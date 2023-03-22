Reproductive rights

Thank you, Dr. Abigail Drucker for your brilliant, deeply caring and sensible discussion of LB 626 ("Reproductive rights in Nebraska not as simple as 'for' or 'against'). It is clear for all the reasons you discussed that this bill must not come into being. As a woman, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and citizen, I have and will continue to make my own choices about my health with the guidance of my doctor, not my state legislature.

Carol Sanderhoff, Omaha

Circumventing the Constitution

Agreements are used to circumvent the Constitution and avoid the word treaty, which requires Senate approval. Do not let the president affix his signature to any WHO agreement (circumventing the Constitution).

We do not need any more international entanglements. I believe we are looking at all sorts of court cases and rightfully so. Some will be filed by the state governors and their attorneys general, since the U.S. Constitution enumerates specific federal powers — none granting the president the right to sign treaties wearing the disguise of “agreements.” All other powers are reserved for the states and the people.

Greg Weldon, Papillion

Not getting business done

The great citizens of Nebraska, with high hopes of important and necessary legislation that reflects the values and needs of the state, should lower their expectations as two of our newer liberal senators, Hunt and Cavanaugh have adopted a strategy to filibuster or amend into oblivion bills they don't like, instead of debating and compromising on bills in order to "get business done" on behalf of constituents.

Stop the childish tactics and work with others to pass bills before time runs out, regardless of personal agendas. It's your obligation.

Michael Flair, Bennington

'In God We Trust'

If “In God We Trust” is such an “important part of our national history and heritage,” why was it not made our national motto until 1956, unlike "E pluribus unum," which has always been the unofficial motto. LB 187 seems like a pretty obvious ploy to make sure that “God” is put back in the public schools. This is stupid, and probably unconstitutional. The separation of church and state is either practiced, or we have a state religion. I’d rather not get into the difficulties that notion would create.

Richard Beam, Omaha

LB 178 alternative

Erin Bamer's March 17 report on State Sen. Steve Erdman’s proposal for “In God We Trust” emblazed in every school won’t solve anything he thinks it will.

I have an alternative proposal: First, count how many students we have each year. We will give each student a $1 bill which has “In God We Trust “ on it.

We tax every religious organization and church for the exact amount to issue these dollar bills to students. To be repeated each year. The law will mandate the students do not spend that dollar until the end of the school year. As they will be out of school and can spend or keep the dollar with “In God We Trust” to have with them. To look at.

At the beginning of each year we issue students another dollar.

They will have “In God We Trust’ on them. In their pockets/purses to have the words close to them at all times.

No, the senator’s proposal nor mine will not solve anything. Neither will put God in students' hearts.

Robert Perrault, Omaha

In Action v. Inaction?

With news of President Biden's proposed plan to reduce the national debt, I continue to appreciate his nearly daily efforts to improve our common good and his transparency in approach. It's such an improvement over his predecessor. That said, I don't agree with all of Biden's initiatives, and I realize that I am not allowed to see the whole picture, for national security and other reasons. By comparison, I feel I've known next to nothing about the activity of my three (Sasse included) senators and the District 2 congressman. If there is two-way information flow, I hope it is directed to the entire constituency of these public servants and not just to deep pockets campaign contributors.

Patrick Durow, Omaha

Streetcar purpose?

I have to ask the City Council exactly what are the benefits of the streetcar system in Omaha? If it's to relieve traffic congestion in and around downtown Omaha, then shouldn't there be parking lots on the outskirts of the route for people to park their cars and then ride the streetcar into town? How about doing an elevated system like Chicago to free up lane traffic also? Now if it's just a tourist attraction to attract more visitors downtown, then isn't this is going to cause more traffic congestion than we are already experiencing? Just wondering.

Rick Madej, Omaha

Ridiculousness

Which is more ridiculous, the brand new juvenile detention facility that’s too small or the streetcar?

Jami Kotera, Springfield

All the answers

Somehow while I was not paying attention, the world got turned upside down. In actions mimicked by Republican-controlled state houses across the country, our state senators in Nebraska have suddenly awoke to the realization that only they possess the wisdom to deal with all of the issues facing us today. It is they, and not the medical profession, who know best how to handle the prenatal care of young women. It is they, and not the schools, who know best how to educate our children. It is they, and not trained law enforcement, who know best how to deal with gun violence. The message seems very clear to the rest of us: Just sit down and shut up, because they — and only they — have all the answers.

Gary Runyan, Omaha

More thoughts on abortion

In regards to Kenneth Pullen’s letter (Pulse, March 8), he feels that the Legislature is playing God when they try to restrict abortions. A baby, in the womb, is a living being created by God so when it is aborted, who then is playing God?

Steven A. Miller, Bellevue

Just potholes

Normally, when you see a car in front of you weaving from curb to curb, you assume the driver is impaired. These days, you assume it is pothole avoidance.

Roger Brandt, Omaha

Allocate funds

Having read the many letters in the Public Pulse, it is quite obvious that the majority of Omahans are opposed to the streetcar plan. It makes much more sense for our city to allocate this huge amount of money to build affordable housing for the poor and homeless people, help develop areas in North and South Omaha, and build a much needed mental health facility.

Phillip Huston, Omaha