom

Senator Ben Sasse seems like a reasonable man. I noticed how he stood up to the insanity of the Trump regime.

Now, the senator needs to stand up for sanity again. He needs to be a man who protects women from those who seek to control them. That’s what real men do. We stand in front of the victim and face those who victimize. I hope Sen. Sasse has it in him because I absolutely will not live in a biblical theocracy. I will be in the streets with every second of my free time with the hundreds of thousands of others. If our elected officials choose to victimize women —myself and men like me will be standing in their way.

I urge Sen. Sasse to not side with the radical fringes of his party. I urge that he does not participate in rolling back freedom. I sincerely hope he is an actual man who earns the respect of women as opposed to forcing it through unjust and backward laws. I need my senator to fight the insanity again and fight for real freedom.

Troy Baker, Papillion

Historic site

I recently visited the former Nebraska School for the Deaf campus with some alumni and friends from Florida. This school had been funded by our state for more than 150 years and the buildings and landscaping were beautifully maintained. Much to my surprise, the campus is a complete mess. Trash is overflowing, weeds are everywhere and the buildings are deteriorating beyond belief. Whoever purchased this historical campus should be ashamed.

Patti Reitz, Omaha