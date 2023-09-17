Strength in numbers

How I envy UAW members right now. Their demands for a four-day work week and a 46% increase in wages is both audacious and potentially life-changing. There is merit in the claim that wages have been stagnant for years while corporate profits rise and the cost of living in America has increased by leaps and bounds. Although I don’t believe the union will get all they are asking for, the workers have one huge advantage: there is strength in numbers. Collective bargaining allows workers’ voices to be magnified, heard by corporate owners, and result in better pay, working conditions and benefits for all employees.

Ah, but that every child-care provider in America could have advocates like that. As an early childhood professional for 35+ years, I have seen many dedicated, talented and nurturing people work for less-than-living-wages, under stressful and demanding conditions, all without benefits like health insurance, sick leave, or even paid vacations.

Whether child care is provided in early education centers or family home programs, early childhood professionals affect the future of our nation by nurturing children during their most important formative years. Check out all the recent understandings of brain development research, and you may understand why quality early education is an investment in our future! All the hoopla about a potential UAW strike and its effect on the economy may be valid, but think about the potential effects if every child-care provider in the country went on strike. Collective bargaining is looking pretty good right now.

Pat Kern, Omaha

Wyoming library challenge

Recently the Omaha World Herald reported the tempest in a Wyoming teapot over the Campbell County Library by a handful of parents, over a few books which they thought were unsuited for children (Sept. 10). Besides removing the books, the county withdrew from the American Library Association, which recommends these particular books and others to libraries across the nation.

Presumably, it did not occur to these parents that a public library serves all the county, including persons who wish their children to read these books. The complainers need only to not allow their children to read these books, instead of stirring the pot over their personal preferences.

In America, nobody has the right to tell anybody, outside their own family, what to read or not read, other than private materials.

Censorship is a regular visitor to our republic. At the local, state and national level, efforts are made to censor various types of communication. Time and time again, citizens breach the censors' barriers, revealing the pathway to truth.

Controlling information is a major activity of fascists to gain and maintain power. Having access to truth opens the door to liberty and freedom.

Stand by your library! Use it as a weapon of truth!

Fred D. Brown, Lincoln

Medal of Honor ceremony

In response to Charlie Aliano's letter (Pulse, Sept. 10) questioning Biden's presentation of the Medal of Honor: The Medal of Honor was created by Congress and is awarded to a service member that displays "conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity above the call of duty."

This is solely a reflection of the recipient's heroism, not that of the presenter. It is presented by the elected president. There have been multiple unscrupulous U.S. presidents in our nation's history.

Dietrich Conway, Omaha

Drive safe

I never thought I’d say this but it’s good — no, great — to see the Omaha Police Department out monitoring traffic more. It often feels like doing the speed limit or even five over is standing still. In other words, there’s little patience on the road, and whole lot of distraction like cell phones. The urgency with which people drive stirs up images of driving an obstacle course in a video game. I joined the crowd today and found myself driving at least ten over the speed limit. And, drum roll, I was busted. After showing my driver's license and registration, the nice police officer gave me a warning. His last words were “drive safe.” Cheers to OPD for monitoring those unsafe drivers, even if it’s me!

Janette Calabro, Omaha

Coaching at UNL

With UNL’s baseball team, if there is a player that continually makes errors, either fielding or throwing, Coach Bolt will replace that player with a player that does not make those errors.

With UNL’s men’s basketball team, if there is a player that continually makes turnovers, Coach Hoiberg will replace that player with a player that does not make those turnovers.

With UNL’s volleyball team, if there is a player that continually hits the ball into the net, or makes bad passes, or can’t handle shots to them, Coach Cook will replace that player with a player who doesn’t make those errors.

With UNL’s football team, Husker fans are waiting to see what Coach Rhule will do.