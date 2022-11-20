The Public Pulse: Praise for articles; Regretting your vote?; Mass shootings







Holocaust education

I applaud The World-Herald for the front page article on Nov 13. Following this article about a gifted, local high school athlete’s answer to a question about the Holocaust was a piece on page A11 about Krystallnacht, with the photos recently made public telling the ugly story.

As a former teacher of 33 years in OPS at Beveridge Magnet Middle School and also a participant for many years in the paper’s Newspaper in the Classroom program, I was graced with the presence of many young Jewish students, a number of which who were children of parents I had as friends at Omaha Central in the late-1960s.

While teaching at Beveridge from 1973-2006, our school and my classroom was honored to welcome Holocaust survivors and school assemblies were planned with the unique and capable assistance from some of our Jewish parents. My own personal education about the Holocaust continues as human nature proves to us the potential for the emergence of horrible ugliness in the world, along with amazing grace with each new generation of people. This is humanity’s ongoing challenge.

Indeed, the young adult’s glib response to a peer’s on-camera, poorly chosen topic and question has become yet one more teaching opportunity for not only the young woman who’s working to grow in her understanding of the world, but for all of us as well. Thanks for providing the material for some added-value lesson planning, World-Herald.

Scott Yahnke, Bennington

Regretting your vote?

I wonder if anyone is, already, regretting their votes for Mike Flood and Don Bacon, soon to be relegated to the back bench. They may seem like nice guys who do not appear outwardly wacky. But electing them gave Republicans, some of whom are beholden to Trump, control of the House. The GOP has revealed what it plans to do for the next Congress: cutting funding for Ukraine, investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop, impeaching President Biden, investigating the treatment of insurrectionists by the Justice Department and generally doing whatever Trump demands to bolster his election. At the same time, many of the soon to be GOP House Committee leaders, Taylor-Greene, Jordan, Gosar, Gohmert et al will continue to infect the country with conspiracy theories, incivility and outright lies. Two years of chaos with no progress on climate, guns, immigration, inflation or other issues people say they care about. Sad!

Patrick Barrett, Omaha

Mass shootings

The midterm elections and their nasty attack ads are finally over and the news people have returned to reporting mass shootings to fill the air waves. I noticed that neither Vargas’ nor Bacons’ televised ads addressed their willingness to tackle the gun control issue, and yet, in their bids for Congress, they are the only ones who could effect change. Did we have the right slate of candidates to choose between? Can we not do better?

Jim Edwards, Omaha

Wonderful performance

Kudos to the kids and their chorus teachers and the Omaha Symphony for the great performance of “Carmina Burana” last Sunday at the Holland. It was a wonderful performance. Bravo.

Beckie Cleveland, La Vista

Thanks Hy-Vee

On behalf of all veterans, I would like to thank Hy-Vee for the delicious breakfast on Veterans Day. It was a well-organized event. The workers were helpful, There was truly a “smile in every aisle.” God Bless the employees of Hy-Vee.

Allen Barnard, Omaha

USMC, 1953-56

Daily math and reading

Back when OPS middle schools were junior highs for seventh through ninth grades, a daily core class of English and social studies was required either all morning or afternoon. More recently, most middle school students had daily language arts and math classes even though the length of class periods varied across the district and from year to year.

By the time I retired as an OPS teacher in June, all middle schools moved to a uniform block schedule with language arts and math only offered every other day to allow for more elective classes. This may have reduced the need for certified English and math teachers during the current hiring shortage, but often left students with a loss of up to half of their previous instructional time in these important subjects.

Declining NAEP math and reading scores for fourth and eighth grades on the Nation’s Report Card are disappointing (Oct. 30). Rather than increasing tutoring and summer programs to address learning loss, administrators should focus on providing daily math and reading instruction during the regular school day.

Becky White Fendrick, Omaha