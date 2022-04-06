The Public Pulse; Praise for McDermott article; Support for Pantos; Water policy questions

A class act

Kudos to longtime sportswriter Tom Shatel for his excellent column on Creighton Basketball Coach Greg McDermott (March 25). This longtime Nebraskan is always pleased to see news praising those who shine such a bright light on this prairie we call home. It’s also a refreshing break from the festering abyss of the local GOP political scene (and the national embarrassments of Jeff Fortenberry and Virginia Thomas, especially).

A few years ago, I found myself waiting in line behind Coach (McDermott), who was wrapping up a recruiting trip, in the jetway of an Omaha-bound flight. I said, “Mr. McDermott,” and he regarded me, somewhat wearily, no doubt thinking: “Now what?” When I extended my hand for him to shake, I simply thanked him for all the good he was doing for our city, and thanked me for the kind word.

Coach McDermott is very much a class act, and a civic treasure. So is Mr. Shatel, for all he brings to our sturdy hometown newspaper.

Steve Paschang, Omaha

Pantos support

I am writing in support of the candidacy of Dave Pantos for Douglas County Attorney.

Having served as teacher, counselor and ordained minister called to prison ministry for almost two decades in the Omaha area and on a national board, I believe it is in the best interest of all Nebraskans to recognize the attention needed for reforming our prison system to the betterment of all our communities.

As we see in the headlines almost every week, Nebraska’s prison system is severely over-crowded. This has created a human rights crisis that is also a public safety crisis. Hundreds of thousands of non-violent offenders languish in awful conditions with limited services. These substandard conditions result in increased recidivism because many people, formerly incarcerated, were released without the necessary plans, preparation and support for successful re-entry.

Dave Pantos continues to make the case that the county attorney needs to be a strong voice for prison reform and criminal justice reform. The case he makes is reasoned, measured and based on his 25 years of experience as an attorney. In contrast, the incumbent Don Kline, spent valuable hours this year in front of the Nebraska legislature arguing against reform, even the most modest of measures. Unfortunately, Mr. Kleine’s ideas are outmoded and no longer serve the public interest.

It is time for a new voice and a new sense of energy in the county attorney’s office. Please join me in supporting Dave Pantos. He’s better for both human decency and public safety.

Rev. Jeannie Bates, Omaha

Water question

Let’s see if I understand this: the governor and Sen. Hilgers claim we need to capture water in Colorado to make sure we have enough (LB 1015) but they are also claiming there is already plenty to fill a 7-mile developer’s dream lake (LB 1023) along the same river?

I would call that a classic case of cognitive dissonance but it seems a little short on cognition.

Mark Zimmermann, Omaha

Decisions, decisions

Let’s see, who do I want making decisions about epidemics in Douglas County? A well-qualified epidemiologist or a mayor and a city council who have notoriously been divided in their decisions by their political affiliations? Asking for a friend.

Judy Gardner, Omaha

Pillen serves Nebraska

Today too many of our leaders don’t understand the longing for direct, honest communication. Jim Pillen does.

He states directly that he believes life begins at conception. He didn’t mince words; he’s planted his flag and is standing in front of it. Plain, concise, words saying “Here I am” with no equivocating to create doubt, or curry favor. I completely share his position that life begins at conception. I’m convinced that a man willing to be so forthright on a crucial issue, will speak openly with his fellow Nebraskans on every issue. He’s served as a leader in his community and greater Nebraska. I’m absolutely confident he’ll keep faith with Nebraskans and in his proven ability to lead.

I’m voting for Jim Pillen for governor of Nebraska.

Dan Nyberg, Bellevue

Fortenberry case

Having read Dinesh D’Souza’s book “Stealing America,” I was not at all surprised by the verdict that was reached by Mr. Fortenberry’s jury in Los Angeles. That being said, and to the degree that his trial mimics that of D’Souza’s, I believe that Mr. Fortenberry should be very concerned when the judge holds the sentencing phase of the trial.

Don Brunken, Logan, Iowa

Herbster ad

One almost has to wonder if gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster would be able to manage an entire state — such as Nebraska — without violating the law himself? (“Herbster campaign: Ad pulled amid legal questions,” March 16).

Lee Rupp, Monroe, Neb. Former state senator

About the name

What’s in a name? What if “critical race theory” had been introduced as “awakening for racial healing?” Would the same level of opposition be waged and would it come as readily? What if Missouri’s new gun law labeled the Second Amendment Preservation Act had been labeled “Impede Law Enforcement,” not unrealistic given that’s the nature of the DOJ objections to it? Would this law have received enough support to pass in the first place? What if “Defund the Police” had been termed “Funding for Public Safety,” or “Right to Work” termed “Resisting Unions?” I believe things would have been different in these cases. Maybe there’s a lot in a name.

Back to “critical race theory” vs. “awakening for racial healing.” Reading Lance Morgan’s column (Feb. 17), if I were to be awakened somehow to certain policies and laws that hurt the current opportunities of some Americans today, I could in that process be exposed automatically to what is commonly called critical race theory — with absolutely no mention of that term, as Mr. Morgan verifies. Further, if my awakening process were designed to build on my positive attitude coming in toward also being sensitized as to what racial healing might entail, so much the better. Then, given this, what chance is there that I would feel guilty and bad about myself after having been so awakened and so sensitized? I say the chance is nil. What chance is there that I would want to tell others and maybe even change some actions? I say the chance is great. Maybe there’s a lot in a name.

James Kelly, Omaha

Lake Cunningham

After reading the letter by Jim Krueger (“Lake Cunningham accessibility”), I would say I agree with him about Lake Cunningham. He was more than kind in his assessment of the situation as it exists and his suggestion that more entrances to the lake be made available. I have been walking at the lake for some 20 years. I have been on all the walking trails and always enjoyed it. However, I will take exception to what he said about the “improvements.” Adding the big bridge on Highway 36, putting up signs (pick up after your dog — with no receptacles to put it in along the trail), pets must be on a leash etc., turning the walking trail into a bike trail, planting some non-native species and closing off entrances so one must either bike or walk to the north end do not constitute improvements to me. Some areas are caved in, at least one picnic area is cut off and a quaint little bridge is gone. The beauty of the lake was in its wildness and I will continue to enjoy those areas that still exist. Yes, Mr. Krueger, this was done at the behest of the donor — particularly cutting off the entrance on the north off Highway 36 and the entrance from 72nd Street to the east. To paraphrase Spock in the “Wrath of Khan,” it appears in this case that the needs of the one outweigh the needs of the many.

Sandra Carpenter, Omaha

Bear arms responsibly

I am a conservative and a proponent of defending and upholding the second amendment, but as I read the story of the events surrounding the tragic death of a Millard West student due to the mishandling of a firearm (March 16), I am dismayed that our state lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow citizens to carry firearms in a concealed manner without a permit. That permit currently requires the completion of a gun safety course and would ensure that gun owners are aware of how to handle their guns safely, especially if they will be carrying them in public places where others are present. To quote Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine from the article regarding the death of the Millard West student, “It just shows you what can happen when somebody who doesn’t apparently know what they’re doing is handling a firearm in an inappropriate manner, and we see the results. It’s tragic. And it should bother everyone.” I hope our state lawmakers are “bothered” enough to think twice before allowing people with no education in the proper handling of firearms carry firearms around with no education or permit. Citizens have the right to bear arms, but they have the duty to bear them responsibly.

Melissa Presser, Kearney

Russian invasion

When the murderous dictator Vladimir Putin first set his sights on Ukraine, that country was given little or no chance of lasting more than 48 hours against the Russian forces. They were thought to be hopelessly outgunned and out-manned. But through superb tactics, inspired leadership and, above all else, great courage, the Ukrainians have inflicted severe losses on the invaders which now find themselves well into the second month of their incursion with little to show for it but mounting casualties to go with universal opprobrium. We owe the Ukrainians not only our well-earned respect and admiration, but every effort should be made on our part to bolster their resistance and aid them in their hour of need. Putin has repeatedly demonstrated that he is a blood thirsty megalomaniac and a threat to freedom-loving people everywhere. He must be stopped. The Ukrainians are showing us how this can be done.

John Brodston, Omaha