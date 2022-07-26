The Public Pulse: Praise for Kennedy College article; Who pays the fine; North Omaha gem

Lost to history
Thanks to Nancy Gaarder for the well-written and well-researched article on Kennedy softball on July 17. With all the talk about Title IX and various organizations laying claim to their contributions, it’s great to see one of the iconic institutions get some much-deserved credit. Kennedy truly was a pioneer in advocating for women’s rights. With meager resources, Kennedy coaches and administration fought to improve women’s physical skills and mental toughness at a time when many outside forces were fighting to keep women in their subservient place. While they couldn’t overcome all the headwinds presented against them, their impact and significance still remain. Thanks to Nancy Gaarder and the Omaha World-Herald for helping to shine a light on it.
People are also reading…
I’m a former onion ringer and Kennedy softball player.
Jeanne Finke, Omaha
MUD fined?
If MUD is fined millions of dollars for their part in the 2016 M’s Pub fire, guess who ends up paying the fine? It’s the same as when the federal government mandated that MUD separate their sewer lines.
Rick Madej, Omaha
Community partnership
When I moved to Omaha, I would go past Miller Park in the mornings before 8 a.m. and it would be filled with kids all over the park, waiting for the summer program to begin. When I would drive past after work, they would be just leaving the park. Then for some reason, the basketball and tennis nets were taken down, the swimming pool was changed to a kiddie pool and the summer program was reduced. Traffic at the park was only going to the golf course. Young children were getting into trouble with nothing constructive to do during the day.
Thanks to and because of a community partnership, Miller Park has been enhanced with the collaborative efforts of the city, a community partner (The Lozier Foundation) and the Miller Park Neighborhood Association’s input, the park is a beautiful gem the northside neighborhood can enjoy, as well as students from the schools around and near the park. There are a lot of things that wouldn’t be accomplished were it not for community partnerships. If I invest a few million dollars into a project, I would like to have “some say” as to what that money should be used for so I see no reason why anyone should complain about those who want to continue to invest in the community, especially when they don’t have to.
If you want a say in what is developed in the city, put your money where your mouth is.
Ernie Boykin, Omaha
Right for country
In regard to John Daly’s opinion (Pulse, July 13): Why is it most people only show the negative when it comes to the Second Amendment and gun rights, and the takeover of government for nefarious reasons? A prime example of why we need gun rights occurred in none other than Albany, Georgia, in the 1940s. This is when an armed group, of mostly vets who had returned from war, tired of police and government corruption took over the town and wiped out this corruption. This was not because anything “nefarious,” but because they were tired of the corruption, killing of innocent people and jailing of opponents. To have the Second Amendment is the right thing for this country.
Robert Moore, Omaha
A new contender
After watching the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings, I have come to one conclusion: Liz Cheney for president.
James E. Burns, Omaha
Forgotten her roots
My wife and I have been voting for Jean Stothert since her beginning in politics. We live in Omaha on the cusp of Ralston, so we sit in the Ralston Public School District. We have voted for a number of street improvement programs in the recent elections, but are bewildered why so many heavily traveled streets in our area are in such disrepair. We are thinking perhaps the mayor has forgotten her roots and just is concentrating on streetcars, tax benefits and moving libraries . We resent especially not having a say on the streetcar. Why was that not put on a ballot? Please don’t forget you are Mayor Stothert, not Queen Jean and think before spending our money. Some may consider you quite more carefully next election.
Robert and Gloria Daley, Omaha
OWH Public Pulse June 2022
Pulse writer says abortion is not exclusively a female issue.
Pulse writers sound off on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
The Public Pulse: Voting against your own interests; Politicians should look in mirror; OPS superintendent raise
Pulse writer says Nebraska will not improve unless people stop voting against their own interests.
The Iowa bill allowing hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to kill deer is tone deaf, Pulse writer says.
Taxpayers and taxing authorities should demand a five-year moratorium on approving new TIF projects, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer bids a fond farewell to legendary Joe Tess restaurant.
The Keystone XL Pipeline would not have helped with gas prices as much as some may think, according to Pulse writer.
Pulse writer says Don Bacon will never stand up to Trump, so it is time for a change.
Pulse writer urges you to contact your Senator to support gun safety legislation.
Pansing Brooks puts problem-solving ahead of political party, Pulse writer says.
Spending $4,500 on each OPS staff member is a waste of tax payer dollars, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer says raising the minimum wage helps give every Nebraskan the real chance to achieve the “American dream.”
Maybe we should hire private firms to take care of city parks, Pulse writer says.
Pulse writer upset with Rep. Don Bacon over his Protecting Our Kids Act vote.
Pulse writer has a recommendation for Nebraska's tourism slogan.
Pulse writer questions if there will be room for books in Omaha's proposed public library at 72nd and Dodge Streets.
Pulse writer thanks Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Drew Kamp for advocating for renewable energy efforts in Iowa.
The Public Pulse: Don't miss 'The Sound of Music'; Vargas understands the difference; Science is solution
Pulse writer says hurry to get tickets for "The Sound of Music" at the Rose theater.
Pulse writer implores Sen. Sasse to vote in favor of meaningful gun reform.
Pulse writer wants to know what elected leaders are doing about gas prices.
Pulse writer remembers the voice of the CWS, Jack Payne.
Pulse writer says as a country we still lack the will to do what is necessary to address mass shootings and school safety.
Pulse writer asks what rights should outweigh others?
Pulse writer says defense procedures illustrate why the Second Amendment is important.
Pulse writer has a few concerns about the city's urban core plans.
The Public Pulse: Sad reality; Loss of a child; Leave assault weapons to the military; A people issue
Pulse writers continue to discuss the violent deaths from mass shootings and how they affect us all.