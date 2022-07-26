 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Public Pulse: Praise for Kennedy College article; Who pays the fine; North Omaha gem

Lost to history

Thanks to Nancy Gaarder for the well-written and well-researched article on Kennedy softball on July 17. With all the talk about Title IX and various organizations laying claim to their contributions, it’s great to see one of the iconic institutions get some much-deserved credit. Kennedy truly was a pioneer in advocating for women’s rights. With meager resources, Kennedy coaches and administration fought to improve women’s physical skills and mental toughness at a time when many outside forces were fighting to keep women in their subservient place. While they couldn’t overcome all the headwinds presented against them, their impact and significance still remain. Thanks to Nancy Gaarder and the Omaha World-Herald for helping to shine a light on it.

I’m a former onion ringer and Kennedy softball player.

Jeanne Finke, Omaha

MUD fined?

If MUD is fined millions of dollars for their part in the 2016 M’s Pub fire, guess who ends up paying the fine? It’s the same as when the federal government mandated that MUD separate their sewer lines.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Community partnership

When I moved to Omaha, I would go past Miller Park in the mornings before 8 a.m. and it would be filled with kids all over the park, waiting for the summer program to begin. When I would drive past after work, they would be just leaving the park. Then for some reason, the basketball and tennis nets were taken down, the swimming pool was changed to a kiddie pool and the summer program was reduced. Traffic at the park was only going to the golf course. Young children were getting into trouble with nothing constructive to do during the day.

Thanks to and because of a community partnership, Miller Park has been enhanced with the collaborative efforts of the city, a community partner (The Lozier Foundation) and the Miller Park Neighborhood Association’s input, the park is a beautiful gem the northside neighborhood can enjoy, as well as students from the schools around and near the park. There are a lot of things that wouldn’t be accomplished were it not for community partnerships. If I invest a few million dollars into a project, I would like to have “some say” as to what that money should be used for so I see no reason why anyone should complain about those who want to continue to invest in the community, especially when they don’t have to.

If you want a say in what is developed in the city, put your money where your mouth is.

Ernie Boykin, Omaha

Right for country

In regard to John Daly’s opinion (Pulse, July 13): Why is it most people only show the negative when it comes to the Second Amendment and gun rights, and the takeover of government for nefarious reasons? A prime example of why we need gun rights occurred in none other than Albany, Georgia, in the 1940s. This is when an armed group, of mostly vets who had returned from war, tired of police and government corruption took over the town and wiped out this corruption. This was not because anything “nefarious,” but because they were tired of the corruption, killing of innocent people and jailing of opponents. To have the Second Amendment is the right thing for this country.

Robert Moore, Omaha

A new contender

After watching the Jan. 6, 2021, hearings, I have come to one conclusion: Liz Cheney for president.

James E. Burns, Omaha

Forgotten her roots

My wife and I have been voting for Jean Stothert since her beginning in politics. We live in Omaha on the cusp of Ralston, so we sit in the Ralston Public School District. We have voted for a number of street improvement programs in the recent elections, but are bewildered why so many heavily traveled streets in our area are in such disrepair. We are thinking perhaps the mayor has forgotten her roots and just is concentrating on streetcars, tax benefits and moving libraries . We resent especially not having a say on the streetcar. Why was that not put on a ballot? Please don’t forget you are Mayor Stothert, not Queen Jean and think before spending our money. Some may consider you quite more carefully next election.

Robert and Gloria Daley, Omaha

