The Public Pulse: Praise for festival co-founders; Honey Sunday; Husker football

Praise for festival co-founders

Regarding the Nov. 4 article “Shakespeare on the Green ending,” it would be remiss not to mention the involvement of Mr. and Mrs. Harold W. Andersen (he was the former publisher and CEO of The World-Herald).

When the idea of the festival was brought to his attention 36 years ago, not only did he and his wife work together as co-founders, but they dedicated their resources and their time to make sure the festival thrived during their lifetimes.

Of course, there were many other dedicated people who worked hard to make this such a great festival for so many years, but the Andersens were especially proud to be the ones who pulled it all together.

Jackie Wrieth, Omaha

Former Assistant to Mr. Andersen

Honey Sunday

I answered my door on Nov. 6 to find a well-dressed, articulate young man selling honey for Honey Sunday. He and others canvassed my neighborhood encouraging people to buy honey to support The Arc of Omaha at Ollie Webb Center, Inc. The canvassers were young men from Boys Town. These young men exhibited maturity and professionalism — well done. Boys Town and the Arc of Omaha at Ollie Webb Center, Inc., can be proud of these representatives.

Theresa Shepard, Omaha

Husker football

The change in the nature of the culture has robbed NU. It starts at the top and reverberates down through the AD, the in-betweens, and the coaching staff.

The victims? Student athletes and the loyal fans and boosters. We’re all aware college football is a business, less not forget a public university. Taken from that approach, the firing of successful coaches which turns the ledger upside down, to firing failed coaches with upside down results, while continuing the pay out. Is that the business model taught at UNL?

The cause of the on-field results is far from the field. Citizens, fans and anybody with a conscience should demand more from the program, the university.

I’d ask what broke when Tom retired, but I feel the answer would simply be the powers that be simply don’t care.

We have a record for sellouts, but sellout is an ambiguous term now.

Go Big Red!

John White, Oshkosh, Nebraska

‘Sunsetting’ programs

The Republican Party makes no effort to conceal it anymore. The party leadership has plans for Social Security and Medicare that retiree organizations like the Alliance for Retired Americans believe can only lead to cuts or even the demise of these vital programs. Don’t believe it? Just look at what the Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee says: They want to “sunset” these programs (and others) after five years and make Congress renew them. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) openly states they should have to be renewed yearly. With the polarized country we have now, the programs could face tough renewal battles, possibly as often as yearly. This isn’t me or any other retiree organization talking. This is the Republican Party leadership and Flood, Bacon, Smith, and Fischer will be under intense pressure from party leadership to go along with the party plans. Don’t fall for the Republican Party’s lies about the economy — inflation is worldwide and the last time I looked Joe Biden wasn’t the Prime Minister of the UK (10% inflation) or the leader of the European Union (more than 10 %). Nothing less than the future of retirement is at stake.

Al Mumm, Waterloo, Neb.

President, Nebraska Alliance of

Retired Americans Educational Fund (NE ARAEF)

Reproductive care

I am writing in response to the article titled “Black women will seek reproductive justice when legislative session reconvenes” published in your newspaper on Nov. 6. I thoroughly enjoyed the perspective you offered on how a world without the option to choose would cause a severe disadvantage to already underprivileged people. As seen in The Turnaway Study, impoverished people are four times as likely to seek an abortion than anyone else. This leaves little choice for these people if there is no right to reproductive care. Many people would claim that, in this case, people should put their child up for adoption, but in many cases, carrying a pregnancy to term would be at the disadvantage of the people who already struggle to fend for themselves. Because of medical bills, possible complications, as well as the extra food that is needed to care for two people, it makes it a difficult situation for any person to have to be in. I think it is important that you also explain the higher death rate of these disadvantaged people because pregnancy is not an easy journey for those who do not have the privilege that many others hold.

Alison Lenaghan, Omaha