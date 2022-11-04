The Public Pulse: Praise for Coach Mickey; On Ben Sasse; Someone's else's money;







Keep Coach Mickey

Current Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has at least one major coaching decision to make in the next year. I have every confidence his decision(s) will be very thought out and will hopefully turn out well.

It is stated the glory days of Nebraska football ended two decades ago. To a degree, that is true. However, if the team returned to nine wins annually, as they did during the Bo Pelini era, most fans would be ecstatic. That may very well be wishful thinking.

The Nebraska Athletic Department has the financial resources to hire a seasoned head coach, for five to seven years, with an annual salary of $6 million to $9 million. That may not be the best scenario for Nebraska.

Prior to being named interim head coach, Mickey Joseph was known to be a skilled, highly respected coach by his players. That factor remains very evident.

The remuneration of Coach Joseph has been established for the balance of this season. I would suggest a highly unique proposal for the following two seasons. Sign Mickey Joseph to a guaranteed contract, through the 2024 season, with a base annual salary of $2 million and a bonus of $1 million if the Huskers win six or more games.

James J. Vihstadt, Papillion

Look no further

Why in the world would UNL spend big bucks on a new head coach when they have the best coach right here: Mickey Joseph. Look who preceded Joseph: Scott Frost, Bo Pelini, Bill Callahan and Frank Solich.

Is UNL out to see how much money can be spent on another head coach? Look what’s happened since Tom Osborn retired.

Looking for what’s best in a new head coach, then look no further than Mickey Joseph. Look at his bio and see he’s more than qualified. He loves the Huskers, he’s a a proven mentor, he has the respect of his team and coaches, he’s dedicated and jumped right in at the lowest part of the season and has done amazing.

Read Sunday about the newest high school senior to sign on with the Huskers: Malachi Coleman from Lincoln East. He had more than two dozen offers from major universities to play for them. Oklahoma, Michigan, Ole Miss to name a few. He chose University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His reason was Mickey Joseph.

We have what the Huskers need in a coach, right here. Trev Alberts, that money you would spend on a coach (with no ties to the Huskers) could be better spent elsewhere.

Please choose Mickey Joseph as our new head coach for the Huskers.

Janet Phipps, Papillion

No-confidence vote

If Ben Sasse has the best interests of the University of Florida at heart as he says; and in light of the wide-spread disapproval of the students and (more importantly) the no-confidence vote of the faculty senate — the best choice for Mr. Sasse is to withdraw his name from the job of president.

David Seidel, Omaha

How money is spent

In response to Alvin Guenther’s Pulse letter (“Lifeblood of capitalism”) about more government spending to help the economy, let me quote this famous economist on how money is spent:

1. You spend your own money on yourself. (You want the best quality at the best price)

2. You spend your own money on someone else. (You want the best price over quality)

3. You spend someone else’s money on yourself. (You want the best quality over price)

4. You spend someone else’s money on someone else. (You don’t really care about price or quality)

Our politicians are locked in on number four. That’s why spending by our government is so out of control and who is going to pay for this? The taxpayer.

I do have a solution. With today’s technology we could create a system where if you vote for additional spending, that cost would be added to those voters’ tax returns.

If you voted against that spending bill, no additional money would be added to your taxes.

Sound like a good idea?

It’s always easy to want more spending if it’s someone else’s money.

Michael McLaughlin, Omaha

Wrong direction

The OPS Superintendent Cheryl Logan and the OPS School Board are going in the wrong direction with the new $28 million arts center for South High. The recent math and reading test results show that 70% of the students are lacking the basic skills needed to get a real job in the real world. Pottery, dance, guitar and art classes are not going to help students lift themselves out of poverty. Sure, these classes are fun and they get the student out of the math classes, but they still cannot read. OPS needs to reevaluate their real priorities and start doing their real job: educating our students for a good and productive life and not a future part of the welfare system.

Douglas Arthur, Omaha

Reproductive freedom

There has been a lot of discussion about freedom of choice concerning a woman’s body and abortion. There are plenty of choices concerning all of this: don’t have sex, use of the pill, condoms, the morning-after pill. Men and women have choices and protection. Use your brains and make a choice. Abortions should happen before the 15th week in the case of rape and incest, and in the event of risk to the mother in delivery. If you don’t want a child, then make choices before you have sex. The unborn child can’t make these choices.

Mike Dworak, Omaha

The right decision

I am writing in regard to any article written by Jessica Gresko detailing grumblings in the Supreme Court about the decision made this year about abortion. She stated that the court was wrong in taking away a woman’s right to have an abortion. If she would re-read the Constitution, there is nothing in it that says abortion is a constitutional right. The court made the right decision!

Ed Elm, Columbus, Nebraska

Dobbs decision

I would like to offer a correction to the Associated Press article on Oct. 27 titled “Supreme Court Justices Spar Over court legitimacy comments.” In regards to the recent Dobbs decision, the author states “The latest comments came Tuesday night from conservative Justice Samuel Alito, the author of the June decision that took away women’s constitutional protections for abortion.” The decision did no such thing. The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution clearly states that the powers of the federal government are limited to those powers granted in the Constitution alone, meaning anything not explicitly outlined in the Constitution is decided by the voters in each individual state. The Dobbs decision simply gives the issue of abortion back to the states where it has always belonged from a constitutional standpoint. Roe was deemed unconstitutional for this reason, but each state still has the right to make their own laws regarding abortion.

Lee Holmstedt, Omaha

Property taxes

The Millard School Board is floating the idea of a district vote to allow continuing the property tax override in case they need it. Really? My home‘s property tax value in Millard the last two years has gone up in value almost 20%, an additional $1,800 in property taxes, of which the school district gets 56% or over $1,000. I believe the school district needs to live within their means. With these kinds of property tax increases, I am going to have to figure out how to adjust to live within my means.

Michael Erdmann, Omaha

Renewable energy

It’s no secret that Iowa knows what we’re doing when it comes to renewable energy. We’ve been doing it since 1983, when Iowa became the first state in the nation to adopt a renewable portfolio standard. Today, 59.5% of all electricity produced in Iowa comes from renewable sources, totaling 12,591 MW.

The positive impacts of this development can be seen in every corner of the state, specifically here in southwest Iowa.

Major companies and organizations see what Iowa is capable of in terms of renewable energy generation and choose to bring their operations here to help meet their clean energy goals. The business and investment that have been attracted to this region is outstanding: food production, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, logistics organizations, technology, data centers, and more.

These industries are critically important to what we’re able to attain here in our community, and it’s thanks to our renewable portfolio.

But it doesn’t stop there. Council Bluffs’ own Iowa Western Community College offers programs in Renewable Energy Technology and Solar Installation — programs that are designed to provide the skills and knowledge required for careers in the installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems.

The renewables industry offers students in Iowa a whole new world of opportunities for their future, and we’re able to educate them right here in our own community and often keep them here with the jobs that clean energy projects create.

The success that we have seen here in southwest Iowa can be achieved in every community in Iowa with the acceptance and implementation of clean energy. It is my hope that fellow community leaders can use our region as an example to follow and help Iowa continue its national success.

Drew Kamp, Council Bluffs

Game attendance

Based on recently released figures, attendance at Omaha Storm Chasers home games in 2022 was 294,511. This ranks 27th of the 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. with AAA baseball franchises. Home attendance at Iowa Cubs games in Des Moines, a smaller population area than Omaha, was 437,543.

One of the problems in Omaha is the location of the ballpark. The team generally had larger attendance at more centrally located Rosenblatt Stadium, abandoned after the 2010 season.

Continuing attendance problems in Omaha downgrades the value of the franchise and leaves open the possibility of transferring the team to greener pastures.

Fred Taylor, Creston, Iowa