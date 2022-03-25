The Public Pulse: Postpartum care for new moms; Sasse shines during hearing; Russian invasion

LB 929 long overdue

As a pediatrician and mom of three, I want to express my thanks to State Sen. Anna Wishart for introducing Legislative Bill 929. Legislative Bill 929 should be supported by every state senator. This bill extends Medicaid postpartum care for new moms from 2 to 12 months. Organizations including the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians and the Society for Maternal Fetal Medicine all support extending postpartum coverage.

As a medical professional, I can assure you that pregnancy-related health complications may not surface until weeks or even months after delivery. Some of these complications include blood clots, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, stroke and postpartum depression. Lack of health insurance coverage creates even more complications, such as delays in seeking care and appropriate follow-up.

Health problems during pregnancy and postpartum impose a significant economic burden on families, communities and the health system. Extending Medicaid coverage could potentially mitigate part of this burden by ensuring moms can prevent or treat health issues before becoming progressively severe.

Legislative Bill 929 is long overdue in Nebraska. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born on Medicaid are already guaranteed coverage through the first year of life. I urge the Legislature to pass this very important bill to help ensure the health of all Nebraskans.

Karla Lester, M.D., Lincoln

Sasse shines

Watching the Senate Judiciary conduct its hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. Instead of stirring a pot of racial red meat for the far-right to devour as did presidential hopeful Ted Cruz, Sen. Ben Sasse engaged with the nominee in a meaningful discussion of the law and Ms. Brown’s view of it. Sasse will probably vote against confirmation of this eminently qualified black woman, but at least his questions were thoughtful and intellectually honest.

Robert Sigler, Omaha

Brown Jackson support

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is s great judge and a good person who deserves to be on the Supreme Court. She has helped many people and makes good decisions.

Robert Campbell II, Omaha

Return to Energy Independence

There is an extremely simple solution to the out of control energy costs in our country. The Biden administration absolutely must do an 180 and allow us to return to a day not long ago during the Trump administration and allow domestic production of our energy needs. The answer is not to import oil from Venezuela (replacing one dictatorial regime with another) and/or Iran .

Rob Hitchcock, Omaha

Horrors of war

Each day, Americans see the horror of Russian aggression against a free country. Who is next? How many more innocent men, women and children must be murdered before the nations of the world say enough! Is there a certain number of dead our government is waiting to reach?

It is true many have given to help but to no avail. Can you imagine the cost of rebuilding this country! Half-assed can be better than nothing I suppose, but to what end. Oh, I wish we had leaders that would say “Vlad my boy” enough is enough. Along with the thousands of Ukraine people you have murdered, you also have done the same to your own young soldiers who do not know why they died. May your own countrymen punish you and restore freedom in Russia. Then help those he hurt.

Arnold Adamski, Bellevue

Level of competency

I obtained my Nebraska teaching certificate in French in 2020. I also thought that the writing portion of the Praxis Core was unusually difficult. The simplest solution is to lower the passing score on that section from 162 to 150-156 to match the others. Remember, there is also a Praxis content for the teachers to take. The second time I took the French exam, I missed it by one point. By the third time, I had felt much more confident as I had studied more and more. I’m sure that my students will appreciate my competency too. I couldn’t imagine Vargas’ LB 960 for educators! Teachers need to show some level of competency. Keep it in-state if cybersecurity is a problem with the national testing company.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden, Neb.

Get a job

Don’t get me wrong, people sometimes need a hand up. But, seems to me most are looking for a handout! Ricketts not wanting to apply for more government assistance for people to pay rent and utilities, to me is a wise decision ( March 10), especially when you turn to page A4 of the World-Herald and you see in big bold print, “Job openings near record in US.” If you give this money to people, it would be nice to find out if the people applying are ones who won’t work, on drugs, and $20 an hour to work at Wal-Mart is beneath them. Still waiting on a hand out for us retired people that worked our entire lives, living on fixed incomes, paid off our mortgages, to get help from our lawmakers. Kudo’s Governor, this isn’t a welfare state, and enough is enough! Get a job.

Dave Foral, Omaha

Struggling classes

Okay, Joe, the lower and middle classes are struggling. Swallow your pride and open our resources and get back to what the gas prices we had with Trump.

Jim Busenbark, Omaha

Pillen ads

I agree with Rebecca Schuster (Pillen Campaign). Jim Pillen with his campaign messages sounds like he will represent only part of the people of Nebraska. His campaign of attacks on individuals is very demeaning. I am quickly losing faith in and support for Mr. Pillen. And why carry a shotgun? Is it to say it will be my way or no way?

Tom Beckman, Plattsmouth

Obstructing Senators

I find it somewhat amusing Frances Mendenhall — in his Climate Change letter (Pulse, Feb. 15) — singles out two senators as obstructionists on a a massive spending. I see these two senators as part of a majority not wishing to compound an inflation rate already at a 40-year high. Those championing this bill are willing to compound the burden of inflation on the poor and working class. I applaud their willingness to stand up for their constituents rather than supporting a bill just because it is pushed by a Democratic president. As a fiscal conservative and a 50/50 Senate, I welcome Democrats villainizing their own. In doing so, it may make their success in future spending bills tenuous with these two senators that have put country above party.

Richard Balluff, Omaha

School calendars

Speaking as a retired teacher who was married to a teacher and we were parents as well, thank you for the editorial on setting school calendars (Feb. 22). There is a vast variety of schools in this state whose communities know what is needed for their schools. Omaha’s needs are sure not what would be needed by Wausa or Scottsbluff or Lincoln. Nebraska’s communities are quite able to determine their own school calendars.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Prison pay

Although state coffers seem bursting, let me make a case for moderate and directed state income tax cuts. First, lawmakers should make tax cuts on known receipts, not projected. If anticipated revenue sours, senators have a tough decision. Any return to previous rates becomes a “tax increase” to voters. In similar past situations, legislators eyed budget cuts including state aid to schools rather than explaining the needed increase to taxpayers. We need to protect future public school funding in the next few sessions. Also, too many factors in our world today can occur to make the projections weak. The current economy is dynamic, and long-term vigorous income tax changes could be hazardous.

Secondly, the property tax solution must partially be built on income tax receipts. We should delay robust cuts now until changes occur in the property tax process while protecting state aid to schools. Third, to keep the pool of future public school teachers as excellent as the current group, we will need to increase salaries to keep up with higher pay in other sectors. Since 75 to 80% of most school district budgets are salaries and benefits, state aid will need to increase to protect our excellent public school system. If you don’t agree, please research the need for current prison staff pay increases.

Finally, if senators can’t sine die without some tax cut this election year, I suggest an income tax cut in dollars directed at households with incomes of $80,000 or less. Support for those Nebraskans will be meaningful to the economy and change the paradigm to “trickle up” spending. Those households will spend the cuts here and not invest in out of state investments. I hope senators resist the temptation to overdo an income tax cut, but rather remain moderate to protect our great public schools.

Chuck Chevalier, Springfield, Neb.

Shaky ground

If Tucker Carlson doesn’t wind-up in prison, I’m moving to Canada (really probably not). I know about freedom of speech, but you can’t yell “fire” in a movie theater. Likewise, you should not be able to yell “sick ‘em” to a pit bull that is attacking children. It’s like Tucker yells “tear that kids gut out; get that little girl by the throat” when he praises what Putin and Russia are doing in Ukraine. He truly is our likeness to what Joseph Goebbels was to Hitler. Wake up, my fellow Americans. Our Democracy is on shaky ground.

Cassie Collins, Omaha