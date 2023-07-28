Cornhusker State Games

Competition in the 2023 Cornhusker State Games began July 7 and goes through July 30. Eight thousand Nebraska athletes will participate in over 70 sports. Nebraskans of all ages from tots, to kids, to teens, to adults and mature adults will participate in this family-friendly competition. The purpose of the Games is to foster an active, healthy lifestyle to benefit themselves and their families.

The CSG is very well managed by Dave Mlarnik and Scott Ash and run on only a 2% margin. Nebraska is the only State Games that uses no tax dollars and runs on volunteers and donations.

Come out and participate, watch, help, volunteer, or donate to this the largest amateur sports event in Nebraska.

Dr. William (Bill) Schlichtemeier, Omaha

Sports Director

Wondering about one plate

Omaha seems to have a significant number of cars licensed in Douglas County with only one license plate. It is always on the back, thereby reducing the chances of being pulled over by the police. This is not a small problem — these cars seem to be everywhere. I wonder if two cars are being licensed for the price of one in some cases.

Surely there is something that can and should be done about this problem. The lost revenue must be enormous.

Thomas Heenan, Omaha

On trans athletes

I am responding to the letter written by Mary Ann Folchert published in the July 13th Pulse. I would wager that Mary Ann is a staunch supporter of Title IX enacted on June 23rd, 1972. Title IX gives equal opportunity to female athletes in educational institutions including an equal number of scholarships as given to male athletes. Many girls, who may not have even participated in sports, worked long and hard to perfect their skills for the opportunities Title IX provided.

I don’t care if a trans female is undergoing hormonal treatments or even has had surgery. Their size and muscle mass will still give them a huge advantage over those born female who are trying out for the same team in any sport. All the hard work and dedication those girls put into their respective sport will be for naught.

This whole idea of allowing trans athletes to compete using their chosen, rather than their birth, gender will again put young born-female athletes on the outside looking in as more and more trans athletes take advantage of the scholarship and accompanying NIL opportunities. Is this what the liberals that support this really want?

Jeff Miller, Omaha

On Douglas County budget

Doug Kagan spoke during a public hearing on the county budget. The July 12 article, “Property tax rate likely to stay same under budget,” reported that “He said the board should cut spending on health and nutrition services for mothers and children…” This is a recurring theme in the many years I have had to listen to Doug complain about taxes. I wish I knew what Mr. Kagan had against children, mothers and poor people in general.

Marc Kraft, Omaha

Former Douglas County Board Member and former Omaha City Councilman

LB 753 tax credit

Robert Ranney states (Pulse, July 21) that LB 753 involves private, not public, money that would be donated to non-governmental scholarship funds. How does the tax credit in LB 753 affect the revenue to the State of Nebraska? I have not heard this discussed. Donations to all other worthy charitable organizations do not receive a 100% credit.

Charlene Stender, Bellevue

Trump’s candidacy

Al Capone went to prison on federal tax evasion conviction, not for any other crimes he may have committed. Twice-impeached Donald Trump is facing federal charges along with other serious charges and a sexual abuse and defamation verdict against him. Capone was not born in this country, but if he had been, it seems he could arguably have been a candidate for elected office, like Trump is now.

There is nothing in the Constitution that prohibits a convicted person from serving as president. What am I missing here?

James Byrk, Plattsmouth

Attack on public schools

Dr. Britt Thedinger (“Decline to sign”) ended his Pulse letter by stating that anyone who signs a petition in support of the LB 753 repeal effort is attacking the state’s children and their educational opportunities. His argument is simply wrong. The attack on public school children, public school teachers, and public school districts and their communities began with the passage of LB 753 during the last legislative session. The initial $25 million in tax credits (rising to $100 million) for private schools are funds that will not go to vital public services, including public schools and their students. All money is green . . . and finite. This shifting will cause damage across all of Nebraska.

Also, as far as increased opportunities, the reality is public schools serve students of all needs and abilities. Private schools cannot make that claim in any sense. Some additional facts:

Nine out of 10 students are served by Nebraska’s public schools;

More than half of the counties in the state do not have a private school;

Less money for public schools will make it more difficult to address teacher shortages; and

Tax credits from vouchers in other states overwhelmingly flow to the highest earners, not the neediest.

Twice in Dr. Thedinger’s letter he questions what supporters of the repeal are afraid of? This refrain is more than ironic. The Decline to Sign anti-repeal effort is centered on the idea of preventing the state’s voters — the most direct type of democracy — from acting as the check-and-balance on the Unicameral. If LB 753 was good law (let me be clear, it’s not), its supporters would not be afraid of it being fully considered in voting booths.

Tim Kaldahl, Omaha

Broken OPS system

If you look at the Omaha Public Schools system strictly as a business, the doors would be closed, everyone would be fired and all of the assets would be sold off. The highly-educated OPS professionals have hundreds of reasons/excuses on why the NSCAS test results are so very poor, but this is not going to educate our children. Every year OPS gets more taxpayer money and the proficiency rates of the students keeps going down. OPS represents a decaying system that parents are forced to use and pay for with very little positive result on their investment. New pretty schools are being built with great sports facilities, stages for theater, huge band rooms and huge art rooms but where is the money for the 3 R’s? OPS should be totally dedicated to teaching their students the 3 R’s.

What parent would not want to get their child out of the declining and broken OPS system if they were only financially able? If tax credits will help, I say go for it! OPS needs to fix their broken system before they try to stop people from getting out of their system. Raising my house taxes again will not raise the students’ proficiency in math and English. These children deserve a good education and a high school graduation certificate that means something.

