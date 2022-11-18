The Public Pulse: Praise for 'Carmina Burana'; Sporting franchise?; Permanent protections for DACA







‘Carmina Burana’

Earlier this month, my wife and I attended the performance of “Carmina Burana” at the Holland Center. The concert featured members of eight Omaha area high school choirs with the Omaha Symphony. What an extraordinary opportunity for these young singers and they absolutely knocked it out of the park. Special congratulations to chorusmaster Dr. Barron Breland who prepared the massed choir and to the directors of the high school choirs who taught the music to their respective singers. I also want to give a shout-out to the symphony and Maestro Ernest Richardson for touching these young singers’ lives so profoundly. Finally, many thanks to CHI Health for sponsoring the concert. You all make Omaha proud!

Dr. Vance D. Wolverton, Omaha

Chair emeritus,

Music Department

California State University, Fullerton

Sporting franchise?

“If the highest paid person in your university or college is the basketball coach or the football coach, then it is not a university, it is a sporting franchise with a side hustle in tertiary education.” — Michael F. Bird.

Candace Daly, Omaha

DACA in peril

The DACA program is in grave peril and Congress must act before the end of the year to create permanent protections for the hundreds of thousands of people who were brought to this country as children, making it the only place they have ever called home. DACA recipients, “Dreamers,” are our health care providers, teachers and care workers. They hold essential jobs that strengthen our communities. Ending DACA could leave labor market sectors already experiencing shortages in even worse conditions.

Moreover, without permanent protections, families will be separated, which is heartless and cruel. Currently, 300,000 U.S. children have at least one parent who is a DACA recipient. Unless Congress acts, these children could lose their parents to detention or deportation.

This is an opportunity for bipartisanship in Congress to support Dreamers and keep families together. Americans have supported a legislative fix for nearly a decade. It is long overdue and critical to our community.

Bernardo Mujica, Sioux City, Iowa

On Taylor Junipers

I read “Tale of the Taylor Juniper” by Carson Vaughan in the Nov. 16 OWH. The article is very well-researched and very well-written. A quote from Donald Lee, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln plant breeding and genetics professor made me smile. “I love a good genetics story,” Lee said. Nerds rule.

Jeanie Theobald, Mapleton, Iowa

Charities aren’t enough

Jan Schweer (“Enhancing Lives”) responded to Sheritha Jones’ (Nov. 6) argument that anti-abortion proponents are pro-life prenatally only by saying that there are many charitable institutions assisting women and children. That is true. It is also true that it is not enough for all who need it and certainly not for an entire childhood or childbearing years.

Charity responds to immediate needs, often the effects of injustices. Some of the services are provided with evangelization and judgement: off-putting to those of other faiths or cultures, and paternalistic.

The discordance falls in those voting for anti-abortion to the exclusion of many social issues that address inherent inequities. Social justice promotes social change in institutions or political structures. Anti-abortion votes have overlooked numerous immoralities of politicians who have enacted and institutionalized innumerable injustices: reducing taxes for rich, wars, prisons, lack of affordable food, housing, education, childcare, health care, separation of children from parents. How many lives have been lost because of these policies? Are they less human than a blastula, zygote, morula, blastocyst, embryo or even a fetus? Why does one religious concept have legal priority over other faiths in a government founded on separation of Church and State?

Whereas charity can make the giver feel better, social change makes for a better world. So yes, voters who use the anti-abortion issue to the exclusion of all others are objectively, repeatedly — and often self-righteously — putting prenatal life over post-natal at the voting booth.

Yes, there are charities. No, it is not enough.

Rachel Dowd, Omaha

Contributors to inflation

Thomas Steffes (“Causes for inflation”) was wrong to write that Biden and the Democrats had no responsibility in causing inflation. Joe Biden and the Democrats inherited an economy in recovery from COVID with an annual growth rate of 6.5% and an inflation rate of 1.4%. By late 2021, the inflation rate was more than quadruple that; months before Russia invaded Ukraine.

The passage of the American Rescue Plan had two negative effects. It put almost $2 trillion of additional money into the economy to be spent while it allowed more people to stay out of the workforce, reducing the supply of goods and services. More money chasing fewer goods and services is the very definition of inflation. Anyone who had taken an economics 101 course could see this would be the result of that legislation. Former Obama economist Lawrence Summers warned the Democrats this would be the result and he was right.

It should be noted the Federal Reserve also contributed to this inflation through billions of dollars of “quantitative easing” and keeping interest rates artificially low. But this does not relieve Biden of his share of the responsibility for the current problems.

Randall Bradley, Papillion

The Holocaust

In 1947, when I was 7 years old, I remember my father took me into a carnival wagon that came to our town. I didn’t know what to expect.

What I saw I will never forget. I saw a lamp shade made out of skin of the Jewish people, beautiful hair in glass containers, teeth and pictures.

My father was in WWII in the Japanese campaign and he saw many horrible things. He wanted me to see how horrible some people were to other human beings. He said, “Don’t ever forget this.” He always taught us that everyone’s blood is the same color and we are not different.

I know there are people out in the world who don’t believe this happened, but I saw it at 7 years old I still remember it. I have read many books about what the Jewish families had to suffer.

They didn’t believe the leaders of the country would treat their people so inhumanely, so they stayed in their communities and faced death.

I hope our schools teach and have speakers come to tell about this horrible event.

I strongly encourage people who go to Washington, D.C. to go through the Holocaust Museum. You can see firsthand how towns were wiped out because the residents were Jewish.

This part of our world history should never happen again.

Janet Emken, Omaha

On third parties

Our mid-term elections had a good showing for the third parties. Even though the partisan races didn’t have third party winners, at least by campaigning, they are moving the debates forward. Thank you, North Omaha Commercial Club, for inviting all parties to the soap box.

Katrina Tomsen, Minden